‘Artemis Fowl’ Sets June Release Date on Disney+ with New Teaser

It’s been a heck of a journey to the finish line, but Disney’s live-action fantasy adventure Artemis Fowl is finally heading to screens… on Disney+. Kenneth Branagh‘s adaptation of the best-selling book by Eoin Colfer was originally set for last year before moving to May 29, 2020. However, after theaters worldwide shut down in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, Disney broke the news that the film would debut on their recently debuted streaming service. Now, the studio has released a new teaser for the film announcing a June 12 release date.
Newcomer Ferdia Shaw stars in the title role as a 12-year-old genius who has to square off against a powerful but hidden race of fairies who might just be the culprits behind his father’s disappearance. The supporting cast features heavy hitters like Colin Farrell and Dame Judi Dench alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough.
“Artemis Fowl is a true original,” Branagh said in a statement accompanying the release date news. “In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +.”
Watch the new teaser below and check out Artemis Fowl when it lands on Disney+ on June 12, 2020.
Here’s the official synopsis for Artemis Fowl:
Descended from a long line of criminal masterminds, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.
Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.