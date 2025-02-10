It’s hopefully not too controversial to suggest that sometimes, biopics play things a little too safe. Sure, a biopic is a movie that tells a real-life story, and such stories can naturally be sensitive. If the person is still living, there’s a risk of offending them, and if they’ve passed away, then a biographical film that crosses a line or gets a bit weird could well upset loved ones who are still around, or tarnish one’s legacy.

But there are ways to tell biographical stories that are risky without offense being caused… or, if some offense is caused, it’s all in the name of making great art (and hey, your mileage might vary in such cases, but that’s just how it is). The following biographical movies all tell generally true stories in out-there and admirably artistic ways, in turn also working as bold arthouse films.

10 'Persepolis' (2007)

Directed by Vincent Paronnaud, Marjane Satrapi

Persepolis is interesting for a few key reasons, one of them (perhaps the most immediate) being the fact that it’s both an animated film and a biographical one. It was co-directed by the person it’s about, Marjane Satrapi, focusing on her life as a young girl living in Iran during the 1970s, which in turn means it also functions as a coming-of-age movie.

That's all to say that Persepolis is a lot of things, but it’s also never too complicated, with the story being personal for the most part, even if there are dramatic societal/cultural things happening in the background that are ultimately touched upon, too. It’s approachable by arthouse standards, mostly qualifying for such a designation here because the animation is done in a rather unusual, unconventional, and ultimately eye-catching way.

9 'Bronson' (2008)

Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn

Image via Vertigo Films

A prison movie, but not a traditional one, Bronson tells the story of a man who takes on the persona of Charles Bronson while imprisoned, treating it as a sort of alter ego. And prison ends up taking a considerable portion of this man’s life, given his aggressive and antisocial behavior sees his period of imprisonment get increasingly lengthened, all the while his psyche keeps devolving.

Bronson is an intense and odd movie, with Tom Hardy giving an absolutely bombastic performance at the center of it all, and the always unpredictable Nicolas Winding Refn also contributing to a demented sort of energy found throughout. That’s all to say that Bronson isn't the kind of film that’s for everyone, but those wanting a risky, in-your-face, and offbeat biographical movie should find a good deal to appreciate with Bronson.