[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The CWVerse shows]After six seasons, we have bid farewell to Supergirl, but there are still more super-teams to watch on the CWVerse. What started out as a solo man on a mission in Starling City in 2012 has expanded into its own universe of superheroes, spanning eight shows.

With new seasons of the CWVerse already underway, we have enough evidence to prove which super-team is the best! This list takes a look at each of the teams we’ve met so far and rated them on how they have evolved over the seasons, how they worked together, and highlights any significant moments from the team’s history.

8. Team Arrow (Arrow)

They’re the super-team that kick-started a franchise, but Team Arrow always struggled. Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) returned after "five years in hell" to clean up his city. The fact that he had intended to work solo impacted his team relations for most of the eight seasons of the show. The original trio of Oliver, John Diggle (David Ramsey), and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) managed to make the partnership work by circumventing Oliver’s ego, but as the team grew, so did the strife. Oliver’s inability to trust, which was understandable, sidelined his teammates. He also played favorites—Oliver patiently trained Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) to become the superhero Arsenal but continually criticized Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) when she trained herself to take on her sister’s Black Canary mantle.

The worst moment in Team Arrow’s history was when Oliver’s constant secrets led to a full-on mutiny and eventual resignation of the new Team Arrow. In Season 6 of Arrow, the Team Arrow incorporated newer members like Rene Ramirez/ Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez), Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum) and Dinah Drake/ Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy). But the new Team Arrow members felt largely excluded, to the point that they broke off from the main group and became their own vigilante team, the Outsiders.

Despite the toxic work environment, Team Arrow powered through to save their city time and again. From lifting the city up after the bombing of the Glades, to being inducted into the Starling City Police Department as an official task force, the team got the job done.

7. Team Batwoman (Batwoman)

In Team Batwoman’s defense, they’ve been through a lot of upheaval over less than three seasons. Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) accidentally became Gotham’s new protector after she returned home and her ex-girlfriend, Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), was captured by Kate’s long-lost sister, Alice/Beth Kane (Rachel Skarsten). The original team comprised Kate and Batman’s former associate, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) before more characters learned Batwoman’s identity. While the team members remained within the family, Team Batwoman worked somewhat smoothly. However, Kate’s insistence on redeeming her twin led to conflicts with her stepsister Mary Hamilton (Nicole Hamilton).

After Kate Kane’s supposed death, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) became the new Scarlet Knight. As an unknown entity with little training and no connection to the remaining members of the group, Team Batwoman struggled with trusting Ryan, and Ryan didn’t always feel like they had her back. Even in Season 3 of Batwoman, Luke and Mary’s own insecurities (and latent feelings for each other) are getting in the way of them acting as a cohesive unit. Despite all their disagreements and fears, Team Batwoman successfully scuppered Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) and Safiyah Sohail’s (Shivani Ghai) plans to destroy Gotham. And they helped bring Kate back. The team is still young and inexperienced, but as wiser and calmer heads—like Sophie Moore—join the fray, they’ll learn to work like a well-oiled machine.

6. The New Justice Society of America (Stargirl)

Stargirl is only two seasons old, but the show’s cast of characters and their youthfulness has been a huge draw for audiences of all ages. The show is on the periphery of the CWVerse with the addition of John Wesley Shipp’s Jay Garrick to the show.

Once Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) discovered the Cosmic Staff, she teamed up with her stepfather, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), before recruiting her peers Yolanda Montez (Yvette Monreal), Rick Tyler (Cameron Gellman), and Beth Chapel (Anjelika Washington) to fight the evil Injustice Society of America.

The team got off to a rocky start—Beth was the most enthusiastic to become the superhero Doctor Mid-Nite II, but Courtney was eventually able to convince Yolanda and Rick to join her new version of the Justice Society of America as the superheroes Wildcat II and Hourman II. Despite their young age, the new JSA not only defeated the Injustice Society but went up against the ancient entity Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) to save the world. And they’ve only just begun. The new JSA captures the essence of teenaged friendship. They have had to juggle family issues, school, and supervillains, and they’ve done it all by being a team. It even looks like the new JSA might be attracting new allies for the next season.

The team would have been much higher on this list, but we do need to credit the other super-teams’ years of experience.

5. Team Flash (The Flash)

It’s hard to argue with the success rate of Team Flash. They consistently best villains who are tremendously powerful (Zoom, Grodd, Thinker, Mirror Mistress, and Godspeed, to name a few), but also redeem villains as well (Pied Piper, Killer Frost, and Captain Cold). This team is all about using one’s heart, which comes as no surprise since their leader, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) was literally deemed the Paragon of Love during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event.

But success isn’t everything. The Flash showrunners took a long time to embrace the team spirit in the writing. For far too many seasons, the show placed the burden of heroism solely on Barry’s shoulders. Yes, he had support from Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Dr. Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), but they weren’t a team in the field. Even when other heroes joined the team, like Wally West/Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale), Ramon as Vibe, or even Caitlin Snow turning into Killer Frost, there was obvious resistance to reshaping the show around a team instead of around an individual.

