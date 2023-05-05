For over a decade, comic book fans have enjoyed an overabundance of superhero content on the small screen as DC's "Arrowverse" has grown into a multiversal franchise, spanning ten shows, in both live-action and animation, with tangential ties to many others, like Stargirl, Titans, Smallville, and even the DCEU films.

These shows have brought to the screen characters that many never thought they would see in live-action form and did so in such an amazing way. But as the Arrowverse reaches the finish line, let's take a look at all the wonderful shows that fans have adored over the last eleven years, and see where they measure up, according to the critics.

10 Freedom Fighters: The Ray (2017-2018)

No Critic Score / 43% Audience Score

This animated web series acts as a prequel to the "Crisis on Earth-X" crossover event and follows Earth-1's Raymond Terrill, who comes into contact with his Earth-X counterpart and gains his light-based powers, turning him into The Ray. He then joins the Freedom Fighters and is tasked with taking on the Earth-X Nazi baddies, the New Reichsmen.

This series serves as a nice prelude to one of the best Arrowverse crossovers ever done and gives fans an introduction to how The Ray came to be who he is. The biggest issue with Freedom Fighters: The Ray is that some of the original cast didn't voice their characters, as Stephen Amell and Grant Gustin were replaced by Matthew Mercer and Scott Whyte, respectively. But overall, it's a nice addition to the Arrowverse canon.

9 Vixen (2015-2016)

No Critic Score / 91% Audience Score

Vixenis an animated web series that takes place before the events of Arrowseason 4 and tells the origin story of Mari McCabe aka Vixen. Mari inherits her family's magical totem that allows her to harness the powers of different animals. She uses these powers to help avenge the death of her family, and in the process, discovers some things about her past.

A nice addition to the Arrowverse family, Vixen utilized great animation and the incredible cast of characters already established, such as The Flash and Green Arrow, to bring fans a new and interesting story. Vixen's introduction here led to her joining the live-action side, and becoming a Legend member. This is a show that could've worked great as a longer-form, ongoing, animated series, and it's a shame that it didn't.

8 Constantine (2014-2015)

RT Score: 72%

NBC's short-lived series saw Matt Ryan's first go as the mystical occultist John Constantine, and followed him as he attempted to make up for the sins of his past by helping to stop the "Rising Darkness" that was coming to his world.

While not originally meant to be part of the Arrowverse, Matt Ryan's inclusion in the fourth season of Arrow, and the subsequent confirmation by Season 4 co-showrunner Wendy Mericle that this was, in fact, the same character, retconned Constantineas part of the overall franchise canon. Matt Ryan's John Constantine has gone on to be one of the most popular characters in the Arrowverse, and has allowed him to even continue playing the character in animated form.

7 Batwoman (2019-2022)

RT Score: 83%

Batwomanstarted off telling the story of Bruce Wayne's cousin, Kate Kane, who, after Bruce's disappearance, discovers the Bat Cave and picks up the mantle, becoming Batwoman. However, after the first season, Kate Kane disappears and a new Batwoman takes over, as Ryan Wilder seeks to create her own legacy.

While plagued by audience criticism, Batwoman had a tough start, which got even tougher when Ruby Rose didn't return for the second season, leading to Javicia Leslie stepping in as a completely new character who dons the cape and cowl of Batwoman. This show had some really interesting storylines (particularly Black Mask and Professor Pyg's inclusions), but never really got the chance to develop into its full potential.

6 Superman & Lois (2021-Present)

RT Score: 86%

Superman & Lois follows the titular characters as they return to Smallville with their two teenage sons, Jonathan and Jordan, in hopes of creating a simpler life for their family. But for a hero like Superman, things are never that simple.

While not technically part of the main Arrowverse continuity, Superman & Lois was originally created as a spin-off of that universe, coming off of the huge "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event, with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprising their roles. This is a great series that dives deeper into the Man of Steel than we've ever gotten in the Arrowverse, and it's the last remaining series for this franchise, just recently launching into its third season, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran saying there are plans for one or two more seasons.

5 Arrow (2012-2020)

RT Score: 86%

The one that started it all and is the namesake for this universe, Arrow tells the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), who, on a quest for vengeance, becomes the Green Arrow, and seeks to save his city from corruption and darkness.

Arrow is an incredible piece of superhero storytelling, and manages to build a really beautiful character arc for Oliver Queen. Without this show, everything else on this list wouldn't exist, and whether or not it's the best of these shows (which many may argue it is), it has earned its place in history. It spawned a franchise that means so much to so many people, and will always be remembered for that. And maybe also for Stephen Amell on a salmon ladder.

4 Supergirl (2015-2021)

RT Score: 88%

Supergirlfollows Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman, and one of the last survivors of the destroyed planet of Krypton, as she tries to find a way to balance living a normal life while also being a superhero.

Similar to Constantine, Supergirl wasn't originally a part of the Arrowverse, as its first season aired on CBS. But thankfully, toward the end of the first season, they linked it to this franchise, while keeping it on a separate Earth. Compared to Arrow, this show had a much lighter, more optimistic tone, which served the Girl of Steel perfectly. And Melissa Benoist was an incredible casting choice and truly embodied this character throughout the six seasons of the show.

3 The Flash (2014-2023)

RT Score: 89%

This series follows forensic scientist Barry Allen, who, after an accident in his lab gives him super-speed powers, becomes the superhero known as The Flash. With the help of his loyal friends, he uses these powers to capture rogue metahumans and keep his city, and those he loves, safe.

As the follow-up series to Arrow, The Flash managed to bring a little light into this dark franchise. He was the opposite of Oliver Queen -- cheerful, optimistic, and very colorful. Barry first showed up in Arrow as part of a "backdoor pilot" for this series, which ended with his lab accident. The Flash has gone on to be one of the most beloved, and longest-running (pun intended), series in the Arrowverse, and for good reason, as Grant Gustin does an incredible job as Barry Allen.

2 DC's Legends of Tomorrow (2016-2022)

RT Score: 89%

In DC's Legends of Tomorrow, a group of unlikely heroes and villains are recruited by Time Master Rip Hunter to help him stop the immortal Vandal Savage from destroying the timeline.

This is the wildest of all the shows in the Arrowverse, taking on storylines that none of the others could ever have done. And with an amazing cast of rotating characters, it kept things fresh and interesting for the seven seasons it ran. This makes Legends of Tomorrow one of the best superhero shows out there, as it leans into the goofy side of the comics, while still managing to be full of heart, and even have a bit of darkness within it.

1 Black Lightning (2018-2021)

RT Score: 92%

This series followed Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a retired superhero known as Black Lightning, who decides it's time to suit back up and protect the city of Freeland, and his family, from The 100, Freeland's biggest criminal gang, led by Tobias Whale.

Yet another series that wasn't originally meant to be part of the Arrowverse, Black Lightning was able to spread its wings on its own and solidify itself as a great piece of superhero television, while also touching on several very important social issues. It wasn't until the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event (which took place during the middle of the third season) that Black Lightning finally became an official member of the Arrowverse family.

