Stephen Amell Teases the “Action Sequence to End All Action Sequences” in the ‘Arrow’ Finale

*Spoilers for Crisis on Infinite Earths to follow*

The five-part CW crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths hasn’t been too kind so far to good ol’ Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). Part 1 saw the Arrowverse’s founding vigilante sacrifice his life while saving an entire planet from the multiverse-threatening antimatter wave. In classic comic book fashion, part 2 brought him back but, whoops, he no longer has a soul. While we’re still not quite sure how Crisis will work out, we do know that Oliver Queen has an endgame in sight; Arrow‘s season 8 finale, airing on January 28, is also the series finale, the first in the CW’s small-screen DC Universe’s history. And Amell is able to confirm one thing about the show’s finish line, at least: It’s going to whip a whole ton of ass.

While stopping by Collider studios with cousin/collaborator Robbie Amell to discuss their first feature film together, Code 8, the Arrow star told us about the “action sequence to end all action sequences” that will play out in the show’s last episode.

“It was like, okay, it’s our last kick at the can. Let’s do the action sequence to end all action sequences for Arrow. The coolest thing is that, I want to say, every stunt guy, more or less who has ever worked on the show, even guys that retired or are coordinating on Supergirl or Flash or Legends, everybody came out. Everybody sold out in terms of what is happening. It’s a sequence that, I showed it to Robbie, and he’s like ‘That was incredible!’. And I’m like, ‘That was the first third of it, keep watching.’ It just goes. It’s a little superfluous, a little theatrical, just in terms of the amount of people I murder. It’s what the fans deserved.”

Check out exactly what Amell had to say in the player above and be on the lookout for our full interview with Robbie and Stephen Amell later this week. For more on Crisis on Infinite Earths, here are executive producers Marc Guggenheim (Arrow-verse), Beth Schwartz (Arrow), Keto Shimizu (Legends of Tomorrow), Caroline Dries (Batwoman) and Robert Rovner discussing that episode 1 cliffhanger.