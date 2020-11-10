Exclusive: ‘The Art of Wolfwalkers’ Makes the Wait for the Movie More Bearable

We loved Wolfwalkers. The new marvel from Irish animation Cartoon Saloon is premiering on Apple TV+ on December 11 and it is one of the most joyous, beautiful animated features of the year. (Here’s our review, ahead of its Toronto premiere earlier this year.) And if the wait for the film is agonizing, we have something to soothe your soul – exclusive images from The Art of Wolfwalkers (out today from Abrams Books!) The book, written by legendary animation historian Charles Solomon, is the perfect companion to the film and allows you to luxuriate in the artistry and craftsmanship of Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart‘s miraculous film. And really, during such a hectic time, isn’t it just nice to stop and look at some pretty pictures?

An organizational chart of Cartoon Saloon illustrates the flow of the animation process.

Various artists.

Robyn struggles to keep up with Mebh and the pack. Characters by Tomm Moore;

background by Ross Stewart.

An awkward moment between the girls in the town market. Artist: Friedrich Schäper.

This painting of the ravine suggests a fusion of the natural and supernatural. Artist: Ross

Stewart.

Bill as a stern but loving father to Robyn. Artist: Andrzej Radka.

Moll as an all-embracing maternal figure. Artist: Sandra Andersen.