Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki "Bella" Garcia are going through a very public and messy break-up. Chigvintsev called an ambulance to their shared home and then tried to call it off afterward. Police had to come and investigate and found enough there to arrest Chigvintsev. He was arrested for felony domestic violence and was later charged with “felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.” He was then forced to pay a bail of $25,000. Since, Garcia has spoken out about the situation, asking for privacy, and other celebrities have spoken out about their time working with Chigvintsev and his anger. Now, their lawyer is talking about their next steps.

It was announced that the two were splitting up after two years of marriage and it was reported that Garcia was seeking sole custody of their son, Matteo Chigvintsev. Since the arrest, Garcia has gone on to host the Labor day special Unfinished Beef, a hot dog eating contest for Neflix, with Rob Riggle. At the time she said "Thank you everyone, I'm so happy to be here!" Garcia at the time was not wearing her wedding ring.

Chigvintsev Wants Spousal Support

Chigvintsev's lawyer, Ilona Antonyan, spoke with PEOPLE about the divorce. “At this time, Mr. Chigvintsev will not comment on any pending proceeding,” his attorney said. “The parties are focused on co-parenting and working together for the best interests of their son.” She also went on to confirm that Garcia was filing for divorce, stating that Garcia "continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time."

In the midst of their divorce news, it was reported that Chigvintsev was requesting support from Garcia. Garcia filed for divorce on September 11, Chigvintsev filed on September 12. According to PEOPLE, Chigvintsev was requesting that a judge approve his request for spousal support from Garcia and deny her the same right. Garcia was seeking sole custody of their son with visitation rights for Chigvintsev, while Chigvintsev wanted to split custody of Matteo but, received spousal support from Garcia. He also requested that Garcia pay his attorney's fees.

Antonyan went on to talk about Chigvintsev's rights and stated that "as a standard practice, the divorce response preserves Mr. Chigvintsev’s financial rights to support and fees. Failure to check these boxes in the responsive pleadings waives the right to seek such remedies. There is no motion pending for spousal support or fees, also known as the Request for Order."

