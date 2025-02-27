Fans of Arrested Development know better than anyone that the story of the comedy series was a roller coaster ride. With a premature cancelation, an unexpected revival and a farewell season that took a long time to get ready, the show also flirted with the possibility of a movie – and series star Jason Bateman (Carry-On) revealed that none other than superstar and Oscar winner Matt Damon (Oppenheimer) wanted to be in the movie.

The information was revealed during the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast. Bateman revealed to O'Brien that Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz at some point started to think about the possibility of extending the story of the Bluth family into a movie. According to Bateman, the story would be completely on brand for the series: someone would want to make a movie about the Bluths, and they wouldn't be able to play themselves since they are all terrible actors – but Tobias (David Cross) would play himself. And Matt Damon wanted to play none other than Bateman's character Michael Bluth.

“I remember Matt Damon coming up to me at—I think it was like a Golden Globes or something—and I was so excited to meet him and, and he was a huge fan of 'Arrested Development.' And he was saying, ‘You know, I really think I could play, because I hear you guys are doing the movie, I think I could—can I play you?'”

Will There Be An 'Arrested Development' Movie?

Despite its popularity and great reviews – the show has an overall 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Seasons 1 and 3 landing a rare 100% score – the possibility of an Arrested Development movie is slim at best. Bateman himself stated during the podcast that he doesn't think that "anybody gives a shit, I think it’s done.”

Even if the movie were a possibility, getting the extensive cast back together in the same room would be a problem of its own – which is exactly what's going on on with the Community movie, for example – and the worst of it would be the fact that the Arrested Development movie would have to happen without fan-favorite character Lucille Bluth because Jessica Walter died in 2021.

The cast of Arrested Development also featured Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off), Portia De Rossi (Scandal), Tony Hale (Inside Out 2), Alia Shawkat (Severance), Will Arnett (Twisted Metal) and film director Ron Howard (Solo: A Star Wars Story) as the narrator. The show had major guest stars like Charlize Theron (The Old Guard), Liza Minelli (Sex and the City 2), Harry Winkler (Barry), Judy Greer (The Best Christmas Pageant Ever), Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale), Julia Louis Dreyfus (Veep), the late Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian) and many, many others.

You can stream Arrested Development on Netflix.