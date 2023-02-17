After eight seasons of Arrow and five other shows set in the same universe, there is so much Arrowverse content it can be hard to keep track of it all. So it's not surprising that some stories slip through the cracks. Arrow: Blood Rush is one example. Between Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightening, and Batwoman all following in the footsteps of Arrow, it's easy to forget about the miniseries. After all, Arrow: Blood Rush totals only five minutes. Yet it was around in the early days of The CW's Arrowverse. With six episodes, the story premiered alongside Arrow in 2013, before the show inspired quite so vast a universe. The miniseries is easy to miss among the larger content, especially for people who watched on streaming where Arrow: Blood Rush was not included with the main series.

Featuring three characters from Arrow, the side adventure slides into the main story seamlessly. The story centers on Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) and Roy Harper (Colton Haynes). Additionally, everyone's favorite Arrow detective, Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), can be heard over the phone, though he doesn't appear. Sponsored by the company Bose, Arrow: Blood Rush has plenty of not-so-subtle product placement, making it almost an ad. And even so, it tells a story of Roy going on a mission for The Hood, whose identity he does not yet know. The miniseries calls back a simpler time for the Arrowverse, though no main hero appears. Even though it's not long, the story is a fun addition to the universe as it explores fan-favorite characters.

What Happens in 'Arrow: Blood Rush'?

The miniseries is relatively simple, as it has to be with the limited amount of time it has. Roy goes to meet Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), only to find him running late. Felicity, still working at Queen Consolidated, talks of the glories of her Bose headphones and generally puts her foot in her mouth before suggesting Roy wait for Oliver in the lobby. After Roy leaves, Felicity gets a call from detective Quentin Lance. Lance informs her that a blood sample has been found, which will identify The Hood, despite Felicity believing she destroyed the evidence. With the plan to test the blood that night, it needs to go fast, so Felicity can't wait on Oliver. Distorting her voice and pretending to be The Hood, Felicity calls Roy, asking him to get the blood sample. This sends Roy on a mission to the labs in Starling General Hospital. Roy hesitates, knowing there will be plenty of security, but Felicity assures him that she can handle that.

Roy gets in with no problem, and Felicity directs him where he needs to go. He finds the blood sample but is trapped by doctors entering the lab. They play music on the Bose portable speaker while Roy is forced to hide. Felicity triggers an evacuation, giving Roy 30 seconds to escape before the building is locked down. He gets out of the lab only to be chased by guards, who Felicity stops by locking the door behind him. Roy returns for his meeting with Oliver. Felicity offers to mail the package for him, though, unbeknownst to Roy, she would be the recipient. Finally, she introduces herself and reassures him that Oliver isn't so bad before sending Roy to his meeting, concluding the miniseries.

How Does 'Arrow: Blood Rush' Fit with 'Arrow'?

While strictly it is separate from the main show, the miniseries is connected through the characters it includes. Taking place between episodes 5 and 6 of Season 2, Arrow: Blood Rush tells the story of Roy and Felicity's first meeting, though, of course, she knows him through his work with The Hood. Before the events of Arrow: Blood Rush, Roy is an ex-con from the Glades and has a tumultuous relationship with Thea Queen (Willa Holland). More recently, he was inspired by Arrow to confront the criminals. But after getting into trouble, Oliver (in his disguise) convinces Roy to work with him, taking an eyes-and-ears role rather than an active fighter. Though he helps Arrow regularly, Roy is still unaware that his girlfriend's brother is the hero. Meanwhile, Felicity has gone from the IT girl Oliver randomly asks for favors to the technical support for Arrow (formerly The Hood). She is responsible for everything from watching the surrounding cameras to covering his tracks. Quentin Lance knows Felicity works with the vigilante, as she had to reveal it when she was arrested, though he doesn't know Oliver is said vigilante. This dynamic explains Lance's call as well.

But, beyond the characters, the story still ties into the main series. Throughout Arrow: Blood Rush, they attempt to destroy the evidence which resurfaced from "last year." This is a reference to Oliver's blood sample that the police had in Season 1, Episode 14, "The Odyssey." The blood is left behind when Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson) shoots him. The same injury forces Oliver to reveal his secret identity to Felicity. Hacking into the police crime lab and destroying this sample (or believing she did) was Felicity's first action after being fully in the know, but she still didn't join the team.

What's the Point?

Without the time to add any deep character exploration and a plot that changes nothing (except adding a time Felicity messed up), Arrow: Blood Rush seems a little pointless. Certainly, it praises Bose, but the story isn't really necessary. While it offers no significant development, the side story is still a good inclusion in the world. Yes, it is purely supplementary, but why is that bad? It includes little easter-eggs connecting it to the show and gives fans a few extra minutes of content they otherwise would never have received. Necessary or not, it can still be enjoyed by those who want more Arrow content. Even years after the show's finale and nearly ten years after Arrow: Blood Rush premiered, the miniseries has something to offer, even as short as it is. For those who missed it or want to relive the Arrowverse glory days, Blood Rush is the perfect side story.