It is difficult to imagine anyone other than David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown — the actor understands Art’s mannerisms and personality so effortlessly, allowing him to maintain poise and control during his performance. This is one of the many reasons why Art the Clown has become one of the most iconic slasher villains of the 21st century. His characterization is so fleshed-out, and this stems from Thornton feeling comfortable in Art’s motivations, Art doesn’t do anything just for shock value, it has to fit his personality. David Howard Thornton had already figured out how to make the role his own, but he still had to audition, and the nuance he gave Art at that first audition is what ended up securing him the part.

David Howard Thornton Made Dark Choices in his ‘Terrifier’ Audition

David Howard Thornton saw the description of Art the Clown and knew he was perfect for the role. Speaking to ScreenRant, he explained that “they needed a tall, skinny guy to play Art, [who] had physical comedy experience or clowning experience (...) that sounds perfect for me”. The actor had to improvise for the audition by giving a pantomime performance of decapitating a guy. At this point, Thornton had seen All Hallows Eve, so had an idea about the basis of Art’s character, but decided to add disturbing nuances to make the killer even more chilling. After imitating decapitating the man, he “picked up the head, and tasted it. [Art] didn’t like the taste, so he took out some salt and seasoned it”.

The audition, which can still be seen on Thornton’s Threads account, shows his natural ability when it comes to playing Art. He manages to be expressive and lurid yet surprisingly precise, with no flinching or hesitation. He creates a fluidity, with movements flowing from his fingertips to his head and down his body in a continuous motion. This unnaturally theatrical stance makes him immediately unsettling. Even without the makeup, Thornton captures the caricatural creepiness of Art, who is, at his core, a performer. He is not just interested in killing, but as his name suggests, the art of killing. Considering Thornton was merely given the brief “Art happily decapitates a victim”, the details of his performance evidence his suitability for the job.

The Comedy of Art the Clown is as Important as the Horror

Close

Art the Clown is a hugely expressive character, but because he doesn't speak, David Howard Thornton has to communicate his inner thoughts through facial movements and actions. These gestures have to be bold and pronounced but still feel genuine to the character, and over the course of the franchise, Thornton has refined the character, and the command he has in Terrifier 3 is highly commendable. He has got to the point where he is not just acting, he is reacting. There is one moment where Art the Clown is eavesdropping on a conversation between Cole and Mia (Jonathan’s roommate and his girlfriend). Mia is describing what it would be like to be in the presence of such a notorious killer and for every line, Thornton comes up with a hilarious response. It is the epitome of successful slapstick comedy. Everything is said without a word and there are no gaps in the audience’s understanding.

David Howard Thornton understands the foundational importance of Art the Clown’s comedic side, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “he thinks what he’s doing is funny because he is laughing”. Right from the initial audition, Thornton saw things through Art’s perspective and, for him, his intentions are not based on revenge, instead “he finds killing people to be a source of entertainment for himself”. Art the Clown is eccentric in his kills, but right from the off, Thornton showed he understood that it was not the violence that was the key component. It was the first film role Thornton auditioned for, seeing Art as an “evil Mr. Bean”, and his agent actually discouraged him from going for the role because it was such a low-budget independent production. However, through Art the Clown, David Howard Thornton has hand-crafted one of the most unique and memorable slasher victims of the 21st century, allowing the Terrifier franchise to climb its way to the top of the box office.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Expand

Terrifier 3 is currently in theaters.

Get tickets now