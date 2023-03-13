Various streaming services have started removing some beloved series from their platforms, posing the question of how these shows will be accessible in the future. The most recent series to be put on the chopping block is Arrested Development. The show originally premiered on Fox in 2003, and though it was prematurely canceled, it still gained an impressive cult following. In 2013, Netflix decided to reboot the show and produced two more seasons of the Bluth family’s antics. The streamer just announced they will wipe the show from Netflix on March 14, so here are the best and most essential episodes of Arrested Development you should watch before it’s too late.

Pilot (Season 1, Episode 1)

The inaugural episode of Arrested Development is one of the best in sitcom history. Most shows need a couple of episodes to really pick up steam, but this one jumps right in and establishes its unique tone. The pilot introduces the Bluths, a wealthy and dysfunctional family on the brink of crisis when their patriarch, George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor), is arrested for committing white-collar crimes. His son, Michael (Jason Bateman), must take over the business affairs and keep the family afloat while dealing with their eccentric personalities and various problems. In less than thirty minutes, the show’s entire narrative is set up, the clever and absurdist brand of humor is established, and all nine members of the Bluth family are hilariously introduced.

Top Banana (Season 1, Episode 2)

Arrested Development is known for its running gags and memorable quotes that precede the whole series. The show has one of its definitive moments in only the second episode with the introduction of the line, “There’s always money in the banana stand.” The figure of speech refers to the actual banana stand that sells frozen treats on the pier, a long-running staple in the Bluth empire. From jail, George Sr. constantly reminds his family of the phrase as a way to reassure them that they are financially secure. Since he always follows it up with a wink, no one takes him seriously and Michael assumes they are flat broke. It’s not until the banana stand burns down that it’s revealed that the walls were literally lined with money. That setup and payoff was just the first of the show's many cleverly ironic bits. Also included in this episode are the famous memes of Tobias (David Cross) sobbing in the shower, and Michael opening a paper bag marked "Dead Dove Do Not Eat."

In God We Trust (Season 1, Episode 7)

By the time the show is on its seventh episode, all the introductory stuff is complete, so the storylines get even deeper and more absurd — for example, Tobias’ affliction of being a never nude. This episode also explores two complicated and somewhat incestuous relationships. First is Buster’s (Tony Hale) blossoming yet forbidden romance with his mom’s friend Lucille 2, played by Liza Minnelli. And second is Michael Cera’s awkward teenage character George Michael trying to woo his own cousin, Maeby (Alia Shawkat), by wearing a fake muscle suit.

Pier Pressure (Season 1, Episode 10)

When the Bluth siblings were kids, George Sr. would enlist his amputee friend J. Walter Weatherman to set up intricate scenarios that would scare the kids straight. After Michael suspects his son is smoking weed, he takes a page out of his father's parenting handbook to teach George Michael a lesson the hard way. Gob (Will Arnett) helps Michael stage a fake drug bust involving male strippers dressed as cops, which only traumatizes George Michael and guilts him into revealing the pot was to help with Lucille 2’s vertigo. In the end, the real lesson was given to Michael by George Sr. and J. Walter about why you should never teach your son a lesson.

The One Where Michael Leaves (Season 2, Episode 1)

The title of the Season 2 opener was an ironic ode to the episode names in Friends. The episode utilized a clever way to start a new chapter by mirroring the plot of the pilot. Just like at the beginning of the series, Michael decides to leave the family business to start a new life in Arizona with George Michael. However, his plans are derailed by his father yet again. This time, rather than facing more jail time, George Sr. fakes his own death and flees the country. As the Bluths deal with the fallout, Michael realizes he needs his family just as much as they need him. While all of that is going on, Tobias joins what he thinks is a support group for depressed men, but it’s actually the Blue Man Group.

