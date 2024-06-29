There’s a certain challenge that comes with watching epic movies, as even the ones that don’t intentionally serve as endurance tests demand a great deal of one’s time. There’s no cut-off runtime for something to qualify as an epic, but these larger-than-life films tend to hover around the three-hour-mark, or sometimes go even higher.

When such gargantuan runtimes are combined with arthouse sensibilities, movies become even more daunting, even if the best ones are ultimately worth dedicating one’s evening, afternoon, or sometimes even entire day to. Some of the following films are epics, while others are smaller in scale yet achieve epic length. All exceed three hours in length and can be considered arthouse films, too, given they’re personal in nature, not intended to necessarily be commercial hits, and push certain boundaries/conventions when it comes to the medium of film.

10 'Fanny and Alexander' (1982)

Runtime: 188 minutes

Ingmar Bergman was a filmmaker well known for his stark and thematically rich dramas, though he also made some of the best fantasy films in the history of world cinema. His best known is probably The Seventh Seal, but his greatest might well be Fanny and Alexander, which pairs family drama and a coming-of-age story for its titular Alexander with some supernatural elements.

It’s probably a drama first and a fantasy movie second, but the blend of genres proves interesting, and Fanny and Alexander certainly has enough by way of runtime to do multiple things at once. The theatrical cut of the film flies by rather quickly for something just over three hours in length, but the extended miniseries version is surprisingly just as absorbing, and naturally gets to flesh out many of the side characters who are less well-defined in the theatrical cut.

9 'Céline and Julie Go Boating' (1974)

Runtime: 193 minutes

Céline and Julie Go Boating is probably a fantasy movie, but calling it such really depends on how one interprets the film. It’s sort of breezy and carefree in feel, but that contrasts unusually with the length, with this surreal dramedy being about twice the length one might expect a more ordinary comedy/drama film to run for. Céline and Julie Go Boating, of course, is not interested in being ordinary.

It's one of the most well-known movies directed by Jacques Rivette, who’s admittedly not a household name, but is held in high regard as far as arthouse directors go. Céline and Julie Go Boating isn’t even one of his longest, as he was also behind La Belle Noiseuse, a nearly four-hour 1991 release about a painter completing his passion project, and 1971’s gargantuan and stupefying Out 1 (more on that 1 in a bit).

8 'The Falls' (1980)

Runtime: 195 minutes

Though The Falls is a long movie, it can quite easily be watched in chunks, as it’s comprised of close to 100 short vignettes, each focusing on a different survivor of a strange, potentially catastrophic event. The film’s structure involves going through each individual, detailing what’s known or not known about them, and allowing the viewer to piece together the broader story as best they can from all the disparate pieces.

It's a puzzle of a film, but an engaging and sometimes darkly funny one, which are things that can be said about many movies directed by Peter Greenaway. The filmmaker doesn’t usually tackle science fiction, though, which makes The Falls extra novel and valuable, with Greenaway putting a very different spin on what could, at least on the surface, be considered a post-apocalyptic disaster movie.

7 'Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles' (1975)

Runtime: 202 minutes