At first thought, an epic movie might sound totally at odds with what's typically considered an arthouse movie. The former tends to be defined by a long runtime, numerous characters, a high budget, and a narrative that spans many years. Generally, the latter is thought of as something smaller in scale and maybe even more personal in nature, owing to the distinctive voice of the director defining much of the film. Also, the tendency for arthouse movies to be experimental or strange means that the big budgets afforded to mass appeal projects aren't always afforded.

Yet there are also films that defy the odds and manage to mix in elements of arthouse cinema while containing elements that feel like they belong to the epic genre. These following movies are all examples of that, and while some may lean more towards being definable as epics, and others are more distinctly arthouse, each of the following does a little of both. These are striking, unique, and sometimes strange films that also happen to have long runtimes and ambitiously expansive narratives.

10 'La Dolce Vita' (1960)

Director: Federico Fellini

Federico Fellini’s biggest film is also arguably his best: La Dolce Vita, which is enough of a cinematic landmark to also be considered among the greatest movies released during the 1960s. It is more digestible than most arthouse films of its era, but it does have a somewhat puzzling narrative (or lack thereof), running for almost three hours and being unapologetically episodic in structure, with a single main character (played by Marcello Mastroianni) the main constant throughout.

He portrays a journalist who constantly searches for a good story and like-minded people, though he finds his profession increasingly less enjoyable and persistently more alienating as the story goes on, and his morals and state of mind descend. La Dolce Vita has dizzying style and grand ambitions to look at complex emotions and the fickle nature of celebrity, critiquing the entertainment industry in a way that’s nevertheless engaging and always, ironically enough, entertaining.

9 'Kwaidan' (1964)

Director: Masaki Kobayashi

While the existence of The Human Condition trilogy might mean Kwaidan can’t be considered Masaki Kobayashi’s grandest accomplishment as a filmmaker, it’s still not far off in terms of scope. And, in its defense, Kwaidan is just a single movie (albeit one that’s about three hours long), while The Human Condition is made of three movies, and each is three hours long or longer.

Kwaidan is also divided into parts - four in total - functioning as an anthology movie where each segment is based on a different Japanese folk tale, all of them supernatural in nature. It’s a film that functions as a work of horror, surreal fantasy, and drama, with each part of the film being interesting and beautifully presented on screen, and the overall atmosphere and striking use of color make it hard not to come away impressed from the whole thing.

8 'A Brighter Summer Day' (1991)

Director: Edward Yang

The premise of A Brighter Summer Day doesn’t exactly make it sound like the kind of thing that needs to be four hours long, on paper, but actually watching the entire film shows that the creative decision was more than warranted. This is one of the most emotionally intense and ambitious coming-of-age movies of all time, centering on a boy and his difficult lifestyle as he grows up in Taiwan during the 1960s.

A Brighter Summer Day can seem like a daunting watch, thanks to the fact that it’s so long and deals with some very intense things, but those who are sufficiently braced for it will find the entire thing immensely rewarding. It’s up there as one of the best films of its decade, and, alongside another somewhat epic/somewhat arthouse film, Yi Yi, represents filmmaker Edward Yang at his peak.

7 'Fitzcarraldo' (1982)

Director: Werner Herzog

Werner Herzog has made a career out of never really doing the expected or conventional, and even among unusual/arthouse directors, he stands out. He explores broad themes about humanity predominantly in movies that have personal stories or feel a little small-scale, but there have been times when he’s been able to cut loose and make something huge, and little he’s done has rivaled Fitzcarraldo when it comes to being big.

This movie, like many directed by Herzog, follows a solitary man with wild ambitions, here being someone who attempts to get a huge steamship through a jungle and over a hill so he can collect huge quantities of rubber. Fitzcarraldo is more or less just about that, spending over 2.5 hours on how the protagonist aims to achieve a monumental goal, and what it does to his psyche. It’s huge in scale and offbeat in a very Herzog way, and the resulting film is thereby fascinating to watch.

6 'War and Peace' (1966)

Director: Sergey Bondarchuk

Though it’s not as well-known as some other epic movies, the four-part Russian version of War and Peace released between 1966 and 1967 deserves to be. Taken as one entire mammoth film running for seven hours, it’s plain to see that filmmaking doesn’t get much bigger in terms of scope, with much of Leo Tolstoy’s gargantuan novel of the same name being fit into this radical and awe-inspiring adaptation.