Hand to God (Season 2, Episode 12)

While this mid-season episode doesn’t have a very noteworthy storyline, it has one of the most memorable gags of the entire series. Buster tries to defy Lucille (Jessica Walter) by swimming in the ocean, an act that his mother vehemently forbade. As he makes his way into the water, Buster ignores the lifeguard’s warning of a loose seal, thinking he’s saying, "Lucille." Buster gets viciously attacked by the seal and rushed to the hospital. All the Bluths follow to make sure Buster is okay, and the doctor reassures them that Buster is going to be all right. The family is so relieved until the doctor clarifies, “He’s lost his left hand, so he’s going to be all right.”

Meat the Veals (Season 2, Episode 16)

After Tobias gets kicked out of the Bluth house, he invents a new identity to try and reconnect with his family. A la Mrs. Doubtfire, Tobias dresses up as a maid and nanny named Mrs. Featherbottom. The family knew it was Tobias, but the house had never been cleaner. He gets his character confused with Mary Poppins and attempts to fly by jumping off the second story, then crash-landing into the coffee table. Meanwhile, Michael tries to sabotage George Michael’s relationship with his plain-jane girlfriend Ann (Mae Whitman) by introducing her very religious parents to his unhinged and offensive family. The episode also includes Gob’s partner in crime, his talking puppet Franklin.

Mr. F (Season 3, Episode 5)

Season 3 kicks off with Charlize Theron portraying Rita Leeds in a five-episode arc. She attracts Michael with her beauty, British charm, and childlike curiosity. On the business side, the Bluth company lawyer, Bob Loblaw, alerts the family that they have a mole named Mr. F spying on them from a British syndicate. The Bluths immediately assume that Rita is the mole and is using Mr. F as an alias, but Michael insists she’s innocent. However, the next time Michael sees Rita, he notices she wears a bracelet that says Mr. F, so he breaks up with her and turns her in. In another perfectly crafted setup, the actual mole was Tobias, who was set up by the CIA, but he thought he was getting hired by the talent agency CAA. As it turned out, Rita’s bracelet was actually signifying her condition MRF— something Michael will indeed find out about soon.

Development Arrested (Season 3, Episode 13)

The last episode of Season 3 was intended to be the series finale after Fox canceled the show. This episode takes the opportunity to perfectly wrap up all the loose ends and tie in the narratives set up in the first season. All the charges against George Sr. are dropped, and the family is deciding whether they should sell the company or keep on building it up. They throw a shareholder's party on the Queen Mary and the show ends just like it started, with police boats rushing the party to arrest the top Bluth, but this time it’s the matriarch Lucille. The finale was in perfect symmetry with the pilot episode and would have been a satisfying way to say goodbye to the Bluths.

Colony Collapse (Season 4, Episode 7)

Seven years after the finale aired, Netflix decided to reboot Arrested Development and see where the Bluths are now. Despite fans’ initial excitement, the show didn’t quite match the genius level of the original series. Apparently, the creators weren’t fans either because the fourth season was re-cut into an entirely different format five years after it dropped on Netflix. The first version was definitely ambitious but also out of order and not user-friendly, so they remixed it before the release of Season 5. You can still find the original Season 4 in the Trailers & More section on the show’s page.

Going off what was the original version of Season 4, the most memorable episode is Episode 7, entitled "Colony Collapse." The episode focuses on the character of Gob, which was a nice relief after most of the main characters were hung out to dry in the rebooted seasons. Gob is about to marry Ann (Her?) in a ceremony that will heavily involve one of his magical illusions. On the day of his nuptials, he performs his ‘Jesus on the Cross’ trick that offends the very religious audience and malfunctions, trapping Gob inside a cave for weeks. In a season that was hit or miss, "Colony Collapse" was the most comparable to the flavor of the first three seasons.

The Fallout (Season 5, Episode 16)

At large, the fifth and final season of Arrested Development was underwhelming and tiresome. Despite having all of the ensemble play off each other again, the writing just couldn’t live up to the talent. Lucille 2 has been murdered, and The Bluth Company is about to unveil a border wall with the help of one of Gob's illusions. The show ends with the reveal that Buster killed Lucille 2 and permanently cemented her body in the border wall. The season and subsequent series finale was an important episode because it proved the show's overall message; the Bluths deserve nothing but themselves.