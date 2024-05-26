Everyone loves a good crowd-pleasing blockbuster, but arthouse cinema is absolutely crucial as well, in lots of different ways. It's a kind of smaller-scale cinema, often independent of the major studio system, driven by a director's personal artistic vision. It's able to much more freely delve into stories, themes, and characters that mainstream film doesn't often approach, as well as pushing the boundaries of the medium.

Over the course of the history of the Seventh Art, there have been a wide variety of outstanding auteurs that have defined the realm of arthouse cinema. From foreign directors of legendary classics, such as the Swedish master Ingmar Bergman; to more modern voices that are still contributing to the field today, such as the mad genius David Cronenberg, these are artists who have in many ways defined and re-defined the course of this beautiful art form.

10 David Cronenberg

Standout Movie: 'Videodrome' (1983)

Close

The master of body horror and the twisted mind behind some of the best Canadian movies of all time, David Cronenberg is a filmmaker that most cinephiles are abundantly familiar with. From highly intellectual pieces of experimental horror, such as Videodrome; to more grounded yet equally brilliant dramas, like A History of Violence, Cronenberg is a director who can always be trusted to deliver something special.

Cronenberg is always unafraid to get experimental, a little bit crazy, and very graphic. Horror fans who like movies that perfectly blend fear and gore with highly intelligent concepts and writing are guaranteed to love Cronenberg, whose style has evolved beautifully over the years. Nowadays, he may not be as prolific as he was in the past; but he's still consistently delivering subversive arthouse work that shakes viewers to their core.

Videodrome Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date February 4, 1983 Director David Cronenberg Cast James Woods , Sonja Smits , Deborah Harry , Peter Dvorsky , Leslie Carlson , Jack Creley Runtime 87

9 Yasujirô Ozu

Standout Movie: 'Tokyo Story' (1953)

Close

Typically lauded as one of the greatest Japanese filmmakers of all time, Yasujirô Ozu had a visual and narrative style unlike that of any other filmmaker who has ever graced the silver screen with their work. Unwaveringly naturalistic and austere, Ozu's distinct camerawork and deliberately paced storytelling allowed him to craft some of the most profound films of his time.

The artist's filmography is filled with masterpieces that deserve a lot more attention from general audiences, such as Tokyo Story and Late Spring, with which Ozu created a cinematic language all of his own. Arthouse is the perfect place to break rules, and by constantly doing things his own way, that's precisely what this highly influential auteur did from his silent era to the end of his career in the '60s.

Tokyo Story (1953) Release Date March 13, 1972 Director Yasujirô Ozu Cast Chishû Ryû , Chieko Higashiyama , Sô Yamamura , Setsuko Hara Runtime 136 minutes

Watch on Criterion

8 Alejandro Jodorowsky

Standout Movie: 'The Holy Mountain' (1973)