Everything is done on a grand scale, very little seems staged or phony, and the battle sequences shown throughout (particularly in the film’s third part) are unlike anything else seen before or since. It’s more of an epic movie than an arthouse movie, but for all its size and grandiosity, it shouldn’t be overlooked how distinctive and offbeat the style can be, with Sergei Bondarchuk’s unique direction shining through and giving this the feel of a strikingly auteur-driven epic; something of a rarity, at least these days.

5 'Eros + Massacre' (1969)

Director: Yoshishige Yoshida

While War and Peace is more of an epic movie than an arthouse film, Eros + Massacre – released not long after the aforementioned film – is, conversely, more of an arthouse film than an epic movie. It is an incredibly alienating and oftentimes uncomfortable movie to sit through, and has an experimental structure that follows two stories at the same time, constantly cutting back and forth between each.

Part of Eros + Massacre deals with the life of an anarchist in the 1920s, and the other part deals with students in the 1960s researching his works and viewpoints. The entire film blends the past and what was then the present, and though it’s not always easy to work out what’s being said, it is undoubtedly interesting to watch unfold and think about afterward. As far as the epic side of things is concerned, the Eros + Massacre does ultimately span a range of years narratively, and certainly has an epic-length runtime, clocking in at 216 minutes.

4 'Out 1' (1971)

Director: Jacques Rivette

One final movie that leans a little more toward arthouse than epic worth mentioning is Out 1, which provides a cinematic experience unlike any other, for better or worse. It’s a challenging film about acting, conspiracies, belonging, and paranoia, and almost dares its viewer to try and finish it, given it runs for more than 12 hours in total, and is by no means interested in giving easy answers or feeling consistently entertaining.

Instead, Out 1 is all about plunging those who can stick with it into a strange state of mind, and getting through it in one day is exhausting and even harrowing in the best way possible. It has plenty of characters, a complex yet sometimes nonsensical narrative, and a runtime that dwarfs most other movies out there, giving it the feeling of a film that represents arthouse cinema at its most provocative while unabashedly being an endurance test, thanks to its length.

3 'A Touch of Zen' (1971)

Director: King Hu

A Touch of Zen does contain enough amazing martial arts fight sequences to be considered an all-time great action movie, but to simply call it a martial arts movie would be doing it a disservice. It would also feel inaccurate and misleading, given this three-hour-long movie is very light on action for most of its first half, patiently setting the stage and telling a story about a young woman on the run before getting more action-packed later on.

Even then, when A Touch of Zendoes deliver fight scenes, they can feel a great deal more methodical and even beautiful than most martial arts movies out there. It’s odd how it can feel calming at times, exciting sometimes, and then even a bit of both at once, but that’s a testament to the underrated King Hu’s skill as a filmmaker, with A Touch of Zen pretty much being his masterpiece.

2 'Kagemusha' (1980)

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Throughout his career, Akira Kurosawa made his fair share of epics (Seven Samurai being the most well-known), and some more intimate arthouse-style movies, including the under-appreciated Dreams. Kagemusha feels like it comes the closest to blending the more experimental later Kurosawa films with the feel of his more well-known epics, telling a big story about war and identity, but not being afraid to get a little strange on the presentation side of things.

Broadly speaking, Kagemusha tells the story of a thief who looks exactly like a warlord, and ends up being made to take his place after the warlord dies, given other high-ranking people don’t want the warlord’s forces to know he’s dead. Kagemusha is grand enough in scale to hint at where Kurosawa would go for his final epic, 1985’s Ran, but also uses color and some striking dream sequences in a way that adds to the story’s psychological drama and gives the film an inherent arthouse flavor at times.

1 'Until the End of the World' (1991)

Director: Wim Wenders

Though it wasn’t the final Wim Wenders film by any means (thankfully, considering how many good ones he’s made since 1991), Until the End of the World does feel like a culmination of everything the filmmaker had made up until that point in his career. It takes the road movie feel of many of his older films to new heights, with a director’s cut that nears five hours in length and a narrative that sees characters traveling all around the world.

And that’s before mentioning that Until the End of the World is also a work of prescient science fiction, contains a bittersweet romance story at its core, and oftentimes has the feel of a rollicking – if slightly offbeat – action/adventure movie. It’s weird, wide-scale, relatable, and willing to try its hand at belonging to every genre under the sun, all the while distinctly feeling like only Wim Wenders could’ve made it. Few movies are as epic, and few are artistic in quite the same way, so for Until the End of the World to pull off both at the same time makes it something of a masterpiece.

