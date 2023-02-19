The CW Arrowverse proper is rapidly approaching its end, with The Flash series ending this year on an abbreviated ninth season. This would leave Superman & Lois as the only remaining Arrowverse related series on the air (it takes place on an alternate Earth, but Tyler Hoechlin's Superman has appeared in the Arrowverse), with one more series, Gotham Knights, set to premiere on the CW sometime in 2023 (not an Arrowverse show, apparently, but if reaction to the trailer is any indication, it won't be around long enough to form a debate about it). For some of the heroic characters, it’s a merciful end to the agony of having them on air. For others, it would be a shame if the end of the popular run of series meant an end to the characters and the actors which brought them to such vivid life. But what if it wasn't the end? What if there was a home for them in the DCU? So for kicks, let's take a look at which of the Arrowverse heroes should be on that short-list, from least deserving to most.

15. Hawkman/Hawkgirl (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

Kendra Saunders (Ciara Renée) and Carter Hall (Falk Hentschel) appeared in Season 1 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow as Hawkgirl and Hawkman, respectively. Do you remember them? Probably not. Despite being integral parts of the Vandal Savage storyline, the characters didn't really stick out. This, combined with costumes that simply looked ridiculous on the small screen? Let's just say that Aldis Hodge's significantly better Hawkman from Black Adam should be higher on James Gunn's list.

14. Rip Hunter (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

Arthur Darvill's Rip Hunter, Time Master, assembled the Legends of Tomorrow, leading the motley crew as the main protagonist of Season 1. In Season 2, he was a supporting protagonist, and come Season 3, Rip Hunter was a supporting character. Then the gang he brought together moved on without him, making Legends a much better show in the process. Coincidence? Doubtful. DCU, no Rip for you.

13. Killer Frost (The Flash)

Killer Frost is the dual personality that lives inside Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), or at least did until Caitlin and her became two separate people. Frost may have started out as a villain, partnering up with Season 3's big bad Savitar, but over time the Chiller Queen turned hero. Confident, quick sarcastic wit, and powerful (and should mention currently dead, for what that's worth), Killer Frost is the first on this list that one could see making the jump into the DCU.

12. White Canary (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) first appeared in Arrow, on board the Queen family yacht when it shipwrecked. After returning to Star City, she fights crime as 'The Canary', dies in Season 3, resurrected without a soul in the Lazarus Pit in Season 4, gets her soul back, and finally joins the Legends along with Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh). She's given the 'White Canary' moniker by Laurel (Katie Cassidy) before she leaves. White Canary is well-trained in hand-to-hand combat, and would eventually lead the Legends in their time-traveling antics. If the DCU needs a more grounded hero and one that can lead others, she'd be a great addition.

11. Ray Palmer/Atom (Arrow)

Ray Palmer, rich businessman, former CEO of Palmer Technologies (aka Queen Consolidated), philanthropist, and the man responsible for rebranding Starling City as 'Star City'. Oh, and he built himself a really sweet, powerful exosuit in which he could shrink to a miniature size. Routh really was given a chance to shine, and he ran with it over the course of his time on Arrow and Legends, one of the more endearing characters in the Arrowverse. He already proved he could hold his own on film in Superman Returns, and there is no current Atom in the DCU (Atom, by the way, predates Marvel's Ant-Man by four months, October 1961 vs. January 1962), so he'd be a perfect fit in the DCU.

10. Leonard Snart/Captain Cold and Mick Rory/Heat Wave (The Flash)

One thing that The Flash did well was bring the hero's iconic Rogue's Gallery to life, and Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) and Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell) are prime examples. First appearing together in Season 1, Episode 4 "Going Rogue" as villains, both would find themselves on the other side of justice, with Mick finding extended, and hilarious, life on Legends. The two actors have a great chemistry, having appeared as brothers on the TV series Prison Break, and it would be difficult to envision any others in those roles. For breathing life into what could have been full-on campy characters, the pair should get a shot in the DCU.

9. Firestorm (The Flash)

That damn S.T.A.R. Labs particle accelerator explosion and its meta-human creating ways. One victim, actually two victims, were Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell), structural engineer, and Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber), who were merged into one being, with Stein's brain and Raymond's body forming Firestorm. The two co-existed for a time until Raymond's death, after which Jefferson "Jax" Jackson (Franz Drameh) willingly merged with Stein to not only save Stein's life but keep Firestorm alive. The pair moved on from The Flash to Legends, which did an admirable job in showcasing their unique dynamic. Again, Firestorm is another character that hasn't appeared in the DCU as of yet, so the Arrowverse Firestorm would slot in nicely.

8. Black Lightning (Black Lightning)

Despite being told that Black Lightning was not part of the Arrowverse, the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event brought the character into the fold. When we first meet the hero, Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a principal in a charter high school, a place where the students can find safety from the gang violence in the neighborhood, and also a superhero, Black Lightning, who hung up the tights nine years previously. Yet crime, corruption, and the arrival of local gang The One Hundred, Pierce takes up the mantle again and uses his ability to harness and control electricity to rise against it and provide the people hope. Williams aced the character, showcasing his weariness, his strength, his anger, and his commitment to the innocent flawlessly. In a DCU that largely lacks a diverse group of race, Williams' Black Lightning is deserving of getting into the big leagues.

