Stephen Moyer is jumping from one crime world to another. Unlike his role in Paramount+'s new crime series Sexy Beasts where his character thrives in London's criminal underbelly, this next one will see him on the right side of the law. The new project, Art Detectives, is a crime series hailing from AMC Networks’ popular international streamer, Acron TV. Moyer will lead the series, starring alongside Nina Singh (The Lazarus Project), Sarah Alexander (Marley's Ghosts), and Larry Lamb (Gavin & Stacey). The True Blood star also serves as an executive producer of the series that is currently in production in Belfast with filming to take place entirely in the countryside of Northern Ireland.

Art Detectives will center around the crime-solving efforts of two detectives of the Heritage Crime Unit, a police department. Moyer's art-loving DI Mick Palmer alongside his partner Singh's straight-talking DC Shazia Malik will team up to solve murders "connected to the world of art and antiques, from Old Master paintings to Banksy street art, medieval manuscripts and collectible vinyl." Art thieves will have a hard time outsmarting the artfully astute detectives who can easily tell a fake from the original. The series, described as "aesthetically pleasing", will feature a variety of pieces as the pair's sleuthing will lead them to encounter "a fake Vermeer, Viking gold, a rare Chinese vase and items rescued from the Titanic."

Plot details further reveal the series will play out in "a rich and colorful world driven by greed, obsession, lust, and revenge." Mick will split his time between tackling demanding cases and pursuing his love interest, museum curator, Rosa (Alexander). The detective will also be dealing with the sudden appearance of his charismatic father, Ron (Lamb), who is "one of Britain’s most notorious forgers."

The Team Behind 'Art Detectives'

Art Detectives is an Acorn TV Original Series produced by Black Dog Television, Acorn Media Enterprises, Dynamic Television, and Northern Ireland Screen. Paul Powell, who executive produces for Black Dog Television, teases: “We can’t wait for viewers to meet and fall in love with Mick and Shazia, as they deal with priceless artworks, devious forgeries, and obsessive collectors. Not to mention theft, revenge, and murder!”

The show is written by Dan Gaster, Will Ing, Paul Powell, Emma Goodwin (Ep 3), and Kitty Percy (Ep 4), while Declan O’Dwyer and Jennie Paddon serve as directors. “I’m very excited to bring the slightly quirky Mick Palmer to life in this wonderfully creative detective series,” shares Moyer. “The writing team on Art Detectives have done a great job of cleverly weaving together intriguing story lines, notable pieces of art, and a bit of history thrown in for good measure. I’m excited to lead the cast along with the lovely Nina Singh, brilliantly funny Sarah Alexander, and my dear old pal Larry Lamb.” Furthermore, Catherine Mackin, of Acron Media teases Art Detectives will feature "sharp dialogue, mesmerizing artwork, and the edge-of-your-seat twists" that will "wow viewers from start to finish."

Production is currently underway and the show will debut sometime in 2025. Stay tuned for more.