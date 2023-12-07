The Big Picture Miller's portrayal of the DCEU Flash fails to impress, with many finding his take on the character grating and unlikable.

The DCEU Flash's costumes, particularly from Justice League, look cumbersome and poorly constructed, failing to capture the essence of the character.

Grant Gustin's CW Flash outshines Miller's portrayal, showcasing a more confident, optimistic, and altruistic version of Barry Allen, while staying faithful to the comic book source material.

It's no secret that The Flash movie under-delivered on a massive scale, crashing faster than, well, the Flash. There are many reasons, of course, not the least of which is how the film is clearly in the DCEU, the same DCEU whose fate was decided before the film was even released. One of the more prevailing ones, however, has nothing to do with the character and everything to do with who is playing him: Ezra Miller. Their well-documented recent history has turned people off, but even before that, Miller was never the best choice, with arguably only one truly great (and decidedly funny) DCEU moment, a brief cameo in DC's Peacemaker series. But on TV? Grant Gustin's Barry Allen/Flash in The CW series The Flash is way, way better. Strike that. He's the best.

The Flash After being struck by lightning, Barry Allen wakes up from his coma to discover he's been given the power of super speed, becoming the Flash, and fighting crime in Central City. Release Date October 7, 2014 Cast Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Nicolet, Grant Gustin Main Genre Superhero Rating TV-PG Seasons 9

Where the DCEU Flash Fails

It's a bold statement, but in order to understand why Gustin's Flash is the best, one has to understand where Miller's DCEU Flash fails. But to be fair, that doesn't all rest on Miller, whose performance as the speedster in both Justice League and The Flash are cited as highlights of both films (even our own Collider writers agree, here and here). But not everyone was enamored with Miller's dual-role in the latter, with one reviewer suggesting that Miller's take on the younger Flash is "incredibly agitating and unlikable," a statement that has also been shared among many. The uncertainty and lack of self-assuredness on Miller's Barry Allen fits the character on film, but is an admittedly personal pet peeve. What is on Miller is how difficult it is to separate the actor from the character, with Miller's attempts at salvaging their reputation coming too little and too late, and the lack of a firm statement on Miller's future as the DCU's Flash hasn't helped.

Another factor is the DCEU Flash costumes. The suit from Justice League looks cumbersome, like it was thrown together. That is the aesthetic that costume designer Michael Wilkinson admits to in an interview with Fashionista, but in practice it looks off, with materials that would seemingly be unavailable to a kid with little money. While it's always been a little suspect how rookie superheroes are able to craft these amazingly tailored suits (Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man suit looks like it would be difficult for an experienced seamstress to make, let alone a high-school student), there's a level of forgiveness so long as the suit remains faithful to its source. This one simply doesn't, and although the Wayne Tech suit in The Flash looks better, it still looks like an armored bastardization of the more classic, less "yellow-lines-make-me-look-fast-standing-still" suit from the pages of DC Comics.

Where the DCEU Flash Falls Short, Grant Gustin's CW Flash Shines

Close

From the start, Gustin's Barry Allen was more confident, more optimistic, more altruistic, just... more. More of everything that the Flash's comic book history has crafted the hero to be. Miller's Flash learned nothing from his experiences in The Flash, a point that Collider's Aidan Kelley explains in detail. Gustin's Flash did, leading to not only the sacrifice of his own happiness, but having to stand firm in the face of an outraged Cisco (Carlos Valdes), angry that Barry would travel back in time to save his parents, but not Cisco's brother. Even in some undeniably cheesy and awful episodes and plotlines (Season 7's Forces, Godspeed, and speed force lightsabers arguably the worst), Gustin doesn't lose focus of what makes Barry special. The costumes for the CW's Flash are much closer to how they appear in the comics as well. Every iteration of the costume throughout the entire run of The Flash is simple and classic. It's like the DCEU had to make their costumes "worthy" of the big screen, where the CW proves that less is more when it comes to effectiveness.

Speaking of which, the CW, even on a TV show budget, excelled in making the Flash's speed come alive, represented through effective "lightning" effects and appearances in real time against slow motion, to show how Barry sees the world at full-speed (like the infamous baby-saving scene from the movie, but better). Again, it's an area where the DCEU makes things more bombastic than they need to be. Where The Flash series really excels is in acknowledging the hero's past. The speedster doesn't have a rich history on film and television, unlike peers Superman and Batman, but what it does have is honored throughout the show. This aspect is best represented with John Wesley Shipp's appearance in the series as Henry Allen, Barry's father who is killed by Zoom (Teddy Sears). His presence in the show is a nod to his past as Barry Allen/The Flash in the 1990-91 CBS series The Flash, which also brought aboard the Dr. Tina McGee of that series as Dr. Tina McGee of the CW, actress Amanda Pays. Shipp would also end up playing Jay Garrick, the Flash that served as a mentor for Gustin's Barry, and who wore, in another nod to the character's past, the "hubcap" helmet of the Golden Age Flash. The only nod that the DCEU Flash made with the past was with creepy-ass CGI Supermen in The Flash movie.

It's easy to say that Gustin's CW Flash is better than Miller's DCEU iteration, but does it mean he's a slam dunk to replace the embattled actor on the movie screen? Hard to say. Gustin was perfect in the role on television, and deserves at least some consideration should Miller be removed from future appearances as the character in the DCU. But television actors don't often make a successful transition from one medium to the other, while the same is true for film actors in television. Nevertheless, what the CW brought to The Flash — a self-assured, caring, heroic presence with a "less is more" aesthetic — are elements that James Gunn and the DCU would be wise to make more prominent on film, and in doing so, rescuing a DC superhero with a long history from the one villain he couldn't defeat: the box-office.

The CW's The Flash is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix