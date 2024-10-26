Terrifier 3 has quickly become one of the biggest and most talked about horror movies of the year. From the impressive review scores to the continued box office success to the crazy stories of moviegoers walking out of the theater, the horrific legend of Art the Clown continues to grow. However, outside of Damien Leone’s indie slasher franchise, Art has become a pop culture icon thanks to Funko Pops, apparel collections, and action figures. Now, as Art remains dominant in the genre, the modern king of horror just got a new figure from Mezco Toyz.

As part of their One: 12 Collective series, this Art the Clown stands at about 17 cm tall and has over 28 points of articulation. This figure also comes with a massive Art garbage bag full of scream-worthy accessories. This includes three interchangeable heads, 11 interchangeable hands, and all the pieces of Art’s signature costume (bloodstained this time around). However, he wouldn’t be the terror of Miles County without his long list of torture devices. This figure’s arsenal features a flamethrower, a hammer, a knife-edge hammer, a butcher knife, cleaver knife, a hacksaw, a cat o' nine tails weapon, and a table leg. In terms of other accessories, there’s a horn, a pair of sunflower sunglasses, and two garbage bags. The figure will be $115 USD.

‘Terrifier 3’ Has Turned the Holiday Season Blood-Red

Instead of Art (David Howard Thornton) returning to terrorize the Halloween spooky season for the third time in a row, Terrifier 3 gave this slasher king time to flex his creative killer muscle during Christmas. Taking place five years after the events of Terrifier 2, Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) has been institutionalized due to her horrifying battle with Art. The demonic force has been hibernating during that time with his deadly possessed partner in crime, Vicky (Samantha Scaffidi), but someone has accidentally woken them up. At the same time, Sienna is trying to have a nice family Christmas and finally put her demons to bed. However, Art and Vicky are about to make this the last holiday season for Sienna and Miles County.

Terrifier 3 continued/refined the franchise’s great blend of old-school gory horror and genuinely rich character-driven storytelling. Leone has outdone himself once again with Terrifier 3’s practical kills with the shower scene, a murder involving rats and a liquid nitrogen face rip that’s been keeping the horror community talking for weeks. That being said, LaVera also gave another memorable performance as Sienna. What Leone is building with this now-legendary final girl is turning into something truly special.

See ‘Terrifier 3’ if You Dare!

Terrifier 3 is still in theaters and has already made over $43 million worldwide on its small $2 million budget. You can buy tickets now on Fandango’s website as well as pre-order this slasher’s massive upcoming physical media release. The original Terrifier is currently streaming for free on Tubi, while Terrifier 2 can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. As for Mezco Toyz latest Art the Clown figure, you can pre-order it on their website. The figure is set to ship between February and April 2025.