It seems that the Arrowverse, the CW's incredibly popular shared universe of superhero series, may be winding to a close. The Flash will end after its upcoming ninth season, and Batgirl and Legends of Tomorrow have already landed on the chopping block. At the height of its popularity, however, the Arrowverse was a monumental achievement in television, boasting huge crossover events each year.

Over its many years on TV, the Arrowverse has featured some of the most popular and powerful DC characters of all time. However, it hasn't always been easy for fans to agree on which character is the strongest.

Batwoman

Batwoman may be a fierce fighter dedicated to keeping the streets of Gotham clean, but she's helped back by her lack of experience compared to other characters. After Ruby Rose left the show, blaming horrifying set conditions for her departure, Kate Kane was replaced by Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie).

Audiences took to Wilder, but unfortunately, she was only given two seasons to prowl the crime-ridden streets of Gotham City before the show was ultimately canceled. However, her use of gadgets, tactical know-how, and hand-to-hand combat still make her one of the strongest characters seen in the Arrowverse.

Ra's Al Ghul

Ra's Al Ghul deserves his spot on this list for a variety of reasons, but mostly he's included because of just how easily he defeated the Green Arrow on top of that mountain in season three's mid-season finale. Played by Matt Nable, Ra's Al Ghul boasted incredible powers, not all of which could be explained by the laws of logic.

He also owns the Lazarus Pit, a pool that can revive people from the dead, often leaving them with an indescribable bloodlust. Ra's Al Ghul is not only blessed with incredible hand-to-hand combat skills and the ability to use almost any weapon, but he also possesses magical abilities making him easily one of the strongest Arrowverse characters.

Green Arrow

Image via The CW

To put it simply, there would be no Arrowverse without Arrow. The story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) started it all, and the emerald archer himself is one of the most powerful characters seen in the Arrowverse. Not only is he one of the best archers in the world, but he's also gone toe-to-toe with several superpowered individuals and come out on top.

From Ra's Al Ghul to The Flash, the list of people Oliver Queen has overcome is staggering and a true testament to his character's strength. His ability to lead was one of his defining characteristics, helping make him one of the universe's most powerful characters.

Atom

Image via The CW

The Atom may not be the most powerful hero Brandon Routh has ever played, but that doesn't diminish the hero's power. The atom suit gives Ray a huge amount of power, allowing him to grow or shrink to almost any size, making him a useful ally in almost any situation.

Beyond his Atom suit, Ray Palmer's greatest strength is his incredible intellect. He built the Atom suit himself and often uses his mind to think up the safest, most effective solution to any given problem.

Black Lightning

Image via The CW

Though Black Lightning mostly existed separately from the Arrowverse, he was finally brought into the fold with his appearance in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is easily one of the strongest characters on the list due to his metahuman abilities, which include energy manipulation and electricity powers.

Of course, Jefferson is a little rusty due to the fact that he came out of retirement to once again fight crime, but his abilities alone make him a match for the fiercest of foes, and he isn't bad with his fists either.

Constantine

John Constantine (Matt Ryan) had a long, complicated journey before he become a member of the Arrowverse. He first appeared in his own show that was prematurely canceled, before guest starring in Arrow on the way to becoming a member of the Waverider's crew in Legends of Tomorrow.

Constantine's power comes from his knowledge of the mystical world and his incredible knowledge of spells. He often saves the day when the team is facing off against magical villains, and he was only getting stronger and stronger before the cancelation of Legends of Tomorrow.

Martian Manhunter

Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) is easily one of the most powerful characters the Arrowverse has ever seen. The Green Martian is hundreds of years old, meaning he has countless combat experiences and decades of training under his belt. What's more, he also has the strength to defeat almost anybody besides a Kryptonian.

Martian Manhunter also has telepathic abilities, which occasionally allow him to control people's minds. His powers don't end there; however, he has a wide array of abilities, including flight and super strength, that makes him a match for almost anyone. Discount Martian Manhunter at your peril.

The Flash

Image via The CW

Fans will be sad to see Grant Gustin hang up his super suit after nine years spent playing Barry Allen, but they will always remember the exceptional power of his character. Not only is he the fastest man on the planet, but he also has a variety of other powers that come hand in hand with his super speed.

Barry can not only throw lighting bolts made of speed force energy, but he can also run fast enough to travel back in time. This gives him a huge advantage over any enemy he faces and means should he fail; he can learn from his mistakes and try again.

Superman

Image via The CW

Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) may not have been in the Arrowverse for long, but he's already made a huge impression on fans. We mean, of course he has, he's Superman. His ridiculously wide array of powers is almost too long to list, including super strength, super speed, flight, heat vision, x-ray vision and freeze breath.

The character will return to the upcoming third season of Superman and Lois, ready to once again attempt to balance his superhero life with his family life, a task that grows more difficult as the world grows more dangerous. Superman certainly could have topped this list, if it weren't for his cousin, that is.

Supergirl

Image via The CW

It was a close call, but Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is the most powerful character in the DCEU. She boasts identical powers to her cousin, gaining her powers from the sun, and she is arguably stronger than the Man of Steel. She's overpowered him before in the Arrowverse, and we think the result would probably be the same should they ever have a rematch.

Kara is also proven to be a better team player than her cousin. She has fought alongside The Flash, the Green Arrow and other heroes on a number of occassions, inspiring hope within her team to ensure they always come out on top. Earth is lucky to have Kara Danvers, and fans are still sad that Supergirlwon't return for another season.