7. John Constantine (Constantine)

If anyone deserves a shot at the DCU, it's John Constantine (Matt Ryan). First appearing in his own NBC DC show Constantine, we learn that the NBC version of the character exists in the same universe as the Arrowverse, when Constantine shows up in the fourth season of Arrow. The demonologist and master of the occult was a key part of the Arrowverse, particularly when the character was brought onto Legends. Matt Ryan is the definitive Constantine, with Ryan absolutely perfect in the role (no offense to Keanu Reeves, however). Although unlikely, especially given that Reeves' Constantine is being given a sequel, it would serve the DCU well to bring Ryan on board.

6. Martian Manhunter (Supergirl)

D.E.O. director Hank Henshaw (David Harewood) isn't who he seems to be, and the buildup to the reveal of his true identity centered on him being a supervillain. But when he was revealed to be DC Comics legend Martian Manhunter, aka J'onn J'onzz, people went bat-s**t crazy. His look was comic book accurate, and Harewood was exceptional in delivering the deep emotions of the character: his loneliness as the last of his kind, his fatherly love of Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh), his joys and his sorrows. His is the best depiction of Martian Manhunter in media, and although Harry Lennix showed up as the character in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the DCU should move forward with Harewood in the role.

5. Superman (Supergirl)

Supergirl's move from CBS to the CW to begin Season 2 started off with a bang by introducing Tyler Hoechlin's Superman, teaming up with his cousin to protect National City from an incoming threat. Hoechlin's portrayal of the iconic hero won praise, even from the most hardcore of fans, so it wasn't all that surprising when he was given his own show, Superman & Lois. The charismatic Hoechlin embodies both Clark Kent and Superman to a tee, and the big-budget feel of the show makes it easier to imagine his Superman on the big screen. We know the DCU is going in a different direction, but it would be unfortunate for Hoechlin's take to end when the series does.

4. Supergirl (Supergirl)

Speaking of Kryptonians, Melissa Benoist's Supergirl is the best iteration of the character in media to date (especially for those that remember 1984's Supergirl). Not only did she look the role, but Benoist was able to exemplify everything that is good about the character. Her Supergirl has strength, compassion, hope, and an optimism that saved the world countless times over the course of the series. In many ways, Benoist is to Supergirl what Lynda Carter is to Wonder Woman: the depiction that sticks in the public's mind, even if the role isn't translated to the big screen. So while Benoist's Supergirl would do well in the DCU, in a way it doesn't really matter.

3. The Flash/Barry Allen (The Flash)

For being one of DC's most prominent heroes, the Flash's live-action appearances are few, and in the "Battle of the Barry's", Grant Gustin is the best of the lot. Having first appeared on Arrow, Gustin's take opened the door for The Flash to warrant its own series, which has proven to be the most successful of the Arrow spinoffs. The Flash of the Arrowverse begins as a man learning what it takes to become a hero, and what personal sacrifices have to be made to be the hero that acts for the greater good. Like Benoist, Gustin has come to own the role, infusing the Flash with a depth that, to date, hasn't come across on film. Now that depth is likely to be explored in the upcoming DCU film The Flash, but it's highly unlikely that star Ezra Miller will be in the role going forward. With a vacancy on the horizon, the DCU already has Gustin in the pipeline to fill it.

2. Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Arrow)

Who would have known that the 2012 introduction of Oliver Queen as The Hood/Arrow/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) would spawn a powerhouse of DC comic-book series on the CW that has lasted for over a decade? What Arrow did was take a second-tier DC hero and bring him to the forefront in a gritty, captivating television environment, a series that bounced between the origin of the hero and his present-day heroics. The series was certainly more realistic than most in the genre, with The Hood recognized as a vigilante that wouldn't be fully embraced by the city until later on. And Amell was perfectly cast as the hero, one haunted by his past but steadfast in his commitment to make Star(ling) City safe. Amell has a big-screen presence that isn't shared by many of his hero kin in the Arrowverse, and should be top pick to carry the character into a DCU that hasn't introduced him yet.

1. The Flash/Jay Garrick (The Flash)

Actor John Wesley Shipp is no stranger to the iconic hero, appearing as the Barry Allen version of the Flash in the 1990–1991 series The Flash, so for fans it was a great nod to the past when Shipp first appeared as Barry's father on the Arrowverse The Flash series. Better still when he was revealed as Jay Garrick, the Flash of Earth-3. The character was actually the first to appear as the Flash in the comics, from 1940 to 1949, wearing the winged "hubcap helmet" he would sport in the Arrowverse. The veteran speedster was a welcome addition to the show, acting as mentor, companion, esteemed family friend, and selfless hero. It's a part of the Flash's history that could be explored deeper in the DCU, and the way Shipp commands the screen as Garrick makes him the perfect, and most deserving, of the Arrowverse heroes to join the DCU.