There's no chance in hell you could fool Stephen Moyer (True Blood) and Nina Singh (The Lazarus Project) in Art Detectives because they can easily tell a fake from the real thing. Both actors are set to star as Detective Inspector Mick Palmer and Detective Constable Shazia Malik respectively, in a new crime drama series from AcornTV that is being dubbed as "an exhilarating art world crime drama." In addition to catching art thieves, DI Palmer and DC Malik will also solve murder cases related to these elaborate art thefts in "a rich and colorful world driven by greed, obsession, lust, and revenge." Sequel to the exclusive first look released a few days ago, AcornTV has fully unveiled the series with more teasing images.

Palmer and Malik will make for an entertaining pairing dynamic with their polar personalities sort of complementing each other. While Malik is a straight-talker, never hesitant to express her bold viewpoints, Palmer is the reserved one but no less brilliant, as he harnesses his knowledge and love of the arts to pin down even the most evasive criminals. The newly released images capture the sluething duo hard at work on cases, collecting evidence from crime scenes. One image captures a murder victim laying dead on the floor as Palmer proceeds to piece clues together. Another image shows them together in what looks to be a museum, probably where they've come to interrogate a suspect with behavior-provoking questions.

Though the images only show the two titular characters, the series will be centered around the fictional Heritage Crime Unit department, which is made up of other officers. While the images do not spotlight any major art pieces, the series teases it will feature them in abundance, from "Old Master paintings, to Banksy street art, medieval manuscripts and collectible vinyl." The season will also bring them to encounter "a fake Vermeer, Viking gold, a rare Chinese vase and items rescued from the Titanic." Art Detectives will also see Palmer "managing a budding romance with museum curator Rosa (Sarah Alexander) and the sudden reappearance of his charismatic father, Ron (Larry Lamb), who just happens to be one of Britain’s most notorious forgers."

The Team Behind 'Art Detectives'?