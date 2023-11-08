The Big Picture Art the Clown has become a popular horror icon, but he is held back by the quality of the Terrifier movies.

The Terrifier franchise relies too heavily on gore and blood, which can become desensitizing and boring.

To improve the franchise, the focus should be shifted towards creating suspense, storytelling, and atmosphere rather than shock value.

One of the chief complaints from horror fans in the past few decades is that we no longer have a plethora of big genre icons. The 80s and part of the 90s were all about Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, Pinhead, Chucky, and Ghostface. Entire franchises were built around these characters who became so big that they're now household names. You don't even need to be a horror fan to know who they are. Like what Dracula, Frankenstein, and Wolfman were to past generations, these horror legends are just as popular in current times. While Hollywood still keeps pumping out movies with these characters, they are from the past. We don't get many new huge horror icons these days. Sure, there's Jigsaw, but the Saw films are more about the traps than whoever the killer is. Annabelle has found some popularity, but there's only so far you can go with a doll that never moves or does anything. Then along came a killer clown, and not that one from the sewers. Art the Clown is quickly becoming horror's new iconic figure, but he's being held back by some pretty awful movies.

Art the Clown is One of Horror's Creepiest Characters

In 2013, Art the Clown was first introduced in a feature film for director Damien Leone's anthology film All Hallow's Eve. Originally portrayed by Mike Giannelli, Art was a bit of a twisted cryptkeeper-like host. The plot focuses on two kids, Tia (Sydney Freihofer) and Timmy (Cole Mathewson), watching a strange VHS tape with their babysitter Sarah (Katie Maguire) that they found in their trick-or-treat bag on Halloween night. On that video are three stories, all featuring Art the Clown in some form. One segment sees him drugging and kidnapping a young woman, and the second sees him in a creepy painting. Then there's the third segment, where Art kills a woman, cuts her limbs off, and carves obscenities into her flesh. If that's not enough, as the video concludes, Art appears in the living room with the kids. All Hallow's Eve ends with the shocking visual of young Tia and Timmy with their heads cut off. Even Pennywise would be impressed by that. All Hallow's Eve is no horror classic. It's a very low-budget effort and looks like it. The mediocre acting does it no favors either, but Art the Clown is a star. He is like Michael Myers in that his painted smiling face is like a mask, and he kills without a clear motive or saying a word. Yet where the Shape succeeded in being scary by being so emotionless, Art is frightening in how much joy he takes in inflicting pain.

Art the Clown next appeared in 2016's Terrifier. Again directed by Leone, Art was now played by David Howard Thornton. Here, he was even creepier. The makeup and the costume were more defined and sinister. Suddenly, Art didn't look low budget but like a true nightmare come to life. The only problem was the movie he was in. Terrifier isn't a bad movie by any means, but its thin plot is just one scene after another of Art killing a victim in a horrifying manner. It's gross to see him stab and rip people apart, sure, but Art is at his scariest when he's more minimal. Arguably, Terrifer's best scene is an early one when he's simply sitting in a diner at night, trash bag at his side, staring at two women. His presence and mannerisms are unnerving. There is something there to be built on, but when he just starts hacking up people, he becomes yet another in a long line of repetitive slashers that go nowhere.

The Terrifier Movies Depend Too Much on Gore and Blood

Terrifier became a cult hit though, even bigger than All Hallow's Eve. It found life on streaming services, and though it was never a critical darling (Terrifier has an okay 55% on Rotten Tomatoes), horror fans kept coming back to Art the Clown. There was something absolutely horrifying in the simplicity of Art's design and character. Even though he was right there in front of us, it was how he could get in our minds that was really chilling.

Last year came Terrifier 2, with Damien Leone and David Howard Thornton returning. After an immense amount of buzz, the film actually received a theatrical release. It made a surprising $15 million and got positive attention from critics as well, amassing an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many horror fans loved it, but for others, it was all too much. Art was more frightening than ever, but with this slasher somehow being two hours and 18 minutes long, Terrifier 2 spends too much of its time focusing on the kills. The plot is a little better than last time, and another great final girl may have been born in the form of Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera), but the film is just one drawn-out kill after another. It's as if Leone went in wanting to see how gross he could be. If you're a gorehound, you'll get plenty out of all the blood and guts, but it's nothing new. The only thing truly original about it is how long it lasts. There is no longer a flash of gore, but instead, the camera stays on it.

A perfect example is an endless bedroom scene with Sienna's friend Allie (Casey Artnett). It's a several-minute extreme torture scene, with Art scalping Allie and ripping her flesh off. He tears an arm off and follows that by pouring bleach and salt on the wounds. There are gallons of blood everywhere as Allie screams through the whole thing. It is very uncomfortable to watch, which is maybe what Leone was going for; but it's also pointless. It's gore for gore's sake. To its credit, Terrifier 2's practical effects are astounding. Decades ago, something like this would have been banned in certain places for its realism. That ability can be celebrated, but beyond that, what's the point? Terrifier 2's gore scenes are so over-the-top that it quickly becomes desensitizing. It's like watching a cartoon rather than anything truly terrifying.

The Terrifier Franchise Needs to Shake Things Up

Gore has its place in horror. Saw would be pretty uninteresting if we never saw what those traps could do, but how effective would it be if we held on to a single trap ripping someone apart for five minutes straight? If we show too much of the monster, it's no longer scary. Jaws taught us that. The same goes for the blood. It's the suspense of seeing what that trap in a Saw film is going to do, or how someone is going to die in a Final Destination movie — that gets us. The gory death scene is the release. In the Terrifier death scenes, there is no release, just uncomfortable tension that never lets up. That can work sometimes, the Hostel franchise shows some of the most disgusting moments on film; but again, at least there is a release from that grip. The Terrifier movies don't let go. That refusal to let go can then make those bloody moments exhausting and even boring after a while. You'd be forgiven for watching Art starting to torture someone and then thinking, "Here we go again". So how can that be fixed? The first thing that needs to be done is to give Damien Leone a time limit. No slasher needs to be almost two-and-a-half hours long. But has Terrifier doomed itself to a gory pigeonhole? If Art isn't ripping apart people in somehow even more disgusting ways in the announced Terrifier 3, fans will leave the theater disappointed. That's what happens when your franchise is more about shock value than story or atmosphere.

An alternative would be to let another filmmaker take a shot at Art the Clown. That's unlikely to happen, however. It's Leone's creation, and as long as he wants it, it's his. So hopefully he will get bored of the cheap tricks and really lean into the creepiness of Art and not his abilities, or the interesting story, with the Biblical themes that were apparent in Terrifier 2. Even Leone seems to know that, as he recently told Bloody Disgusting of the Christmas-set Terrifier 3, "My goal going into this, first and foremost, was to go back tonally more in the vein of Terrifier, in terms of just the simplistic, grindhouse, gritty, dirty slasher that I love and what made it what it is. The biggest mistake I could make is just keep straying further and further away from that. You see it happen a lot of times in franchises where they just forget where they came from, and then they’re just off the rails."

