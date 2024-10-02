When one thinks of DC film universes, one of the franchises that comes to mind is The CW's Arrowverse — in fact, it might be top of mind. As the first real live-action interconnected DC universe, the Arrowverse made a huge impact on the pop-culture space. It spawned some wonderful live-action superhero shows, and while the shows within it are not perfect, they have an overall quality and lovability that is undeniable.

The CW-verse also holds the title of having the best live-action interpretations of certain DC characters, most notably The Flash (Grant Gustin). It also has featured the most live-action DC characters, just slightly above the likes of Smallville. To this day, people still hold a plethora of love for the Arrowverse and continue to return to it to this day. But which is worth returning to first? Here is every Arrowvese show ranked by rewatchability, considering its overall quality, its consistency throughout, and its overall impact on the pop culture space.

6 'Batwoman' (2019)

Number of Episodes: 51

Batwoman is a show that deserved far better than it received. In theory, introducing a Batman character to the CW-verse, which was famously not allowed to use Batman, should have been a no-brainer win. But introducing the cousin to Bruce Wayne himself? That should have spelled absolute victory. Unfortunately, Batwoman is the worst of the CW DC shows.

The cast was great, the vibe of Gotham was stellar, and the costume was well-made. The only issue was the most important aspect of the series: the directing and writing. Typically, CW series have a great first couple of seasons before they bring their excellent writers to the beginning of another series, but that was not the case with Batwoman. The writing was lazy, uninspired, and boring, misunderstanding why the character was interesting to begin with. Batwoman could have been so much, but it's clear the CW didn't care much to put more effort into it.

5 'Supergirl' (2015)

Number of Episodes: 126

Thanks to the quality of not just Batwoman, but Supergirl as well, many accuse the CW of not caring much for their female-led series. Unfortunately for Supergirl, it began on a completely different network, meaning the CW had to pick up where it left off, and the change was noticeable, especially concerning budget. Supergirl has a lot going for it, actually. It had a stellar crossover with The Flash in its first season and features one of the best Superman actors in a while, Tyler Hoechlin.

Its second season was arguably the show's peak, but later seasons couldn't live up to that second entry. What makes rewatching so difficult, though, is the first season, the only non-CW chapter. It's a really rough go, being a bit boring and uninspired, albeit with better production values. So, while the later CW seasons are far better, getting through that first season is a bit difficult. It must be mentioned, though, that the performances in the series are all-around, especially by star Melissa Benoist.

4 'Black Lightning' (2018)

Number of Episodes: 58

While not perfect, Black Lightning is easily the most underrated Arrowverse series. Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is one of the best protagonists in the cinematic universe, and the first season of the series is absolutely spectacular and one of the best in a CW DC series, period. Black Lightning is considered underrated due to how different it is compared to the other shows.

Unlike the likes of The Flash and Arrow, Black Lightning is much more of a drama, being a tad less concerned with the superhero side of things. There's still a lot of superhero action, but proportionally, there's more drama that is surprisingly engaging, if not necessarily complex or thought-provoking. Some may consider this a downside to the series, but the writing of said drama is honestly very well done. If one is looking for more drama, Black Lightning is certainly worth revisiting.

3 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (2016)

Number of Episodes: 110

While pretty much every CW show out there has a lot of soap opera elements, and this show still has enough, DC's Legends of Tomorrow is much more comedy-based than the average Arrowverse series. Taking the more "supporting" characters of all the shows and bringing them together to craft a new, more chaotic and quirkier team turned out to be a spectacular idea. Still, nobody expected the Legends to end up being time-traveling goofballs that are out to save history.

Featuring side heroes, new heroes and even redeemed villains, DC's Legends of Tomorrow was a rip-roaring ride that is downright just a lot of fun to watch while still having a heart. Whether they were in 1988 for a parody of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial or in Ancient Egypt, the Legends' travels through history are hilarious and heartwarming. Thus, returning to the series for a lighter watch is much easier for audiences looking for something they can laugh with and find more joy in watching. Not to mention, DC's Legends of Tomorrow has got some great cameos from across the DC universe.

2 'Arrow' (2012)

Number of Episodes: 170

The show that started it all and the entire reason that the Arrowverse exists in the first place. Its success paved the way for superhero television as a whole, and that success didn't come from an average quality. Arrow is a dramatic, epic, and action-packed watch that, while having some downer seasons, is an overall incredible series. Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) journey from the brutal vigilante known as "The Hood" to the iconic Green Arrow everyone knows and loves is the most compelling character arc in the entire Arrowverse.

Yes, Arrow had a good couple of seasons that were less than desirable, and its distaste for the character's comic book origins sometimes got grating, but it really picked back up by the end of its run. The few seasons in the middle of the show (that aren't even unwatchable) are worth it for the story experienced in the long run. It's got one of the best endings in the cinematic universe and makes rewatching Arrow absolutely satisfying.

1 'The Flash' (2014)

Number of Episodes: 184

Getting his start on Season 2 of Arrow, Barry Allen would go on to spin off into his own series, which eventually became the longest-lasting DC CW show and for good reason. The first few seasons of The Flash (especially seasons 1 and 2) are some of the best superhero television ever made. Much like every Arrowverse show, it really suffered in the middle and for a lot of its end, but in hindsight, the pros far outweigh the cons when it comes to rewatching the entire series.

The Flash is one of the best portrayals of the DC universe in mainstream entertainment, especially in the live-action realm. Not to mention, no matter how bad things got plot-wise, the core cast consistently carried the show. Grant Gustin, whose love for the character always shined through in his consistently impressive performance, was especially strong and often the show's saving grace. It's unanimously agreed that Gustin is the best live-action version of Flash and many petitioned to have him continue to be the character in the DCEU.

