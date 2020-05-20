Watch: Get an Early Look at ‘Artemis Fowl’ Before It Arrives on Disney+

Disney+ just unveiled an early look at Artemis Fowl, the Kenneth Branagh-directed adaptation based on Eoin Colfer‘s books that’s due to arrive on the streaming service next month. The minute-long video features star Ferdia Shaw stepping into the technologically advanced shoes of the title character, along with big hints at what the plot is going to be. And yet, for those out there who have read the books, this movie looks like a rather drastic departure from the source material in all sorts of ways. It also, quite honestly, looks like a made-for-TV movie. The fact that it’s arriving on the streaming service instead of getting a theatrical release after five long years of development / production hell is probably a blessing in disguise for Disney.

Here’s the official synopsis for Artemis Fowl:

Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line ofcriminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Artemis Fowl hits Disney+ on June 12th and also stars Colin Farrell, Josh Gad, Lara McDonnell, Hong Chau, and Judi Dench. Here’s your early look: