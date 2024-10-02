Christmas is meant to be a time of jolly cheer spent with friends and family. Come this fall, however, that feeling of joy will be wiped off certain faces when Art the Clown comes down their chimney in Terrifier 3. The latest installment of the Damien Leone-helmed franchise will arrive in cinemas across the U.S. on October 11, with Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), seeking revenge on Lauren LaVera's Sienna Shaw for killing the murderous clown in the prequel movie. Thornton, who plays the crazed, blood-thirsty clown, has shared what his favorite kill from the coming movie inspires.

Art the Clown is set to give the residents of Miles County a truly memorable Christmas, albeit one riddled with brutal, brazen murder and soaked in blood. Bone-chilling kills and gore are set to be a feature of the coming sequel and previously released images of the murderous clown see him dressed in a blood-covered Santa attire. Speaking in an interview with ScreenRant, Thornton reveals that his favorite Terrifier 3 kill helps explain how Art settles on his festive Santa Claus-inspired wardrobe. The actor's comments read:

"My favorite is the kill that reveals how he got Santa Claus' costume. I had so much fun. I thought that was such an over-the-top, crazy kill. Plus, I got to interact with a bunch of actors that I have respected and idolized in some ways my whole entire life. So, I was able to act with these gentlemen as peers, which was very exciting for me. And Damien [Leone] gave us so much free rein filming this scene to just play around and experiment, so I had a blast doing it."

A Gore Filled Christmas Awaits

Image via Cineverse

Terrifier 3 is shaping up to be the goriest Terrifier film to date, with reviews coming out of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in September teasing a haunting outing. Regarding the upcoming kill, Thornton adds that there was a desire to go beyond the depths of gore we'll see on screen, saying:

"And I think it translates to the scene itself, especially when you see the dynamic between myself and the other actor during the kill scene. We had a lot of fun just bantering back and forth with each other, and I love it. Plus, I think it's a cool kill. We actually wanted to go further with it, but we just didn't have time. But I'm very happy with what's on screen."

The upcoming slasher sequel is set five years after Art met his "end" at the hands of LaVera's Sienna Shaw, who beheads the murderous killer in Terrifier 2. Despite presumably ending the threat, it's an event that has traumatized both her and her brother Johnathan (Elliot Fullam) and the hope is that a nice family Christmas sets them on a path to healing. However, you can rest assured that Art the Clown won't let that Christmas pass without significant bloodshed. Apart from the aforementioned stars, Terrifier 3 also stars Samantha Scaffidi, Chris Jericho, and Daniel Roebuck.

Terrifier 3 hits theaters on October 11, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Terrifier 3

In the third installment of Damien Leone’s breakout horror film, Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast David Howard Thornton , Lauren LaVera , Elliot Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Distributor(s) Cineverse Expand

Get Tickets