Surprise! Emily Bett Rickards to Return to ‘Arrow’ for Series Finale

There are some big changes coming to The CW, like a brand new take on Superman & Lois and a prequel series set in the world of The 100, but not all the changes bring new shows to the network. Arrow, the superhero series that redefined the way comic book characters were portrayed on TV, is coming to an end. And while that will certainly be a bittersweet moment for all involved, there’s one change that should have fans everywhere ecstatic: Felicity Smoak is coming back.

Arrow star Stephen Amell revealed as much earlier today over social media. Always one to take publicity for the show (and his own career) into his own hands, he opted to scoop any news outlet who might try to break the story that Emily Bett Rickards will be returning for the series finale. Details beyond that were non-existent, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans who have been following the series since its beginning way back in 2012.

Here’s how Amell revealed the news:

There’ll be a lot of news coming out about our final episode over the next few months. I prefer when you hear it from us. Welcome back Emily. pic.twitter.com/YlVpgoPWLi — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 1, 2019

In related Arrow news, be sure to see what co-star David Ramsey had to say about Rickards’ initial exit from the show and how the Green Lantern teases followed him throughout the series. Additionally, the CW’s epic crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will certainly affect the way Arrow ends up, but it’ll also feature classic characters like the Anti-Monitor and Spectre. The Arrow series finale is slated to air on January 28, 2020, just two weeks after the concluding episode of the four-part crossover. Prepare yourselves, Olicity fans; it’s going to be a helluva ride.