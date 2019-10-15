Netflix Reveals Trailer for Arsenio Hall Comedy Special, ‘Smart & Classy’

0

Comedy specials are dropping left and right these days, and Netflix has been leading the charge in that department for the past year or so. And returning to the stage on October 29 is none other than Arsenio Hall for a new special, Smart & Classy. He’s the guy from The Arsenio Hall Show, not the guy from Blade (see trailer below).

Netflix has been on a roll with these specials, and they’re making an effort to appeal to the broadest audiences they can. Families can laugh together at the clean performances of Jim Gaffigan or Nate Bargatze, while Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong, and Bill Burr offer more, shall we say, mature humor.

Now there’s Arsenio. A trailer premiered today for Smart & Classy. And he appears ready for some taboo material, like Bill Cosby, and the fear—or lack thereof—of leaving your kid at the mall. Smart & Classy arrives on Netflix October 29th; add it to your watch list here.

The 63-year-old Hall has been in and out of the public eye over the course of his career. He kept a low profile after his show went off the air the first time in 1994, only emerging for the occasional interview. The Arsenio Hall Show found its way back to air in 2013, but it only lasted one season due to low ratings. Since then, we haven’t heard from him much.

A bastion for controversy in his day (remember that obscene fist-pumping and whoot-whooting?), Arsenio has left his mark on the annals of American entertainment. He’ll also forever be linked to two U.S. presidents, oddly enough. He famously featured then President Bill Clinton on his program in 1992, where the commander-in-chief, in a pair of black sunglasses, played “Heartbreak Hotel” and “God Bless The Child” on the saxophone. Hall then went on to win The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, chosen by future President Donald Trump.

You can check out the trailer below.

Here’s how Netflix sums up the special: