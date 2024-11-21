After an extremely messy public split, Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia have finally settled their divorce. The news comes two months after the Dancing with the Stars pro was arrested for domestic violence. While local prosecutors dropped the charge, the former reality competition star and former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia filed for divorce in September 2024 and also sought a temporary restraining order.

Chigvintsev and Garcia’s divorce trial was set to begin in December 2024. However, as reported by E! News, the couple, who share their 4-year-old son, Matteo, will not be going to court. Instead, they worked out an agreement in mediation to avoid an expensive divorce that was becoming "emotionally draining" for both parties. A spokesperson for Garcia confirmed that the reason behind the decision is her son’s privacy. The insider added that Garcia is extremely thankful to her fans for all the love she has received during this difficult time.

A source told The New York Post that things aren't peaches and cream but they are “cooperating with one another and their relationship is very much a work in progress.”

The spokesperson also revealed that the former couple has dropped their respective domestic violence restraining orders against each other. For now, they are focused on moving on in their lives and working together to co-parent their son. The quick settlement Chigvinstev’s representatives have not released a statement about the divorce yet.

Artem Chigvinstev Is Hoping To Return to ‘DWTS’

Nikki Garcia filed her restraining order against Chigvinstev on September 30, 2024. In the documents, she stated that her ex-husband had gotten fired from Dancing with the Stars a week before his domestic violence arrest. Garcia also stated that Chigvinstev had to start working a construction job to make money, but she claimed that he felt like the job was beneath him. As reported by TMZ, the professional dancer responded to his ex-wife’s claims and accused her of lying. In documents obtained by TMZ, Chigvinstev says that he actually enjoys working in construction. He shared that he did the entire tiling in his and Garcia’s shared home and even attached a few photos of his personal projects.

The DWTS star also revealed that he was still a working dancer and regularly picked up dance jobs on Saturdays and Sundays. However, he confessed that it wasn’t easy for him to find a lot of job opportunities after his domestic violence charge. Artem claimed that he had lost $100,000 as a result of “Nikki’s false allegations” and had even stopped earning social media promotion revenue.

Despite that, Chigvinstev is hopeful about returning to Dancing with the Stars very soon. He was recently spotted in the crowd during the taping of the show’s 500th episode, as reported by TMZ. The DWTS alum was spotted standing next to Petra Murgatoyd who later posted a video of the two of them dancing on her Instagram story. In an interview with TMZ, Chigvintsev’s attorney Ilona Antonyan revealed that the producers haven’t asked him to join the line-up of the next season. But the dancer hopes that they will be open to having him back.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 airs Tuesdays at 8 on ABC and Disney+.

