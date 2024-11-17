Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) has slowly but surely been taking over the horror world as of late thanks to the ever-growing popularity of the Terrifier films. What started as a short film, went on to become a full-fledged indie feature, and now its sequels are being shown in theaters (with delightfully disgusted reactions from fans). Since Art has become such a well-known horror villain as of late, as are the Terrifier films, it’s no surprise that both are getting more exposure. Still, it’s strange to see Art existing outside the context of a Terrifier film, even more so when he’s guest starring in the Pete Davidson-led comedy-drama series, Bupkis. But surprisingly, that’s exactly where you can find him in a cheeky little cameo in the Peacock series.

What Is ‘Bupkis’ About?

Image via Peacock

Bupkis is described as being a heightened fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s life. He co-wrote the show and stars as himself in it and incorporates real aspects of his life into the story. The general premise follows Pete as he returns home to live with his mother (played by Edie Falco) in Staten Island, all the while trying to navigate his comedy career and the pressures that come with fame, despite his desire to live a low-key lifestyle. Aside from Davidson starring, the show has a revolving door of recognizable guest stars, from Joe Pesci (who portrays Pete’s grandfather) to Steve Buscemi, Jon Stewart, and Machine Gun Kelly. But the most bizarre cameo of all came in the series finale when Art the Clown made a surprise appearance among the rest of the guests. You may be wondering if Bupkis is based on Pete Davidson’s life, then how and why is Art the Clown in it? Well, it was all Davidson’s idea.

How Did Art the Clown’s Cameo in ‘Bupkis’ Happen?

Image Via Peacock

Thornton, who portrays Art the Clown, spoke with Cinefied about his cameo in Bupkis and how it came to be, in the process revealing that Davidson is a huge fan of the Terrifier movies. He shared how Davidson reached out to the movie’s creator, Damien Leone, and told him just how much he loved the movie, and that he would show it to all of his cast members on SNL. He loved it so much that when Terrifier 2 was released he rented out a theater to watch it with his friends, including Leone, and the producers of the movie could watch it.

“He’s like, ‘I love this character,’ so he went to Damien and said, ‘I’m doing this show called Bupkis. Is there any way Dave could come on and be Art in this one scene?’ We responded, ‘Yeah, of course, man. We’d be honored. That would be awesome. And it works so well, because it’s a hallucination, so it totally works in the whole scheme of things. That was just a lot of fun.”

What Is Art the Clown’s Cameo in ‘Bupkis’?

Image via Bloody Disgusting

Thornton went on to share that he never imagined he’d get such an exciting call, but he was immediately eager to take the opportunity. With Davidson being as big of a fan of Terrifier, it was a mutually exciting gig, and it surprisingly worked quite well. Art’s cameo comes early on in the series finale episode, as Pete sits down for a group circle in rehab. While there, he starts having hallucinations of people who aren’t, such as Jadakiss, Eli Manning, and most surprisingly of all, Art the Clown. We linger on Art the longest, as Pete is understandably the most confused by his appearance.

Art gives Pete his signature creepy smile and wave and then begins to point and laugh at him, all the while Pete looks on in confusion and horror. It’s a relatively funny scene for what can often be a heavy series, and even though he’s not in his usual territory, Art is just as terrifying as ever. Maybe even more, because no one wants to see Art in a place meant for healing, or anywhere for that matter. It’s certainly one of the strangest cameos, but also one of the best. Maybe Art the Clown should appear in more shows to cause some havoc on the characters. After all, we can’t seem to get enough of him.

Bupkis is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Bupkis Follows Pete Davidson's life, combining grounded storytelling with some absurd elements from the worldview for which Davidson is well known. Release Date May 4, 2023 Cast Pete Davidson , Edie Falco , Joe Pesci , Philip Ettinger Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

Watch on Peacock