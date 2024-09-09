Artem Chigvintsev’s recent social media activity has caught the eye of eagle-eyed fans. The Dancing with the Stars Pro, who was charged with felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant in Napa Valley on August 29, 2024, had removed his wife Nikki Garcia’s name from his Instagram bio. However, shortly after, he seemed to have regretted his actions and added her name back.

Chigvintsev’s Instagram bio previously had a link to Garcia’s handle alongside a bride and diamond ring emoji, which was suddenly absent on September 7, 2024. This comes amid an exclusive report from TMZ that the former WWE star was searching for a divorce lawyer following Chigvintsev’s arrest. Although the DWTS Pro was released on a $25,000 bail, his marriage with Garcia is on the rocks, as the same report suggested that Garcia intends to file for divorce. Interestingly, after the brief removal later on the same day, Chigvintsev re-added her name with a bride emoji and red heart in his bio, which also reads the following:

“Father to Matteo, DWTS Pro Dancer, Emmy Nominated Choreographer, DWTS Mirror Ball Winner, SCD Mirror Ball Winner.”

The same report also noted that Garcia had not been wearing her wedding ring since the incident. Chigvintsev has also not been staying in the family home and has been bunking with a friend. The couple met on the sets of DWTS Season 25 while competing together back in 2017 and tied the knot in 2022. They also share a 4-year-old son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev.

Nikki and Artem’s Relationship Has Been Volatile for Years

Close

Sources close to the couple had exclusively told TMZ that Garcia and Chigvintsev’s relationship has been volatile for years. The report reveals that their family and friends, including DWTS cast and crew members, were not entirely shocked by the news of Chigvintsev’s arrest or his claims that Garcia threw shoes at him during their heated spat.

The sources revealed that the duo’s marriage has been going through a tumultuous patch, and everyone’s reaction has been “shocking but not shocking.” However, it must be noted that the sources were only privy to them engaging in heated verbal exchanges and had no knowledge of things taking a physical turn until Chigvintsev’s arrest. It was further revealed that their spats often centered around issues involving control and belittlement.

Garcia revealed back in 2021 that the duo sought couples therapy because of how her husband speaks to her. She also opened up on the state of her marriage on the August 28, 2024, episode of her and her sister Brie Garcia’s podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, and how she hoped to communicate with her husband over a soothing spa day to celebrate their second anniversary.

DWTS Season 33 will premiere on September 17, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The episode will also be available on Hulu the following day.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Tyra Banks , Melanie Chisholm , Melora Hardin , Marty Cove , Kenya Moore , Brian Austin Green , Tom Bergeron Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 32 Studio ABC

Watch on Hulu