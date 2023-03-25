"And Michael found" that Netflix won't be removing the comedy series Arrested Development. A month after revealing plans to remove the series from its streaming platform, Netflix has officially decided not to rid of the Bluth family as it has gained exclusive streaming rights for the series.

Netflix announced the news via Twitter that "the Bluths aren't going anywhere" and will remain on the streaming platform. In February, the media company announced the show will be removed on March 14, but luckily that did not occur for this comedy gem.

Arrested Development follows an odd business family whose life turns upside down after George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) faces federal charges and is taken away to prison. His son, Michael (Jason Bateman) is then forced to take over family affairs and help everyone navigate things all while trying to be a good father to his only son. Things turn south for Michael as his dysfunctional family make things unbearable with their antics and drive him mad.

Image via Netflix

How Many Seasons of Arrested Development Are There?

Netflix once saved the show as it brought it back for two more seasons after it was canceled on Fox following its first three seasons. Arrested Development first aired in 2003 and canceled two years later only to be revived in 2013 and once again five years later. The show is a hit or a miss with its unusual but clever comedy. It is a show that emits loads of second-hand embarrassment with its puns. Many love the series for its relatable humor with crazy odd moments witnessing some of the main characters make fools of themselves. Throughout the series we see some characters turn completely blue as their odd wish is to join the Blue Man Group, someone loses their hand, a body is cemented in a wall, and loads of more odd scenarios.

The Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award-winning show stars Bateman, Tambor, Michael Cera, Portia De Rossi, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, David Cross, and Jessica Walter. The show was created by Mitchell Hurwitz. Ron Howard served as narrator in the series.

Arrested Development is one of the greater Bateman-led series. The series explores a wide range of comedic series of events while keeping up the more series storyline, in the most non-serious way. Let's be real George Bluth Sr. was discovered to have built and sold houses for Saddam Hussein.

Fans now have all the time in the world to understand the importance of the banana shack as Netflix will now be the exclusive platform to watch Arrested Development.