Exclusive: ‘The Art of Wolfwalkers’ Makes the Wait for the Movie More Bearable

We loved Wolfwalkers. The new marvel from Irish animation Cartoon Saloon is premiering on Apple TV+ on December 11 and it is one of the most joyous, beautiful animated features of the year. (Here’s our review, ahead of its Toronto premiere earlier this year.) And if the wait for the film is agonizing, we have something to soothe your soul – exclusive images from The Art of Wolfwalkers (out today from Abrams Books!) The book, written by legendary animation historian Charles Solomon, is the perfect companion to the film and allows you to luxuriate in the artistry and craftsmanship of Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart‘s miraculous film. And really, during such a hectic time, isn’t it just nice to stop and look at some pretty pictures?

ArtOfWolfwalkers_p017a

Image via Abrams Books/Apple TV+

An organizational chart of Cartoon Saloon illustrates the flow of the animation process.
Various artists.

ArtOfWolfwalkers_p044a

Image via Abrams Books/Apple TV+

Robyn struggles to keep up with Mebh and the pack. Characters by Tomm Moore;
background by Ross Stewart.

ArtOfWolfwalkers_p143a

Image via Abrams Books/Apple TV+

An awkward moment between the girls in the town market. Artist: Friedrich Schäper.

ArtOfWolfwalkers_p169a

Image via Cartoon Saloon/Apple TV+

This painting of the ravine suggests a fusion of the natural and supernatural. Artist: Ross
Stewart.

ArtOfWolfwalkers_p199b

Image via Abrams Books/Apple TV+

Bill as a stern but loving father to Robyn. Artist: Andrzej Radka.

ArtOfWolfwalkers_p199d

Image via Abrams Books/Apple TV+

Moll as an all-embracing maternal figure. Artist: Sandra Andersen.

 

