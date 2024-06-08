The Big Picture Art the Clown returns in Terrifier 3 this October, bringing a Christmas-themed nightmare for horror fans.

Mezco Toyz unveils a 18-inch Roto Plush Doll of Art, complete with his iconic black and white clown costume.

Terrifier 3 promises to be the scariest and goriest film yet in the series, set to release on October 11, 2024.

It’s already been another crazy year for horror sequels, prequels, and reboots. The demon child Damien was born in The First Omen and the Xenomorphs will soon return to the big screen this summer in the highly anticipated Alien: Romulus. However, as we look towards the second half of 2024, the only thing slasher fans have on their mind is the dreadful return of Art the Clown in Terrifier 3. The third film in director Damian Leone’s blood-soaked unrated franchise is hitting theaters this October. We are just four months away from this Christmas-themed nightmare. As the countdown gets closer to its end, Mezco Toyz is treating horror die-hards with a new Art figure that’ll crave a horrifying smile on your face.

This MDS Roto Plush Doll stands at a menacing 18 inches tall and sees the killer in his now-iconic black and white clown costume that has struck terror in the hearts of each of this maniac's victims. The figure is complete with a soft plush body which is perfect for keeping you company during your next horror marathon. Just try to keep it away from your other stuffed animals because Art might come to life and kill them. In all seriousness, the figure will cost $94 USD with a planned shipping date between November 2024 and January 2025.

The Clown That Stole Christmas

While Art’s last two killing sprees fittingly took place during Halloween, Terrifier 3 is shaking up the bloody snow globe and throwing this demented clown into the joy-filled Christmas season. Not since the Batman: The Animated Series episode “Christmas With The Joker” has the most wonderful time of year been infested with this much creepy clown imagery. Fans are still waiting for the first official trailer, but the teaser released last year warned that no one in Miles County is safe. That includes children. Alongside Art’s actor David Howard Thornton, series final girl Lauren LaVera is returning as Sienna Shaw. Other actors making a franchise comeback are Elliott Fullam, Chris Jericho, and Samantha Scaffidi, while horror veteran Daniel Roebuck is making his Terrifier debut as this messed up world’s Santa Claus. Also, just because it's Christmas, that doesn’t mean Art is going to go all holly and jolly on us. Leone has teased that Terrifier 3 is going to be the scariest and goriest film in the series yet. This is saying a lot if you’ve watched the first two Art bloodbaths.

Terrifier 3 is releasing in theaters on October 11, 2024. While horror fans eagerly await the trailer, you can currently pre-order Art the Clown’s Plush Doll on Mezco’s website. The figure can also be previewed above.

