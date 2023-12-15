It's hard to deny that everyone loves a good redemption arc and not many television series have done it as well as the shows within the Arrowverse. What makes the redemption arcs of the Arrowverse so special is their 23-episode-long seasons giving writers the chance to spend countless hours with their characters and provide a slow burn to their arcs. A storytelling tactic that builds tension, suspense and results in a satisfying payoff.

Across the Arrowverse lies redemption arcs of all kinds; villains to heroes, killers to saviors and even villains to close friends. These wonderfully executed character arcs bring so much depth to every show's cast of characters and bring an outcome that connects viewers to the cast even more than they were before, crafting fan favorites and triumphant scenes that everyone can cheer for.

10 Bronze Tiger (Michael Jai White)

First Appearance: 'Arrow' Season 2, Episode 2, "Identity"

Ben Turner, aka Bronze Tiger, kicked off his tour on the Arrowverse's cornerstone show, Arrow, as one of Oliver's most threatening villains at the time. Bronze Tiger took Oliver and viewers by surprise with his stunning ability to get the jump on Oliver of all people and slash him with his metal claws. While Oliver was sentenced to prison at Iron Heights, he'd discover he'd unintentionally helped an inmate frame Bronze Tiger for murder.

The two were forced to team up when the prison was overrun by Ricardo Diaz and Oliver got to see Bronze Tiger for who he really is; a man who has a good heart. To make up for his mistake, Oliver would promise Bronze Tiger a second chance at redemption, helping him get out of prison to have a new life. He'd go on to help Oliver take down the Nineth Circle. Bronze Tiger is a shining example that not every villain is truly evil in their hearts and everyone has room for a second chance.

9 Deadshot (Michael Rowe)

First Appearance: 'Arrow' Season 1, Episode 3, "Lone Gunmen"

What makes Deadshot's redemption arc enthralling to viewers was his deep-rooted connection to Team Arrow member, John Diggle. Having murdered Diggle's brother in cold blood under contract, the general audience unanimously sided with Diggle on the matter and Deadshot's reputation as a merciless contract killer was set in stone. Anytime Team Arrow would come across Deadshot, he'd be working for another crazed lunatic, just killing others for cash, making him fit the show's darker tone perfectly.

Deadshot would begin to find a flicker of redemption through his good deeds with the Suicide Squad. He would eventually go on to team up with Diggle, Lyla and the Arrow on a Kasnian extraction mission. After some conversation about their opposing ideals regarding whether love and family have a place in this business, Deadshot sees fear in Diggle and Lyla as they believe they will die, and their child will become an orphan. This motivates Deadshot to make a sacrifice play to ensure they get out alive, proving to Diggle that love does have a place in this life, even from our worst enemies.

8 Vigilante (Mick Wingert (Voice), Clayton Chitty and Johann Urb)

First Appearance: 'Arrow' Season 5, Episode 7, "Vigilante"

While he may possess the most uninteresting alter-ego name in the entire Arrowverse, Vigilante's character arc reminded audiences about the power of love. He was originally portrayed as merely a vigilante trying to quell evil in the city through brutal actions. Even through these sins, the truth about Vigilante's identity would change everything.

Vigilante would be revealed to be the once thought dead lover of Team Arrow member, Dinah Drake. Through an array of twists, turns and back stabbings, the world would come to discover that the love Vigilante once had for Dinah was still very real. While he was still working with the evil Cabal, his love for Dinah would cause him to falter from the Cabal and eventually betray them, resulting in his death. Vigilante showed viewers that as long as we have love, no one is too far gone.

7 Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford)

First Appearance: 'Arrow' Season 4, Episode 9, "Dark Waters"

After the death of Damien Darhk at the hands of the Green Arrow, Nora would be placed into child protective services where she would mentally struggle with the hand she'd been dealt. This would cause her to become the target of a demon known as Mallus, who would possess her and put her in the path of the Legends of Tomorrow. She would go on to serve the demon to bring her father back to life, which she would succeed in.

She would go on to become her father's partner in crime, only to eventually be taken over by Mallus and saved by the Legends. This changed her, causing her to turn herself into the Time Bureau, falling in love with Ray Palmer, joining the Time Bureau, becoming Fairy Godmother and finally joining the Legends. Nora goes to show that even those we deem "evil" need saving and the positive impact it can have on them.

6 Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell)

First Appearance: 'The Flash' Season 1, Episode 10, "Revenge of the Rogues"

Introduced as the fiery and deadly counterpart to Captain Cold, Mick Rory was one of the Flash's deadliest villains for a while. His life would change when Rip Hunter kidnapped him and Captain Cold, recruiting them into the first iteration of the Legends of Tomorrow. Through his time with the Legends and after being mind controlled by the Time Masters, he'd discover protecting the timeline suited him better than robbing banks.

