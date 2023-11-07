The Big Picture The Artful Dodger is a Disney+ series based on Charles Dickens' works, set in 1850s Australia after the events of "Oliver Twist."

In the trailer, surgeon Jack Dawkins tries to leave his criminal past behind, but is lured back by the return of criminal mastermind Fagin.

Jack's pursuit of a more respectable life is complicated by his attraction to Lady Belle, who gets involved in his mischief.

The official trailer and a new poster for the Australian adventure series, The Artful Dodger has been released. Based on the works of author Charles Dickens, the Disney+ original series picks up 15 years after the events of Oliver Twist and is set in an 1850s Australia town called Port Victory. The Artful Dodger follows surgeon Jack Dawkins as he attempts to leave his life of crime as a skilled pickpocketer behind him in the pursuit of more respectable and civilized company. Unfortunately, for him, his past continues to haunt him as the criminal mastermind Fagin reappears in his life and lures him back into his criminal ways.

Jack is also plagued with an even bigger challenge in his life, a woman. Just as he's trying to break the mold and make something of himself as a surgeon, so is the Lady Belle. She is the daughter of Port Victory's governor who catches the attention of Jack during his time in town. Lady Belle is determined to become the first female surgeon in Port Victory, but is quickly pulled into the mischief that Jack and Fagin take part in. While Dickens' protagonist Oliver Twist is a warm and heartfelt protagonist, Jack is more of charismatic anti-hero that warms his way into peoples hearts — like Lady Belle for example.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster portrays the dodger himself Jack Dawkins. You likely recognize the actor from his roles in Game of Thrones, The Maze Runner series, and as a young, upcoming actor in the Holiday film Love Actually. He stars opposite Harry Potter star David Thewlis as Fagin, Jack's charming accomplish. Thewlis has enjoyed working on literary Victorian sets in his previous work, as he portrayed Grail in 2022s Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.

Who Stars Alongside Thomas Brodie-Sangster & David Thewlis in ‘The Artful Dodger’?

Close

Rounding off the cast of The Artful Dodger is some stellar talent. The series will include Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble) as Lady Belle Fox, Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Captain Gaines, Damien Garvey (The Leftovers) as Governor Edmund Fox, Lucy-Rose Leonard (Nitram) as Lady Fanny Fox, Nicholas Burton (Pieces of Her) as Dr. Rainsford Sneed, and more. It has been announced that The Artful Dodger will consist of a total of eight episodes in order to completely uncover the adventurous tales of Jack Dawkins.

All eight episodes of 'The Artful Dodger’ premiers November 29 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in the UK and Australia. Check out the trailer and new poster for The Artful Dodger below.