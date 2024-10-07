The divorce battle between Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia is getting ugly by the minute. Garcia was granted a restraining order, and now Chigvintsev is showing off the bloody injuries inflicted by the former WWE star in a restraining order request of his own!

The New York Post revealed that Artem Chigvintsev was granted a restraining order against Nikki Garcia on October 3, 2024 — the same day she was awarded one against him. The restraining orders originated because of an incident that took place between the couple back in August. The incident led to Chigvintsev’s arrest at the time on suspicion of domestic violence — which he was ultimately not charged with. Chigvintsev’s lawyer, Ilona Antonyan, made a statement to the Post on behalf of her client, clarifying that the former DWTS pro was not the primary aggressor and denied Garcia’s allegations.

Chigvintsev Called 911 to Seek Protection

Antonyan added that the incident must be viewed from the perspective of both parties involved. On August 29, 2024, Chigvintsev called 911 to seek protection from his overtly aggressive wife. The lawyer also stated how Garcia lied to law enforcement about the details of the altercation between her and Chigvintsev. The statement also revealed that Garcia made the following comment, which could hint at the reason why she withheld the truth from the police:

“Do you understand where this is going now, Artem? You just ruined my career, and you know it.”

Chigvintsev Spills the Tea on the Incident

Close

Artem Chigvintsev’s recollection of the incident puts a lot of missing pieces of the puzzle into place. The lengthy statement made by Chigvintsev’s lawyer continued to reveal the actual details surrounding the domestic violence allegations. Ilona Antonyan remarked how men can also be victims of domestic violence while also pointing out that the former DWTS pro’s career suffered due to Garcia’s false allegations.

The Post obtained Chigvintsev’s complaint, in which he and estranged wife Garcia were on the same page about how the altercation stemmed from a fight over their son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev and his breakfast — though both parties told different stories about how things escalated. The altercation began with Garcia criticizing Chigvintsev; one thing led to another, and the former WWE star threw their son’s shoes at her husband’s chest. The fight grew aggressive, and Chigvintsev noted that he’d asked Garcia to calm down but to no avail, resulting in the duo ending up on the ground after a mutual struggle.

Chigvintsev alleged that he called 911 and was surprised when he was the one who ended up getting arrested. But eventually, he put two and two together when he learned of Garcia’s retelling of the story. However, it must be noted that Garcia’s court documents, obtained exclusively by TMZ, tell an entirely different story.