The Legends would soon become his new family, with Mick ending up meeting Kayla, getting married and leaving the Legends, so they could settle down and start a family. Mick's character arc profoundly affected the viewers of Legends of Tomorrow. Getting to see who was once a crazed villain turned into a future family man brought misty eyes to viewers all over the world, making Mick's redemption arc a fan favorite.

5 Black Siren (Katie Cassidy)

First Appearance: 'The Flash' Season 2, Episode 22, "Invincible"

The evil Earth-2 version of Laurel Lance entered the Arrowverse by knocking down entire buildings in Central City on The Flash as a henchman of Zoom. While her time on The Flash wouldn't last long, she'd make her way over to Arrow where she'd continue her villainous ways until the death of the Earth-1 version of her father, Quentin Lance.

After this heartbreaking death, she'd go on to begin her path to redemption by becoming Star City's district attorney while Oliver was in prison and eventually take up the mantle of her late Earth-1 counterpart, the Black Canary, where she'd ride out the rest of the series as a valued member of Team Arrow. Black Siren is another compelling example of how the power of love can change anyone, even if that love is experienced through loss.

4 Deathstroke (Manu Bennett)

First Appearance: 'Arrow' Season 1, Episode 13, "Betrayal"

Known as Oliver Queen's greatest villain by most, Slade Wilson's redemption truly starts from the bottom of the barrel. He went from killing Oliver's mother to fighting alongside him to stop Prometheus from killing Oliver's loved ones, giving him an incredible full circle moment. His change would come about through his imprisonment on Lian Yu, which would cause the mental effects of his Mirakuru serum to wear off, returning him to the man he once was.

Upon his mental rejuvenation, Slade would work to be a better man through helping Oliver against Prometheus and teaming up with Oliver to find his sons, Joe and Grant. Through Manu Bennett's masterful portrayal of the character, Slade's redemption would shine through as satisfying and heartwarming to fans everywhere who saw him go from the most despicable acts to stopping another villain from doing the same.

3 Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller)

First Appearance: 'The Flash' Season 1, Episode 4, "Going Rogue"

Captain Cold went from one of the best, most self-serving Flash villains there was to heroically sacrificing his life to stop the Oculus and save his friends. For the longest time, fans saw Captain Cold as merely a selfish crook that's not to be trusted. But when Rip Hunter recruited him and Heat Wave to the Legends of Tomorrow, he found a new purpose in life in the Legends' battle against Vandal Savage.

To many, it was incredibly satisfying to see a character come from a place of such selfishness and grow into what could be the most selfless act one can do. Never being able to let others in due to his upbringing, Captain Cold manages to find family and friends within the Legends of Tomorrow. Such groundbreaking growth was incredibly moving for viewers and had everyone falling in love with Cold.

2 Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker)

First Appearance: 'The Flash' Season 3, Episode 5, "Monster"

Flashpoint messed up a lot of things for our cast of characters on The Flash, but not many got a hand dealt as poorly as Caitlin Snow. She slowly and begrudgingly began her descent into being taken over by her evil alter ego, Killer Frost. She'd eventually be taken over by Frost and work with Savitar. After the defeat of Savitar, Frost would remain within Caitlin and, through the deep and gripping friendships between the Team Flash members, she would reluctantly join Team Flash and become a full-blown superhero.

What made this redemption arc so enthralling is how much of a rollercoaster it was. Starting with the kind-hearted Caitlin, then turning into a total enemy to Team Flash and coming back around by becoming a superhero was an incredible way of keeping audiences engaged with Caitlin's story and adding a plethora of dynamic interpersonal conflict to Team Flash.

1 The Arrow (Stephen Amell)

First Appearance: 'Arrow' Season 1, Episode 1, "Pilot"

The man who started it all. Oliver Queen began his quest as a vigilante who murdered those he deemed deserving. But through his adventures and forming Team Arrow, Oliver would grow and learn to put killing behind him in order to become a hero that people no longer fear, but look up to.

While the road was never easy for Oliver, his immense growth from being a killer vigilante to becoming the man that would die to reset the universe to stop the Anti-Monitor, becoming the ultimate beacon of hope for the universe. His relationship with Felicity also weighed in as a huge factor in his change, as she pushed him to be greater. The playboy would end his journey spending eternity in the afterlife with the woman he loved. Oliver's redemption is unmatched and was so important that without it, the multiverse would've been destroyed by the Anti-Monitor. Oliver Queen did not fail this multiverse.