But ever since Barry and Iris West-Allen’s (Candice Patton) marriage, the characters have specifically declared themselves as part of Team Flash. The writers have attempted to balance the screen time and development of the supporting cast, and it’s worked to create a powerful dynamic among the team and led to some epic action sequences. Case in point: the Godspeed War in Season 7.

4. The Legends (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow)

The Legends of Tomorrow were brought together by happenstance and then learned that they were lied to, so it’s no wonder that they occasionally rubbed each other the wrong way. The original team consisted of the recently deceased, the reincarnated, and former jailbirds. The fact that the Legends have achieved anything in their seven seasons is remarkable.

These chaos merchants are a true disaster—it’s rare that the Legends complete a mission without several hiccups. The timeline has been altered, irreparably damaged, and sometimes changed completely, but in the end, the Legends pull through and restore time to its original setting (a missing Helen of Troy notwithstanding). They’ve defeated several immortal terrors including Vandal Savage (Casper Crump), Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), Neron and the Fates, and on the other hand, they redeemed and inducted Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) and Astra Logue (Olivia Swann).

Though only Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) remains from the original team, she is surrounded by a diverse and incredible team who have become each other’s family. Legends of Tomorrow works because it’s obvious that this is a fun team to be part of. The show never ceases to entertain by showcasing what a quirky team of personalities the Legends are. They scrape by even in the unlikeliest of circumstances thanks to surprising chemistry and an enduring love for each other. These people have been heroes, villains, androids, aliens and displaced from time, but they are more than all that. They are Legends.

3. The Kents (Superman & Lois)

The Kents are a family who accidentally became a super-team when their new hometown, Smallville, was turned into a hotbed for an alien invasion. They’ve only had one season on Superman & Lois to be a super-team but throughout the season Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) always had each other’s backs. Their relationship had been built on a solid foundation, and that helped them through the tough time in their lives. Their twin sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) also supported each other through the rapid changes they both faced. Jonathan was a surprising rock for the family—despite his young age, he always left his ego on the shelf. And let’s not forget honorary member John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks), who put his life on the line for a man who looked like the person that murdered his wife.

So far, the Kents have tried their best to be a cohesive unit despite all the stress. But there’s a little too much drama getting in the way of their story. While every parent has a right to remind their child not to mess around with dangerous weapons, Lois’ outburst at Jonathan after he was nearly killed in Superman & Lois Episode 8, ‘Holding the Wrench’, was completely uncalled for, and it is one of the main reasons the Kents dropped to third place in this list. But at the end of the day, they’re a family, and they’re unstoppable.

2. The Pierce Family (Black Lightning)

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) was a school principal who thought he’d left his secret life as the superhero Black Lightning in the past. But when his family and his city, Freeland, Georgia, needed him, he risked his life over and over again to save it. He couldn’t have done it without his mentor and father figure Peter Gambi (James Remar), his ex-wife and scientist Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams), and their daughters—the overzealous hero Anissa/Thunder/Blackbird (Nafessa Williams) and the reluctant hero Jennifer/Lightning (China Anne McClain). Later, Anissa’s wife Grace Choi (Chantal Thuy) also joined the team.

Over four seasons of Black Lightning, the Pierce family were at the forefront of the battle to protect Freeland against corruption, clandestine government testing, external invasions, and worst of all, Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III), the man with an unending hate for the Pierces. The family bond was palpable among the Pierces. They didn’t always see eye-to-eye, and they definitely had their own ways of fighting the good fight, but that’s what families do. What the Pierces perfected was the art of being there for each other; they learned the hard way, but they got there in the end.

It was a tough decision to place the Pierce family second in this list—they would have had the top spot in the bag had they not spent half the fourth season believing an energy being was Jennifer Pierce. While Jennifer was held hostage, ‘JJ Stewart’ was living her life. They should have seen through that. Once they got past that hurdle though, the family once again came together to do what they did best—save their city and their people.

1. The Superfriends (Supergirl)

When it comes to found families, the Superfriends ranks high on many lists. Kara Zor-El/Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) was a Kryptonian girl adopted by a family on Earth, and this became a pattern throughout her life. During the six seasons of Supergirl, the show demonstrated the importance of found family in so many ways. From the love that Kara had for her adoptive sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), to the Martian Manhunter/ J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) becoming a surrogate father to both Alex and Kara, to Alex and her wife, Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai), adopting an alien child to complete their family, and the gradual forming of the Superfriends, this was a show about a family finding each other and fighting for each other.

Over six seasons, Supergirl’s team has changed and grown significantly. As Kara and Alex gathered more friends, they brought them in on Supergirl’s secret identity. This eventually led to the Superfriends growing into a bigger team, beyond the Kara-Alex-J’onn trio. They easily added Kara’s friends, James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) and Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan). Later, Mon-El (Chris Wood), an antagonistic alien changed his ways to join the team. The Superfriends inspired Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath), an alien from the future, to accept his emotions. The team was rounded out with Nia Nal (Nicole Maines), a part-alien, part-human transgender superhero, who fought for her city and her community, and finally, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), who went from friend to foe back to best friend, and found new abilities through her time with the Superfriends. While protecting Earth from threats, both terrestrial and extraterrestrial, the Superfriends supported each other, learned from each other, and proved time and again that they were a family.

