When an on-screen couple isn't naturally compatible, audiences sense it. It might be mismatched personalities or a lack of chemistry. Sometimes news or rumors leak about feuds on set. These observations can influence a viewer's perspective.

While some actors portraying couples meet for the first time at the start of filming, others, like Selena and Cara, have known each other for years. Could you picture Julia and George having a blast in between takes? It's easy to imagine they might pass the time talking about their spouses, kids, and past movies they've done together. There's just something about knowing an on-screen relationship has depth both on and off-camera.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney

Signing on for a movie with your real-life friend? That sounds like a "ticket to paradise." Julia Roberts and George Clooney clearly have chemistry in their shared movies. It could be because they're fans of each other while not filming, as well.

It all started with Ocean's Eleven. After both acting in Confessions of a Dangerous Mindand Ocean's Twelve, Clooney produced and Julia starred in August: Osage County. They went on to work together again in Money Monster in 2016. Their most recent movie, Ticket to Paradise, marks the sixth time they've worked together.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

These close friends co-starred in Titanic. From there, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio had a "revolutionary road" to more shared success. Fans love seeing them together and believe their bond. They are the only two people who understand what it's like to be at the center of the first movie to make one billion dollars worldwide.

Winslet and DiCaprio reunited for Revolutionary Road in 2008. It's no secret that acting in a movie can be a grueling and exhausting process. It is nice to picture Leo and Kate having each other to lean on during the tough moments while shooting.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Before working together or even meeting for the first time, John Krasinski was a fan of Emily Blunt's work. He admitted to her that he had seen The Devil Wears Prada around 75 times. Possibly a bit extreme, but she must have taken it as a compliment. They've been married since 2011 and have two daughters.

In 2018, the pair co-starred in A Quiet Place. If that's not enough, Krasinski also directed the film. It must have gone okay because soon after, the couple announced they would be making a sequel, A Quiet Place Part II. It's nice to see that they enjoy each other's company both personally and professionally.

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez have been friends since before they could drive, so it's probably a dream come true for them to get to work together years later on Only Murders in the Building. Cara got her start as a model while Selena began as a singing superstar.

The successful and talented stars were both there to support their friend, Taylor Swift, by playing parts in one of her music videos. Despite that experience, Only Murders in the Building was the first time they played an on-screen couple. Gomez and Delevingne were in a budding relationship as Mabel and Alice in the hit show's second season.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak

They're not together now, but Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak dated from 2004 to 2007 after meeting as writers for the hit mockumentary, The Office. Despite their break-up, Mindy and B.J. continued working together and remain best friends. Novak is even the godfather to both of Kaling's children.

As for their cubicle characters, Kelly and Ryan, to say they were an on-and-off couple would be an understatement. Even getting married (and divorced) at one point, the two seemed to be done for good when Kelly moved away. Much like in their real-life situation, they couldn't be apart. Ryan ended up following Kelly to Ohio at the end of the series.

Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordan-Levitt

Good friends since filming (500) Days of Summer in 2009, Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordan-Levitt have technically collaborated since then. The long-time pals are both musically inclined, so it was a fun surprise when they shared a video of themselves singing and strumming a tune together.

Although they've shared that they have never been romantically involved off camera, the two have a special friendship that has been going strong for over a decade. Fans hope to see more movies and music featuring the duo in the years to come.

Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd

It's no surprise that two of the most likable celebrities are close even when not filming. Starring together in The Object Of My Affection in 2008, it was the start of a beautiful friendship for Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd. Furthermore, Aniston was one of the six main cast members of Friends, while Rudd appeared quite often towards the end as Phoebe's partner, Mike.

The pair reunited on the big screen when starring together as a couple escaping big city stresses in Wanderlust. Aniston and Rudd truly seem to be there for each other in all areas of life.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

The real-life married couple met years ago on That '70s Show but weren't more than friends until about 15 years later. It's a good thing Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's actual relationship seems to be much more stable than the one they were a part of on the show.

As Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, the characters cheated and lied to each other throughout the series. They were often fighting and trying to make the other one jealous. Thankfully the two actors seem to easily separate their fictional and factual relationships, especially since they'll be working together again in That '90s Show.

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty

Before the '90s, fans would not have pictured bachelor Warren Beatty settling down and wanting a quiet family life. That all changed when Beatty met Annette Bening to discuss a role for her in his 1991 film, Bugsy.

Married in 1992 (in real life), they starred together again in a movie with a fitting title. Love Affair featured the pair, along with Katharine Hepburn in her final film. With four kids and a strong respect for each other, the two seem to be living happily ever after.

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Meeting, starring together, and noticing a connection while filming Jamón, Jamón in 1992, it wasn't until years later that Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's relationship reflected their on-screen romances.

While reuniting for Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2008, the duo began dating. Married in 2010, they welcomed two children in the years that followed. They teamed up again in Loving Pablo and Everybody Knows. After years of success together both personally and professionally, in 2022 they were both nominated for Oscars. Talk about a power couple.

