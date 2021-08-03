'Art of Rally' will also be coming to PlayStation in the near future.

Art of Rally, from the creators of Absolute Drift, features a unique and calming art design, with top-down view capability to set the mood for all types of racing environments and stages. Next week, players will finally be able to explore the acclaimed and gorgeous racing game on the Xbox and Switch.

Art of Rally features plenty of racing options for players to get into. Career mode allows for a golden era experience with 72 stages that take place in quite the assortment of locations: Finland, Sardinia, Norway, Japan, Germany, Africa, and more. Race in style across the world with all the sharp vintage favorites ranging from 60’s to the 80’s, Group B, Group S, and Group A. Players are able to compete in daily and weekly challenges to fight for first place on the Leaderboard.

For those who are new to the racing scene, driving modes will contain beginner options, and of course, experts can choose from a variety of driving modes that satisfy all cravings for a real racing challenge. Every race can be completed with players’ choice of driving tricks: Scandinavian flick, counter steering, left foot braking, and handbrake turns. Either way, all driving accommodations and preferences are covered. Art of Rally truly "goes the extra mile" to offer players a unique personally customized experience.

The game also features an integrated Photo and Replay mode where players will be able to show off their driving skills and favorite landscapes. Imagine all the gorgeous images that can be captured in this game.

Funselektor Labs’ stunning indie racing game, Art of Rally, will be available for download via eShop on the Nintendo Switch and on the Xbox on August 12, while the PlayStation version will be available in the near future.

