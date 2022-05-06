Often in mainstream or Hollywood cinema, you are promptly alerted as to when characters are moving between dreams and reality. Traditionally, a ripple effect and a close-up of sleeping eyes might have been the indicator of choice, or maybe even a slow zoom-in on someone as their eyes look distantly away as if daydreaming. In real life, though, these distinctions aren't always this clear, as most of the time, a dream doesn't appear to be a dream while you are in it. If you want to find filmic representation of this, therefore, you usually have to step away from the mainstream and towards the art-house. As if enabling you to vicariously experience the dreams or subconscious of the characters on-screen, these are some particularly dreamy films that aren’t so clear as to whether you're inhabiting a character's conscious, unconscious, or subconscious.

RELATED: 5 Essential Blu-rays if You’re Looking for Film School in a Box

Mulholland Drive (2001)

Image Via Universal Pictures

The most obvious place to start. David Lynch has been defining oneiric representation on film since his first feature film, Eraserhead, with the often nightmarish quality of his films resembling a trip into the murkiest depths of a character's subconscious. Mulholland Drive is no exception to this and is his finest (or perhaps just most accessibly obvious) example of a film that draws no line between the states of dream and reality. The premise is that of an amnesiac (Laura Harring) and a budding young actress (Naomi Watts) named Betty (or Diane?) traversing through Hollywood looking for answers which Lynch is in no hurry to give - to them or the viewer. With mysterious keys, back-alley visions, and nightclubs of the bizarre, the obscure boundaries of dream and reality frequently blur to produce a particularly mystifying experience.

Persona (1966)

Image Via AB Svensk Filmindustri

Possibly the most seminal film mentioned here, Ingmar Bergman's Persona is like an art-house filmmaker's guide to the cinematically abstract. Simply put, the plot is that a nurse is sent to care for a mute actress, however, it speaks largely of the film's sensibility that any attempt to use words as a description seems banal and inappropriate. Making use of semi-Freudian symbolism and visual juxtaposition in place of verbal exposition, the film is never clear as to what is in the mind of the characters, and what, if anything, is happening in the physical world.

3 Women (1977)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Robert Altman's 3 Women somewhat resembles Persona with similar themes of identity and the evocation of doubles that art-house film has somehow synonymously bound with dreams and the subconscious. 3 Women follows the awkward "Pinky" (Sissy Spacek) and her newfound friendship with the outwardly confident Millie (Shelley Duvall). What starts as an intriguing film seemingly looking at a strange dynamic between two conflicting personalities becomes an increasingly soporific one where identity and the conscious minds of the characters are muddled to mysterious effect.

The Science of Sleep (2006)

Image Via Gaumont

After dabbling directorially in the unconscious mind in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Michel Gondry's next feature film dived head-first into the realm of dreams. More magical realism than surrealism, the film still doesn't eschew any ambiguity as to when Gael García Bernal's Stéphane is in the world of his dreams, often featuring characters from his waking life to make the distinction less clear as he continually attempts to share his dreams with his love interest, Stéphanie (Charlotte Gainsbourg). Whilst there may initially be more indicators than in the previous films (the viewer is sometimes alerted after the fact as to whether a scene was a dream), The Science of Sleep plunges further into the wondrous as it develops, leaving the viewer to decide what is real and what is a dream.

Waking Life (2001)

Image Via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Similar to The Science of Sleep, Richard Linklater's Waking Life is on the less abstruse side of the art-house depiction of dreams. It does, however, provide one of the finest examples of a film that allows the viewer to experience the film vicariously as though dreaming. Following Wiley Wiggins' "Main Character" as he floats through a dreamscape conversing with various characters, the film's animated style and the regular shots of him waking up in bed prevent any clear distinction being made as to what is being experienced in the dream world and what is occurring in the '"real world."

Last Year at Marienbad (1961)

Image Via Cocinor

The godfather of dream-like art-house films, Last Year at Marienbad has been cited among directors in this piece as being influential to their filmmaking. As far as plot goes, the film takes place in a large chateau where a man insists he and an unnamed woman have met a year prior. Recounted in the form of narration, long-static shots of empty, moodily lit corridors with repeated dialogue and shots, the film leaves the viewer as uncertain as to the reality of the situation as the characters themselves. With a singular mood and trance-like dialogue that evokes the feeling that you are sleepwalking through this large chateau alongside the characters, it remains a touchstone of oneiric, art-house expression.

Belle de Jour (1967)

Image Via Valoria

Luis Buñuel is undoubtedly the master of merging dreams and reality into one; "a surreality," in the words of surrealist writer André Breton. Starting right back with Un Chien Andalou in 1929, Buñuel's films continued to mesh the conscious and unconscious minds, synaptically juxtaposing images to create an indiscernible middle ground between the two, and Belle de Jour demonstrates this perfectly. The film revolves around Catherine Deneuve's bored housewife, Séverine, who spends her afternoons working in a brothel in an attempt to reconcile the cold relationship she has with her husband and the masochistic fantasies that fill her dreams. The viewer is largely left to their own devices to realize when it is that these two lines cross, with the presence of subtle and non-traditional cues within the film being the only possible clues to indicate when her dreams are beginning.

Mirror (1975)

Image Via Kosmos-Filmi

When speaking of Tarkovsky and his films, it is so often what isn't stated explicitly or the hypnotic overarching atmosphere of the film that takes precedence. The film focuses on a dying man who is floating in and out of his consciousness and memory (seemingly). Mirror does not concern itself with creating distinct boundaries between the conflicting states of consciousness. To state explicitly that the film is doing one thing or another seems blasphemously arrogant, but the themes of dreaming and reliving moments from your past are more than alluded to: The film allows you to draw many of your own conclusions as to the physical and spiritual differentiation between dreams, reality, and memory at play.

The Hourglass Sanatorium (1973)

Image Via Film Polski

The Hourglass Sanatorium is a film similarly preoccupied with themes of dreams and memories, and the way in which they can artfully interlock. Wojciech Has' film tells the story of Józef (Jan Nowicki) who visits a sanatorium where his dying father is being cared for. Upon arrival, the place appears run-down and borderline deserted; it is in this place that Józef then seems to start losing a solid grip on time, as he begins moving fluidly through a meticulously crafted set; exploring dreams, memories, and his unconscious. The film, like Mirror, largely leaves the viewer to understand how they interpret the film, allowing for a subjective understanding, reflective of the ambiguity and surreal nature of dreams.

8 ½ (1963)

Image Via Cineriz

The inevitable Fellini. In addition to remaining the definitive film about filmmaking and creative block, 8 ½ also features some of the most viscerally dreamy sequences ever put to the screen. With its haunting opening sequence or the more tongue-in-cheek fantastical deviations later on, the film never allows the viewer to get too comfortable in the reality of the film. Its departures are so subtle and unexpected as to allow you to feel like you're maneuvering through the cluttered subconscious of Guido (Marcello Mastroianni), going on a journey that could, at any moment, take an unforeseen turn into dreams.

Meshes of the Afternoon (1943)

Image Via Mystic Fire Video

The only short film on the list, but since it has been such an influence for filmmakers named here, notably David Lynch, it hardly felt tasteful to avoid it. Both directed by and starring Maya Deren and her husband Alexander Hammid, the film takes on an experimental, repeating narrative involving doubles (again) and a mysterious cloaked figure with a mirror for a face. The film takes the ground that had been broken by Buñuel and Dalí's surrealist short films and smashes through it, ready for the next age of avant-garde filmmakers. Meshes of the Afternoon remains a distinct landmark in the blending of real and dream worlds that remains essential viewing for those interested in how playfully dreams can be presented in film.

Why Ingmar Bergman’s "Worst" Film Deserves to Be Reconsidered

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jack Wilson (5 Articles Published) Features writer for Collider. More From Jack Wilson

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe