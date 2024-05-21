You could define arthouse cinema as an “I know it when I see it” type of thing, but if more detail is needed, films definable as “arthouse” tend to be unconventional, potentially niche, usually very personal/singular, and also challenging. Arthouse movies can achieve some level of popularity if they speak to enough people, but such films rarely come close to feeling like blockbusters, and are most easily recommendable to viewers who want to experience something different.

Arthouse cinema naturally gets quite strange and surreal at times, with bold visuals, distinct views of the world, and uncompromisingly unique visions on the part of the directors. These aspects of the whole arthouse genre/movement make fantasy a genre that can be combined with an arthouse flavor naturally quite well, with the following films – ranked from good to great – representing arthouse fantasy cinema at its best and most striking.

10 'Céline and Julie Go Boating' (1974)

Director: Jacques Rivette

With a title as simple as Céline and Julie Go Boating, this 1974 film might sound quaint and breezy on the surface, but it’s actually quite dense and exhausting… though thankfully unique and memorable, too. Jacques Rivette was a filmmaker who was no stranger to long runtimes, and given his 1971 film Out 1 was more than 12 hours long, Céline and Julie Go Boating’s 193-minute runtime seems quite tame in comparison.

The movie feels like an extended epic-length dream sequence, with reality and potential other worlds/universes colliding as the loose story follows two women linked together, both forced to contend with various fantastical situations. It’s not a big-budget or special effects-heavy fantasy movie, instead falling within the genre because of its surreal and dreamlike elements. Really, much of it's up to the viewer how they interpret the film's wild and increasingly bizarre events, whether it be a series of dreams, an alternate realm, or a bit of both.

9 'Time of the Gypsies' (1988)

Director: Emir Kusturica

Emir Kusturica’s a filmmaker who doesn’t seem to get the kind of recognition he deserves, because even though his movies are odd and sometimes challenging, there is an undeniable and easy-to-appreciate craft on offer, on top of an undoubtedly unique style. His 1995 film Underground might be his best, but 1988’s Time of the Gypsies leans into the fantasy genre a little more than that sometimes surreal comedy/drama/war film did.

Time of the Gypsies is a coming-of-age movie, a work of low fantasy, a dramedy, and a crime film, following a young man with telekinetic powers who gets wrapped up in a life of crime, unaware of the consequences that come with such a lifestyle. It’s a film that squeezes a great deal into an almost 2.5-hour runtime, and though the experience can be bewildering and sometimes overwhelming, Time of the Gypsies is worth sticking with for the beautiful visuals and the surprisingly emotional story it ends up telling.

8 'Mandy' (2018)

Director: Panos Cosmatos

Thanks to it starring the enduring and unpredictable Nicolas Cage, Mandy is one of the more well-known fantasy movies out there that could also be called an arthouse film. Its fantasy elements are a little downplayed in favor of it being something of a horror/action/thriller movie, but it has an otherworldly feel and increasingly fantastical elements as it goes along, particularly in its gonzo second half.

It's more or less a revenge film, and the story is a very simple one once you break it down, but Mandy thrives and proves hard to forget because of the odd atmosphere of the film, and because it’s supremely unsettling and engaging all the way through. It also has some of the most out-there sequences found in any Nicolas Cage movie, which is really saying something (to spoil any, even if the film’s more than half a decade old, would be a sin).

7 'Alice' (1988)

Director: Jan Švankmajer