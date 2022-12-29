After recently securing a special edition VHS release, Terrifier 2 cannot escape the headlines. Damien Leone's gory delight has integrated into the mainstream, making 11.5 million dollars on a 250,000 budget. As Its villain, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) has since been hailed a new horror icon of the 21st century.

He has left bodies in his wake in his three feature-length appearances. Art has taken pleasure from mutilation; from the famous "bedroom scene" in the new movie to a kill involving a hacksaw, he is one to be avoided.

Tara's Fate is Finally Sealed — 'Terrifier' (2016)

After watching her friend be murdered, Tara (Jenna Kanell) manages to escape her bindings, runs away from Art, and eventually gains the upper hand. After using a two-by-four as a weapon, she knocks Art down and repeatedly hits him. However, Art pulls out a handgun and proceeds to shoot her to death.

This was shocking; Tara was presented as potentially final girl material, and director Damien Leone subverted the audience's expectations by killing her off in the film's second act. It effectively demonstrated that no one is safe. The kill was dark, as it reflected Art's relentless nature. He was toying with Tara, and when he perceived her as a threat, it was no longer enjoyable for him.

Mike Gets the Boot — 'Terrifier'

Mike (Matt McAllister) is quickly drawn into the drama as Art knocks him unconscious with a hammer. However, he shows resilience by saving Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi) and returning the favor. The clown eventually gets the jump on Mike, and after knocking him down, he turns his head into a bloody mess.

This kill was very dark and featured some fantastic practical effects as Mike's head became completely liquefied. Mike was a likable character and was only trying to look out for other people. The kill further illustrates Art's brute strength, as he was able to destroy Mike's face in only a few seconds.

Ricky is Killed in a Costume Shop — 'Terrifier 2' (2022)

After Art terrorizes Sienna Shaw when she tries to buy a set of wings for her Halloween costume, she eventually leaves to make the costume shop owner the next target. Ricky (Johnnath Davis) orders Art to leave as he tries to buy a horn without any money. Art then smashes a glass bottle over his head and violently lodges the bottle head into his eye. He is then quickly decapitated.

This scene was terrific; it firstly offered a quick sucker punch, as it followed Art hilariously trying on glasses. Following a slower period in the film, this kill was dark and left viewers fearing what was to come, as it was Art's start of his killing spree. Furthermore, Ricky's death illustrated more of the fantastic practical effects that Leone is capable of. He can never be accused of not maximizing gore effects.

Jeff Loses the Most Important Thing — 'Terrifier 2'

Jeff (Charlie McElveen) is first seen at the Halloween party as he meets up with his girlfriend, Brooke (Kailey Hyman). Jeff eventually travels with Brooke and Sienna to locate the latter's brother Jonathon (Elliot Fulham). He doesn't make it very far as the trio head to the Terrifier haunted attraction. When he stops to urinate, Art brutally stabs his genitals, and he eventually rips them off, leaving him to bleed to death.

This scene was not only dark in the literal sense but also metaphorically. The extreme genital mutilation was enough to make male viewers completely uncomfortable; it mirrored a scene in the previous film. Jeff was also presented as likable, as he wanted to help Sienna, and no one would ever deserve his fate.

The Coroner Meets His End — 'Terrifier' and 'Terrifier 2'

After Art is resurrected at the end of Terrifier, the movie ends as he strangles the poor coroner (Cory DuVal). The sequel picks up from that point, as Art kills him with his own equipment. He uses a hammer to smash his head; Art then gouges out one of his eyes and uses it to fill the empty space where his old eye was. He then uses the hammer to bludgeon his head completely.

The sequel began in fantastic form and gave viewers an early sign of what movie they were watching. Known for implementing humor into his kills, Art was genuinely dark and terrifying here. Standing angrily over his victim, Art was also seen walking menacingly down the street in a fantastic shot. He felt untouchable at this point. The kill was also completely uncut, with viewers forced to see every gruesome detail close up.

Brooke Dies — 'Terrifier 2'

After witnessing her boyfriend be brutally murdered, it isn't long before Brooke joins the Terrifier 2 kill count; as she enters the haunted attraction, Art throws acid over her face. As she screams in understandable pain, Art bludgeons her kneecap before destroying her ribcage. He then proceeds to eat her heart.

It is important to consider that this kill isn't the movie's darkest. Art constructed a terrifying nail bat earlier in the movie, and that scene's payoff was frightening. The acid was bad enough, but the kill became even more brutal. No one would want to have taken Brooke's place here.

Woman's Assumed Death — 'All Hallows' Eve' (2013)

With Art chasing her, a costume designer (Marie Maser) is knocked unconscious as her car crashes into a tree. She awakens to find that her limbs and breasts have been removed, with misogynistic obscenities carved into her body.

The anthology's third entry ended in such a shocking way. While the woman's death was not shown on screen, it is safe to assume that she met her end at the hands of Art. It was so dark and tragic. She was physically unable to move, and her helplessness was compounded by Art finding her situation hilarious.

Art Murders Children — 'All Hallows' Eve'

As Sarah (Katie Maguire) narrowly escapes Art, who tries to enter her world, she hears a scream from upstairs. By checking on the children she's babysitting upstairs, she discovers Art hysterically laughing and then the bodies of the two children. The film ended in the darkest and most abrupt of places. It reiterated that there are no limits to what Art is capable of.

Dawn and the Hacksaw — 'Terrifier'

Tara and Dawn (Catherine Corcoran) have both found themselves gagged and restrained at the hands of Art. Dawn is revealed to be upside down and naked; Art proceeds to bisect her vertically with a hacksaw.

This scene is the one scene that everyone remembers from the film. Not only was it excruciating to watch, but it was also disgusting as the scene was barely censored in all its bloody glory. Regardless of its dark nature, the scene transcended the film somehow. It became what fans stereotypically associated with Art the Clown.

Allie's Never-Ending Torment — 'Terrifier 2'

After refusing Art some candy on Halloween night, Allie (Casey Hartnett) is completely mutilated by Art; he first stabs her in the eye and then scalps her. After cutting into her back, Art breaks off one of her arms before breaking her other hand. After a moment of respite, he then enters again to pour bleach and salt into her wounds. He then pulls her face off before her mother eventually discovers that Allie is still alive and that Art is still hacking into her.

Fans naturally went into Terrifier 2 hoping it would be able to top the "hacksaw scene," and with Allie's death, it certainly did. Terrifier 2 is known for making viewers vomit, and for good reason. This scene was devastatingly dark. It was relentlessly never-ending, with Allie's fate being an unimaginably painful one. The inclusion of animatronics alongside digital and practical effects made this scene so effective. It was undoubtedly the darkest ever Art moment.

