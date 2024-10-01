When it comes to new horror films releasing this fall, none are as highly anticipated as Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3. The next chapter in this blood-soaked indie franchise is about to take over the Christmas season in just two weeks. In the lead up to the release, the series’ dreadful mascot, Art the Clown, has been getting new apparel collections, Halloween decorations and action figures. The clown prince of horror even got his own Funko Pop collection. However, in recent years, the most exciting thing about major movie releases (besides the movies themselves) has been the theater merchandise.Art has capitalized on that with a new frightening popcorn bucket and cup set. These are available now across all the major theater chains. However, Cinemark just debuted an additional popcorn bucket and cup that will have slasher fans screaming.

The new popcorn tub and cup are a more traditional design compared to their devilish counterparts. That being said, they both feature chilling promo shots of Art the Clown in his gory Santa Claus outfit from Terrifier 3. The tub has Santa Art on a mall-style North Pole throne “Ho Ho Hoing” to no end with the Terrifier 3 logo featured on the side, while the cup has a wrap-around image of Santa Art with an all-too-familiar crazed and excited look on his face. The 160 ounce tub and the 32 ounce can be purchased together or separately ($12.50 USD for the tub and $7.50 for the cup). The combo will be $20. They’re now available at select theaters. These won’t be available to purchase online.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

After two films of Art the Clown giving Halloween a bad name, Terrifier 3 is the first film in the franchise to take place outside the spooky season. Like previously mentioned, Art has set his sights on the joy-filled holiday season. Taking place five years after the events of Terrifier 2, the sequel once again follows Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera).

She’s trying to have a nice family Christmas with her brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam), but her trauma might be too deep. Something that’s further exploited when Art comes down Santa Claus Lane back to Miles County. He’s out for revenge on Sienna and this may be horror’s favorite modern final girl’s last Christmas if she’s not careful. Alongside LaVera and Fullam, Terrifier 3 stars Samantha Scaffidi, Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck and David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown. All the trailers, images, and early reactions have claimed this to be the bloodiest film in the franchise. If true, that’s a major accomplishment given where Art has taken horror fans in the past.

When Does ‘Terrifier 3’ Release?

Terrifier 3 is releasing exclusively in theaters on October 11, 2024. There will also be a double-feature for Terrifier 2 and 3 on the latter’s preview night on Thursday, October 10th. Until horror fans return to Miles County for their next horrific nightmare, you can view the latest trailer for the film below.

Terrifier 3

In the third installment of Damien Leone’s breakout horror film, Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast David Howard Thornton , Lauren LaVera , Elliot Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Distributor(s) Cineverse Expand

