Art horror, alternately called 'arthouse horror' refers to a style of horror film that emphasizes technical, thematic and aesthetic artistry rather than strictly on mass appeal or jump-scares. While the concept of 'elevated horror' has proved controversial since the term's inception due to the judgmental and elitist tone it implies towards crowd-pleasers, the term 'art horror' is far fairer to its genre contemporaries.

Horror is one of the most vibrant and diverse genres in cinema with a near-limitless potential for creativity and innovation. Since the invention of the horror film in the late 19th century - arguably marked by the release of Georges Méliès' 1896 gothic fantasy short The House of the Devil - filmmakers from the world over have used the genre to create impactful, beautiful and unique art. These are our picks for the 10 best arthouse horror movies due to their artistic value, cultural legacies and their ability to scare and disturb.

10 'Audition' (1999)

Directed by Takashi Miike

Written by Daisuke Tengan and directed by Takashi Miike, Audition is a 1999 Japanese horror film adapted from the 1997 Ryū Murakami novel of the same name. The film follows Shigeharu (Ryo Ishibashi), a widower with a young son, as he auditions women to be his potential new bride. However, Shigeharu's attempt at finding happiness is derailed when he falls for the stunning but disturbed Asami (Eihi Shiina) - a young woman with a horrifying secret.

Audition is a notoriously disturbing film due to its shocking violence and Eihi Shiina's unflinching performance. Asami is a phenomenal villain, maintaining her vulnerable and girlish energy even as she engages in acts of extreme cruelty. Takashi Miike's first horror film, Audition falls into the arthouse style with its unconventional pacing and complex themes, but is also wildly engaging for general horror audiences.

9 'Saint Maud' (2019)

Directed by Rose Glass

Written and directed by Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a British psychological horror film distributed in the US by A24. The film follows a devout Catholic hospice nurse who leaves her traditional nursing job after a traumatic incident. Maud becomes obsessed with saving her patient Amanda's soul, experiencing supernatural experiences that she interprets as communication from God.

Saint Maud is one of the best British horror films of recent years, using stylish cinematography and audio design to place the audience at the center of Maud's religious delusions. The film explores themes of religious fanaticism, sapphic relationships and the psychological damage caused by unhealed trauma and loneliness. One of the UK's best art horror films, Saint Maud is an underrated gem.

8 'The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari' (1920)

Directed by Robert Wiene

Written by Carl Mayer and Hans Janowitz and directed by Robert Wiene, The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari is a 1920 German art horror film from the silent era. The film follows a village as it is terrorized by unexplained murders that coincide with a bizarre carnival attraction run by the mysterious Dr. Caligari (Werner Krauss) and the somnambulist Cesare (Conrad Veidt).

One of the best silent horror films, The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari is still entertaining despite its age and remains a staple of modern film school classes. The film's visuals were greatly inspired by the artistic movement of German Expressionism, taking a more artistic and emotional approach to backgrounds and location design rather than a literal one. With its macabre atmosphere, striking cinematography and resonant themes of tyranny and manipulation, The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari is one of the best art horror films of the early cinema era.

7 'Videodrome' (1983)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Written and directed by body horror master David Cronenberg, Videodrome is a 1983 Canadian sci-fi horror film. Videodrome follows Max (James Woods), the president of a Toronto-based television station, as he becomes obsessed with a mysterious and shockingly violent TV program called 'Videodrome' that appears to show footage of real murders. Discovering that the footage is genuine, Max is then plunged into the center of a horrifying conspiracy that surrounds the show.

In classic David Cronenberg fashion, Videodrome features scenes of graphic and creative body horror. The film's effects are brought to life by gorgeous special effect makeup and practical effects designed by Rick Baker, creating many of the film's most memorable images. Videodrome was ranked by Bria McNeal and Nick Schager as one of the best horror films of the 1980s according to Esquire, and its status as a cult classic cements it as one of the best art horror films ever made.

6 'Antichrist' (2009)

Directed by Lars von Trier

Antichrist, written and directed by controversial Danish filmmaker Lars Von Trier, is a 2009 psychological art horror film. The film explores themes of motherhood and misogyny, following a marriage in turmoil following the death of the couple's young son. As the unnamed female protagonist (Charlotte Gainsbourg) begins to obsess over the concept of original sin and what she perceives as the evils of womankind, her husband (Willem Dafoe) is forced to endure excruciating body horror at her hands.

