It’s finally time, horror fans! Terrifer 3 hit theaters this weekend. It’s been a killer year of marketing, but Art the Clown looks to retake his genre crown at the box office. One of the best parts of the build up to Terrifier 3 was all the new merchandise. Art has been on an endless number of t-shirts, gotten his own Funko Pop collection and has his mean mug on a popcorn bucket. However, in the tradition of the spooky season, more and more moviegoers are dressing up as this demonic horror icon for Halloween. Now, Trick or Treat Studios has unveiled their new Art the Clown mask collection.

This panic-inducing collection features two scary masks. The first Art the Clown piece is the “Retro Mask” that’s made out of hard plastic and has an elastic band on the back. Like the name implies, this nostalgic mask is emulating the masks you would find at your local Halloween shop or big chains like Party City as a kid. The second piece, the “Deluxe Injection Mask”, is also made of hard plastic with an elastic band on the back. However, it comes with Art’s traditional head covering with his tiny black clown hat attached. The Retro Mask will be $24.99 USD while the Deluxe Injection Mask will be $39.99. They’re based on Art’s appearance in Terrifier 2.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Terifier 3 takes place five years after the events of the last film with Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and Jonathan Shaw (Elliott Fullam) trying to have a nice family Christmas. However, the trauma caused in Terrifier 2 is still haunting Sienna. That understandable paranoia is warranted as Art the Clown has returned to Miles County to make the holiday season another gory gauntlet of survival. Invoking slasher seasonal classics like Black Christmas and Slight Night, Deadly Night, Terrifier 3 is putting fear back under horror fans’ Christmas trees. Alongside LaVera and Fullam, the film also stars Samantha Scaffidi, Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck and David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown.

Can You Handle Art the Clown’s Latest Killing-Spree?

Terrifier 3 is in theaters now. Like with Terrifier 2, theaters are putting up warning signs over this slasher’s bloody nature and handing out barf bags. People have even been reported passing out and throwing up at early screenings. However, if you have a strong stomach, you can check out showtimes at your local theater on Fandango’s website. You can also pre-order both new Art the Clown masks on Trick or Treat Studios’ website. They’ll begin shipping on March 17, 2025.