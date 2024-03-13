Animation is sometimes considered a genre, and sometimes considered a medium, and similarly, the word “arthouse” can be thought of as describing either a genre or something less specific. Just about any film from any genre can be “arthouse,” and just as any live-action movie can be considered arthouse if it has a distinct style, unconventional/confusing qualities, or a willingness to not have mass appeal, so too can an animated movie be considered arthouse by having some or all of these qualities.

The following movies all use different forms of animation (and some blend animation with certain live-action elements) to tell strange and sometimes perplexing stories… or eschew narratives altogether and create distinct – and often unsettling – moods and atmospheres. These films can also be considered examples of arthouse animated movies, and are ranked below, from good to great.

10 'The Pied Piper' (1986)

Director: Jiří Barta

The jury might still be out on whether The Pied Piper can count itself as a genuine horror movie, but it is based on a deeply upsetting folk tale and tells such a story within unsettling animation. Said folk tale usually involves a mysterious figure ridding a town of its plague of rats, and then taking revenge on the townspeople after they fail to properly compensate him for his actions.

Even though most versions of The Pied Piper end with something bad happening to the town’s children, this 1986 film version manages to somehow go in an even darker and arguably more deadly direction. Adding to the creepy character designs and unnerving stop-motion animation is the fact that The Pied Piper (1986) lacks discernible dialogue, with the words spoken being intentionally impossible to understand. To call the whole film unconventional would probably be an understatement.

9 'Mad God' (2021)

Director: Phil Tippett

Another example of an animated movie using stop-motion animation to supremely unsettling effect, Mad God deliberately lacks much by way of narrative, and is even more lacking when it comes to dialogue. It’s instead all about immersing viewers in a nightmarish and hellish world for about 80 minutes, with an unnamed figure venturing through a landscape filled with unspeakable horrors on some kind of mysterious mission.

Mad God is about as dark as dark fantasy/sci-fi can get, and would also have to be counted among the scariest and most unnerving horror movies of the 2020s so far. Perhaps its uncompromising nature and overall approach will make it a hard sell to everyone, but that’s also what helps it qualify as an art film; it is indeed artistic and supposed to be something of a challenging watch, even while it’s also possible to marvel at the technical qualities of it all.

Mad God Release Date June 16, 2022 Director Phil Tippett Cast Alex Cox , Niketa Roman , Satish Ratakonda , Harper Taylor Runtime 83 minutes

8 'Alice' (1988)

Director: Directed by Jan Švankmajer

Another darkly fantastical animated movie with a distinct style, Alice takes the Lewis Carroll novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and makes it all a good deal more twisted and eerie. It’s probably not suitable for children, either, given the way some of the creatures are brought to “life” – they’re essentially taxidermized animals that move thanks to stop-motion animation, and the horrors don’t stop there.

The approach shouldn’t be too surprising to those familiar with the works of Alice’s director, Jan Švankmajer, though, and in all honesty, certain shorts and features of his prove even more nightmarish than Alice. But there is an odd quality to this film that’s hard to deny; it might be difficult to call it beautiful, exactly, but it’s eerie and powerful in a way that, once seen, is hard to forget.

7 'Mind Game' (2004)

Director: Masaaki Yuasa

Mind Game is a film that’s borderline impossible to describe, jumping from one ridiculous scene to another, all the while having some of the zaniest and most relentless animation in cinema history. It starts as a story about a young man who has a hopeless crush on a childhood friend, some misadventures that begin when they clash with the yakuza, and eventually, the main characters also end up trapped in a whale, trying to figure out how to escape.

That’s only scratching the surface of Mind Game, but even if it might make very little sense to most people, it’s very entertaining and a lot of fun to watch, so long as one’s sufficiently prepared for the madness at hand. It’s a movie that pushes animation to its limits, and for being so bold and unique a visual experience, it feels fair to describe it as at least a bit arthouse in nature.

6 'Fantastic Planet' (1973)

Director: René Laloux

A movie that’s in good company, considering the 1970s was a good decade for strange sci-fi cinema, Fantastic Planet has risen in esteem over the decades, and now could well be the most popular animated arthouse film. It takes place on a planet where advanced beings tower over the planet’s humanoid inhabitants, and generally keep them as pets while hunting those that are “wild” and not in the beings’ possession.

It's a novel premise that would’ve been extremely hard to pull off in live-action back in 1973, and even nowadays would probably be a challenge to do without exclusively using animation. Fantastic Planet is memorable, though, partly due to the style of animation it uses while being willing to tell an unusual story in a slightly odd way. The result isn’t too challenging overall, but it’s definitely a good deal different from your average animated sci-fi movie.

Fantastic Planet (1973) Release Date December 6, 1973 Director René Laloux Cast Jean Valmont , Mark Gruner , Hal Smith , Barry Bostwick Runtime 71 minutes

5 'Angel’s Egg' (1985)

Director: Mamoru Oshii

While it’s not as gruesome or relentless as Mad God, Angel's Egg is potentially comparable to that film. Angel’s Egg also has very little by way of traditional narrative, features next to no dialogue, and has a “premise” (if one can call it that) that’s largely about a single figure traveling through some sort of strange world for reasons that aren’t always entirely clear.

As the title alludes to, in Angel’s Egg, a girl is carrying a large egg through the landscape in question, with the film more or less being a 71-minute odyssey through an unusual and quietly scary world. It might sound a little dull, but the experience ends up being engrossing, thanks to the atmosphere conjured and because of the quality of its visuals. Overall, Angel’s Egg is very much arthouse by design, and can also count itself as an all-time great anime film.

4 'Son of the White Mare' (1981)

Director: Marcell Jankovics

Son of the White Mare is perhaps the most well-known animated movie made in Hungary, courtesy of Marcell Jankovics, who also made the epic-length The Tragedy of Man in 2011. Taking inspiration from various myths, Son of the White Mare mostly focuses on three heroic brothers who are tasked with saving three princesses. It might sound similar to many stories before it, but the approach this film takes to such a premise is weird.

It's something that feels neither aimed at kids nor necessarily aimed at adults, being a little edgy in parts but also very simplistic when it comes to narrative. Son of the White Mare is also unusual for its art style, which is undoubtedly singular and a big reason why the film had the impact it had, and continues to be remembered as a radical and historically significant non-English language animated movie.

3 'The Wolf House' (2018)

Directors: Cristóbal León, Joaquín Cociña

A decade-defining work of horror, The Wolf’s House might well be a contender when it comes to crowning a stop-motion animated movie the scariest of all time. It’s done in a way where the viewer becomes almost uncomfortably immersed in the story being told, with certain images “coming alive” on walls and in physical spaces, and things like puppets and paper-mâché also being used for animation.

The story at the center of The Wolf’s House is also disturbing, given it’s about a girl hiding in an abandoned house somewhere in a forest after escaping from a dangerous cult leader. The basic premise is communicated, but much of the rest of the film leaves certain things up in the air. Rather than this being a source of frustration, it instead just adds to the uneasy uncertainty that’s present throughout The Wolf’s House, and continues to linger in one’s mind once it’s over.

2 'It’s Such a Beautiful Day' (2012)

Director: Don Hertzfeldt

It’s Such a Beautiful Day is a singular animated film, running for just over an hour but achieving so much in that short runtime. It blends psychological drama with dark humor to stunning effect, following a man who’s experiencing his life fall apart following a grim diagnosis from his doctor. Reality and fantasy clash, as do the past, present, and potential future, all conveyed with minimalist yet striking animation.

The whole thing might not sound spectacular on paper, but it’s all in the execution when it comes to It’s Such a Beautiful Day, and it ends up being a surprisingly potent tearjerker, too. It manages to be a weird movie while also being relatable to those who are willing to get on its level, considering that as far as explorations of the human condition go, few films in recent memory have done it better than It’s Such a Beautiful Day.

1 'Paprika' (2006)

Director: Satoshi Kon

Easily one of the best films of 2006, animated or otherwise, Paprika feels pretty much unlike anything else out there; even saying that might be underselling it (though 2010’s Inception did get some comparisons to it). The narrative revolves around a machine that lets therapists access their patients’ dreams, and the consequences that unfold when said machine gets abruptly stolen one day.

Paprika uses this premise as an excuse to showcase some dazzling and overwhelming sights, with a good chunk of the movie taking place inside these dreams/memories. It rushes forward at a blistering pace, but even though it can be a lot to take in, anyone paying enough attention should be able to keep up with the basics. Failing that, though, the experience of taking in such sights and sounds – courtesy of great music and even greater animation – might well be enough to recommend Paprika, in all honesty.

Paprika Release Date June 22, 2007 Director Satoshi Kon Cast Megumi Hayashibara , Tōru Emori , Katsunosuke Hori , Tôru Furuya , Koichi Yamadera , Akio Otsuka , Hideyuki Tanaka , Satomi Kôrogi Runtime 90 Minutes

