DC's Arrow began in the Fall of 2012, airing its eighth and final season between October 2019 and January 2020. Central to the narrative were Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak, played by Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards respectively. Prior to the pair appearing in the western thriller Calamity Jane, which hit theaters in February. It had been several years since the pair shared a screen together. There are fans who hope for an Olicity reunion, and it would seem that one half of that team is willing to make it happen, as Rickards recently revealed a willingness to reprise the role.

Felicity abruptly departed the original Arrowverse series during its run, and speaking during an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Rickards explains the reason behind the decision to step away from the role. After seven seasons on the show, Rickards made the decision to exit Arrow, returning for the show's series finale as Felicity Smoak in 2040. Explaining her decision to depart to Rosenbaum, Rickards outlines:

"As the years went on, things got like a little crazy, but I’m still so grateful for not only Arrow, but for Felicity. I’m really proud of who Felicity was. I think she got a little lost in the later seasons, and I wish I could have changed that for her, but I wasn’t a writer."

Rickards Would Like to Return as Felicity Smoak

Rickards' appearance on Rosenbaum's podcast was to promote her new movie, the Mildred Burke sports biopic Queen of the Ring. Rosenbaum would go on to ask Rickards later on in the podcast if she would want to play Felicity again. Her response is one that would certainly excite fans of the original Arrowverse series. "Probably, yeah. I want to give Felicity her flowers, to be honest," the actor explained. Rickards goes on to suggest that she'd return only to give the character a better ending. She adds, "There are things that I wish that Felicity stood up for more. I love Felicity [so] I’m not doing it for Arrow or really the fans. I’d be doing it for Felicity. And then everybody else gets it just as a side effect!"

While Rickards' career has taken her into the ring with her latest movie. Her co-star, Amell's latest project, has seen him take up a different kind of suit, embodying the character of Ted Black in the spinoff series, Suits LA. While everyone might have moved on with their respective careers, Rickards isn't the only one who isn't pleased with how Arrow developed their character arcs. A Nightmare on Elm Street's Katie Cassidy, who played Black Canary in the Arrowverse series, previously voiced her own concerns to Rosenbaum as well. "I was angry at first. And I was emotional because I was sad, and I was angry because I was so happy," Cassidy recalled regarding learning that Laurel Lance would be killed off in Season 4.

Queen of the Ring is now playing in theaters with Arrow currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.