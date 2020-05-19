‘Artemis Fowl’ Clip Turns an Irish Blessing Into a Clue

Disney has released the first clip from Kenneth Branagh‘s upcoming film, Artemis Fowl. The movie follows young supergenius Artemis Fowl (Ferdia Shaw) and his guardian Butler (Nonso Anozie) as they search for Artemis’ missing father (Colin Farrell), who has been kidnapped by faeries. In order to rescue his father, Artemis must pay the ransom by executing a dangerous plan, and their journey eventually takes them into the secret world of the faeries where they cross paths with all sorts of mystical creatures.

In this clip, Artemis goes looking for his father’s journal and uses an Irish blessing his father taught him as a clue to find it. It’s a nice little glimpse into not only Artemis’ thought process, but at the nifty production design here that functions as a library/catalogue. For more on the cool production design and how they literally built a gigantic, functional house for the film, click here.

Check out the clip below. Artemis Fowl hits Disney+ on June 12th and also stars Josh Gad, Lara McDonnell, Hong Chau, and Judi Dench.

Here’s the official synopsis for Artemis Fowl: