‘Artemis Fowl’ Sets June Release Date on Disney+ with New Teaser

It’s been a heck of a journey to the finish line, but Disney’s live-action fantasy adventure Artemis Fowl is finally heading to screens… on Disney+. Kenneth Branagh‘s adaptation of the best-selling book by Eoin Colfer was originally set for last year before moving to May 29, 2020. However, after theaters worldwide shut down in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, Disney broke the news that the film would debut on their recently debuted streaming service. Now, the studio has released a new teaser for the film announcing a June 12 release date.

Newcomer Ferdia Shaw stars in the title role as a 12-year-old genius who has to square off against a powerful but hidden race of fairies who might just be the culprits behind his father’s disappearance. The supporting cast features heavy hitters like Colin Farrell and Dame Judi Dench alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough.

“Artemis Fowl is a true original,” Branagh said in a statement accompanying the release date news. “In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +.”

Watch the new teaser below and check out Artemis Fowl when it lands on Disney+ on June 12, 2020.

Here’s the official synopsis for Artemis Fowl: