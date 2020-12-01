After becoming a fan favorite in Greg Berlanti and the CW's Arrow as John Diggle (aka Spartan), actor David Ramsey is returning to the Arrowverse. Per Deadline, he will be directing episodes of the various shows still airing, returning as John Diggle for others, and maybe — just maybe — making good on the easter egg that ended his Arrow run.

Officially, Ramsey, who directed two episodes of Arrow during its run, will be directing five episodes in the ongoing Arrowverse, including Superman & Lois and Supergirl. Ramsey will also be appearing as John Diggle in four episodes across Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash, and Batwoman. But then, in an episode of Legends of Tomorrow, Ramsey will be appearing as a mystery role. And in that mystery role... we speculate that we're about to see a new Green Lantern.

Image via The CW

The series finale of Arrow found John Diggle moving to Metropolis after securing a curiously green-colored ring, aka the long-running source of superhero Green Lantern's powers. Was this the show telling us we're gonna see Ramsey play Green Lantern soon? Is Berlanti setting up a four-episode "I think I'm now Green Lantern" arc in Diggle's appearances on all these shows before blowing us all out of the water officially in Legends of Tomorrow? And how will all of this interact with the forthcoming HBO Max Green Lantern series from Marc Guggenheim and Seth Grahame-Smith, the synopsis of which doesn't cover either of the two most well-known Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart? Is Ramsey gonna cross-over and star in this HBO Max show?!

For now, we don't know, but it will be fun for enterprising Arrowverse fans to keep track of Ramsey's new appearances and see what it all means. Until then, Here's Ramsey's official statement: "I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I’ve been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera. To say I’m excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can’t wait to continue telling these stories."

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy Feels Like It’s from a Completely Different Era | 4K Review Peter Jackson’s beloved fantasy epic holds up beautifully, but it’s a far cry from the blockbusters of today.