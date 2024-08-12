The 1990s was a decade that saw the release of some all-time great movies, many of which are justifiably praised and popular. But not every great film of the 1990s is approachable, necessarily, as becomes apparent when looking at some of the best arthouse films to come out in that decade. These movies aim to challenge and provide unique experiences, with arthouse cinema as a whole being something special because of the unconventional and unpredictable titles found within.

What follows is an overview of some of the best art films released in the 1990s, each of them having a ton to offer while also being admirably different and, in some cases, perhaps even a little difficult. Through exploring challenging themes or redefining what cinema is capable of (or both), everything ranked below is worth watching for those after something unexpected.

10 'The Double Life of Véronique' (1991)

Director: Krzysztof Kieślowski

As far as fantasy movies go, The Double Life of Véronique keeps things pretty low-key, being more of a magic realism movie than a fantasy film in the traditional sense. It nevertheless manages to feel a little surreal and otherworldly throughout, exploring an unusual premise that involves two women who live in different areas and are not related directly, even though they look identical.

A certain amount of mystery is also present in The Double Life of Véronique, but it’s not so much about giving viewers answers as it is proving a distinctive cinematic experience. Some might reject the vagueness and the way it subverts certain narrative conventions, but others will likely find that to be what makes The Double Life of Véronique work, or at least feel sufficiently out of the ordinary to make an impact.

9 'Satantango' (1994)

Director: Béla Tarr

Close

Satantango might well be one of the most grueling and downbeat movies of all time, to the point where it’s potentially easy to sympathize with people who either need multiple days to finish it, or simply couldn't finish it altogether. There isn't much by way of plot, a sense of misery pervades through the whole thing, and things unfold in an incredibly slow way, to the point where Satantango sometimes feels like it takes place in real-time.

And, if that’s not enough, Satantango is also one of the longest arthouse films ever made, clocking in at just over seven hours in length. You feel every minute of that runtime, very intentionally, so in the end, it succeeds in making you feel the sorts of things the downtrodden and troubled characters are feeling. The entire experience isn't enjoyable, but the film is admirably bold and communicates something few other films have ever tried to get across.

8 'Close-Up' (1990)

Director: Abbas Kiarostami

The label “arthouse film” can prove rather useful when a movie defies any easy categorization. Some films aren’t content with existing in numerous genres at once, and instead just redefine everything on a shockingly broad level. See Close-Up, which feels like a documentary at times, or maybe it’s a mockumentary, or maybe it’s a drama, or maybe it’s an unwieldy combination of all of those (or none of the above).

Close-Up features real people playing themselves, at least on the surface, and a plot that took inspiration from a real-life event surrounding a fraud charge and subsequent arrest. Analysis of this one is difficult, because it comments on the nature of film itself and also has a narrative that deals with filmmaking. The fourth wall and who knows what other sorts of walls are shattered throughout (or are they?), with the result being dizzying and undeniably thought-provoking.

7 'Blue' (1993)

Director: Derek Jarman

While Close-Up seems like it might push the boundaries of what a film can be more than just about anything else, 1993’s Blue gives it a run for its money in this department. Instead of feeling like several different things at once, Blue challenges cinematic conventions by having no visuals beyond a blue screen for just under 80 minutes. That screenshot above? That’s all you see for the entire film.

What counts, however, is the use of sound throughout Blue, with a wide range of dialogue snippets, sound effects, and pieces of music all blending together to tell a heartbreaking autobiographical story (of sorts) about director Derek Jarman and the final stages of his life, as he died from AIDS. Knowing that – and also knowing that Jarman passed away the year following the film’s release – makes Blue a bleak watch, but it’s also fascinating, and much more impactful than you'd expect an essentially visuals-free “movie” to be.

6 'Europa' (1991)

Director: Lars von Trier

Anyone who knows about Lars von Trier and has seen a handful of his movies will know that his filmography isn't exactly the cheeriest one out there. He’s explored the end of the world, made perhaps the most depressing musical of all time, and has also shown himself capable of making unnerving and unsettling dramas, as seen with Europa (arguably his most underrated work).

This one is admittedly riveting in a way not many arthouse movies are, keeping the suspense high and telling an engaging story that takes place in Germany right after the conclusion of World War II. It’s not a happy film, and is one where events go from bad to worse and then just keep plummeting downward more than you'd expect, but it’s striking stuff. Europa is as downbeat as many von Trier movies, but it’s probably also more entertaining, in its own dark/distinct sort of way.

5 'Beau Travail' (1999)

Director: Claire Denis

Plenty of blockbusters and cult classics came out in 1999, and it wasn’t a year devoid of more arthouse fare, either, given it saw the release of Beau Travail, too. This film explores the unusual relationship between a Foreign Legion officer and a recruit he’s training who he becomes (potentially) infatuated with, ultimately struggling with what that could indicate and how it might affect his life, as well as the way he’s viewed by others.

Beau Travail deals with repressed emotions by being intentionally vague and perhaps even pushing down certain emotional moments in much the same way the protagonist and other characters do. It’s the sort of challenging film that succeeds in making viewers feel a certain way. The subtlety and perhaps even vagueness is the point, here, which makes the whole thing quietly effective.

4 'Three Colours: Blue' (1993)

Director: Krzysztof Kieślowski

Three Colours: Blue is not to be mixed up with the aforementioned Blue, even though both came out in 1993 and the two films depict the titular color prominently throughout. Three Colours: Blue isn't as direct in the sense that it doesn’t show nothing but a blue screen for the entire runtime, but the titular color pervades through and dominates almost every shot, effectively conveying the emotions most often associated with said color.

The film is a slow, downbeat, and sometimes painfully realistic look at one woman’s grieving process following an unthinkable tragedy. Three Colours: Blue is a character study through and through, and proves about as powerful as character-focused drama films can get. It’s less easy to revisit than the other two movies in the Three Colours trilogy, but it might be the most moving and blunt of the bunch, and it definitely leaves an impression.

3 'Dreams' (1990)

Director: Akira Kurosawa