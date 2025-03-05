Arthouse horror tends to go for deeper, more cerebral scares. Rather than relying on jump scares and conventional monsters, this subgenre tends to deal in psychological realism, unsettling themes, and striking, sometimes gorgeous visuals. They are usually less action-packed and more existential, though they can be visceral and hard-hitting when they want to.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the best and freakiest arthouse horrors ever made, from the marital discord of Possession to the psychological trauma of Beau is Afraid. Whether it's through erie sound design that burrows under your skin or cryptic narratives that refuse to offer easy answers, these movies redefine horror by embracing discomfort and artistic boldness.

10 'Berberian Sound Studio' (2012)

Directed by Peter Strickland

"You will be doing the effects for the murder scenes. Start with the screams." This inventive horror revolves around Gilderoy (Toby Jones), a reserved British sound engineer hired to work on an Italian giallo horror film. He is unprepared for the disturbing, violent material he must help bring to life through sound. As he isolates himself in the studio, the boundaries between fiction and reality begin to blur, his mental state unravels, and his horrific recordings become all too real.

Berberian Sound Studio is a clever psychological horror, boasting marvelous sound design, an unnerving score, sumptuous visuals (as would be the case with the director's next feature, The Duke of Burgundy), and nice throwbacks to 1970s Italian horror classics. It's subtle, meticulous, and suffocatingly claustrophobic. The best part of the movie is the way it explores horror filmmaking itself, particularly the power of sound. Finally, on the acting front, Jones's lead performance does most of the heavy lifting, keeping things grounded and believable rather than over-the-top.