Von Trier is famous for his highly symbolic and often deeply melancholy works, with Antichrist being the first in his unofficial Depression Trilogy. The film is disturbing and graphic, with the scenes of bodily mutilation being particularly hard to watch. However, the film is indisputably beautiful at the same time, boasting stunning cinematography and compelling surrealist imagery. Antichrist is an exceptional arthouse horror film and one of the most shocking films in the subgenre.

5 'Jacob's Ladder' (1990)

Directed by Adrian Lyne

Jacob's Ladder is a 1990 psychological horror film written by Bruce Joel Rubin and directed by Adrian Lyne. The film follows Jacob (Tim Robbins), a Vietnam War veteran who begins to experience terrifying visions and physical symptoms following a deeply traumatic experience on the battlefield. Jacob and the audience are forced to question whether he is experiencing PTSD hallucinations, whether he is in Hell, or whether he is the target of a sinister conspiracy.

Underrated at its time of release, Jacob's Ladder is one of the best horror films of the 1990s. Famous for its twisty and surrealist filmmaking, Jacob's Ladder utilizes a non-linear structure and contains many extremely memorable and disturbing images. An effective psychological horror film and a salient critique of military practices, Jacob's Ladder is a true arthouse horror classic.

4 'Climax' (2018)

Directed by Gaspar Noé

Climax is a 2018 art horror film written and directed by French-Argentine filmmaker Gaspar Noé. The film follows a troupe of dancers led by Selva (Sofia Boutella) rehearsing their routine in a remote snowy environment whose night is drastically interrupted when their sangria is spiked with massive doses of LSD. What ensues is a night of utter chaos, violence and terror as the dancers attempt to cope with their altered minds and identify the culprit behind the spiking.

Climax's shoot was highly unorthodox, with the performers being given the freedom to improvise their actions and dialogue and Noé providing only a vague outline of events. Additionally, the film features lengthy dance sequences and uninterrupted long-takes, adding to its destabilizing and dreamlike atmosphere. Playing out much like a nightmare put to film, Climax is an art horror masterpiece and a standout of the 'new French extremity' movement.

3 'Possession' (1981)

Directed by Andrzej Żuławski

Directed by Andrzej Żuławski from a screenplay by Żuławski and Frederic Tuten, Possession is a 1981 experimental horror film with elements of both psychological horror and body horror. Exploring the horrors of marriage, Possession follows Mark (Sam Neill) and Anna (Isabelle Adjani), a couple thrown into absolute turmoil when Anna requests a divorce. From this, the film devolves into utter madness as the two explore the brutal extremes of the love and resentment they feel for one another.

Highly abstract and symbolic, Possession is a completely unique film. The performers move in a hypnotic and dance-like way and their characters frequently engage in despicable and incomprehensible ways, symbolizing the emotional devastation of divorce. Graphic, stunning and controversial at its time of release, Possession is enduringly popular with art horror fans and is rightfully lauded for Adjani's fearless and shocking performance.

2 'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Directed by Satoshi Kon

Written by Sadayuki Murai and directed by Satoshi Kon, Perfect Blue is a 1997 Japanese psychological horror anime film. The film follows Mima (Junko Iwao), a J-pop idol who leaves her pop group to pursue a career as an actress. However, Mima's change in career leads to a total implosion of her life as she is stalked by a sinister fan and begins to suffer from visions of her old self as a literal entity haunting her.

In the age of social media and modern celebrity culture, the story told by Perfect Blue has only become increasingly more harrowing and relevant. Mima's psychological unraveling explores themes of identity, trauma and obsession, providing a prescient cautionary tale for both public figures and fans. With gorgeous animation, a thought-provoking screenplay and disturbing horror, Perfect Blue is one of the best arthouse horror films ever made.

1 'Under The Skin' (2013)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

The first horror film distributed by indie studio A24, Under The Skin is a sci-fi horror film written and directed by Jonathan Glazer. The film follows an alien (Scarlett Johansson) who preys upon men in Glasgow by seducing and ultimately killing them. Telling the story from the monster's perspective, Under The Skin explores themes of loneliness, womanhood and what it means to be human.

Like much of Glazer's work, Under The Skin was filmed in an innovative and artful way - many of the film's characters are non-actors filmed with hidden cameras to capture authentic reactions to its alien protagonist. With a haunting and deeply alien score from composer Mica Levi, beautiful cinematography and a striking lead performance from Johansson, who is virtually unrecognizable due to her committal to the highly unique role, Under The Skin is one of the best art horror films ever made.

