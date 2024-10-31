Cinephiles love a fun, well-made, commercial blockbuster every once in a while, but the face that made them fall in love with it as an art form is arthouse cinema. These are films, often independent, made for purposes more artistic than commercial. Throughout the world and over film history, a myriad of arthouse masterpieces have come out to great praise. From David Lynch to Federico Fellini, some of history's greatest auteurs hail from the arthouse scene.

Contemplative, poetic, and full of artistic merit, these movies have unique things to add to their genres and valuable insights about society and the world at large. From Eraserhead to 8½, there are a select few arthouse gems that come as close as a movie can possibly come to true perfection. There is no film that truly has no flaws, but there are some with flaws so small and few and merits so numerous and huge that they can be called perfect throughout.

10 'Beau Travail' (1999)

Directed by Claire Denis

The indie and arthouse scenes are often the perfect shelter for voices that, for far too long, have found themselves underrepresented in cinema — and that, sadly, includes female filmmakers. Claire Denis is one of the best, and Beau Travail is perhaps her most acclaimed work. It's a war drama where a former officer from the French Foreign Legion recalls his once-glorious life of leading troops in Djibouti.

One of the best arthouse movies of the 1990s, Beau Travail is a muscular and deeply intimate tale of desire and fixation full of homoerotic undertones. Its slow-burning pace demands patience and is certainly not for everyone, but for those looking for a cinematic poem that presents itself more as a powerful experience than as a traditionally told story, this is perfect.

9 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

Directed by Spike Jonze

It's not many screenwriters who can brag about their debut feature being their strongest work. Perhaps that's part of what makes Charlie Kaufman one of the greatest screenwriters of all time. His first time writing a film was in 1999's Being John Malkovich, directed by Spike Jonze. It's about a puppeteer working in an office who discovers a portal there that leads literally into the head of movie star John Malkovich. Hilarious, clever, and exquisitely bizarre, it's one of both Kaufman and Jonze's most surrealistic films.

Through its goofy premise and many absurdist jokes (a scene where Malkovich goes into his head stands out as one of the most hysterically funny sequences of the '90s), Being John Malkovich is a neurotic exploration of insecurity, identity, stardom, and existential dread. With a script so flawless, actors so pitch-perfect, and direction so masterful, it's no wonder why this is the most perfect arthouse comedy ever made.

8 'Eraserhead' (1977)

Directed by David Lynch

Following his 1977 feature debut, Eraserhead, David Lynch would gradually but consistently prove to be the best thing that had happened to cinematic surrealism since Luis Buñuel. It's then no shocker that Eraserhead, where a young man tries to survive his industrial environment and the unbearable screams of his newborn mutant child, is one of the biggest cult classics of the '70s.

Lynch is at the top of his game in his debut, delivering some of the most potent surrealist imagery and most horrifyingly strange scenes in his entire filmography. Eraserhead is an engrossing, grotesque, thought-provoking little nightmare, and although it may not be the most accessible introduction to surrealist film for newcomers, it's a must-see for anyone who considers themselves a movie fan.

7 'The Holy Mountain' (1973)

Directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky

Just like Lynch, Chilean-French auteur Alejandro Jodorowsky revolutionized surrealism in film and avant-garde cinema. His best film is typically agreed to be The Holy Mountain, which he made during a period of his career when he worked in Mexico. It's set in a corrupt, greed-fueled world where a powerful alchemist leads a colorful group of characters to the Holy Mountain, where they hope to achieve enlightenment.

One of the best foreign arthouse movies ever, The Holy Mountain sees everything that makes Jodorowsky special at its peak. Philosophically profound, visually striking, senselessly yet meaningfully strange, and full of moments of transgression and provocation, the film caused an outcry at the time of its release and remained an obscure gem for decades before its rediscovery, largely overshadowed by Jodorowski's best-known effort, El Topo. That's how one knows that any arthouse film is worth watching.

6 '8½' (1963)

Directed by Federico Fellini

One of the greatest visionaries of classic Italian cinema, Federico Fellini was both one of the main exponents of Italian Neorealism and one of the main artists whose eventual move away from the style ended the movement. It so happens that his best film, 8½, is one of his non-Neorealist outings. It's an epic showbiz drama where a troubled filmmaker retreats into his memories and fantasies after his last big hit.

8½ is one of the most essential watches of both Italian cinema and arthouse cinema. With touches of surrealism and evocative dreamscapes, a main character full of fascinating layers and played flawlessly by Marcello Mastroianni and some of Fellini's most vibrant direction, 8½ is a flawless character study displaying its director's greatest strengths. The film remains highly regarded and deeply influential, with its reach extending all the way to the 21st century.

5 'Come and See' (1985)

Directed by Elem Klimov

The Soviet World War II masterpiece proves that, sometimes, the most terrifying and gut-wrenching films are the ones that aren't horror at all. Indeed, Come And See is one of the hardest movies to watch that has ever been made. One of the best arthouse war movies of all time, it's about a young boy who joins the Soviet resistance movement against ruthless German forces after finding an old rifle. With them, he experiences the full range of the horrors of WWII.

Director Elem Klimov and über-talented lead actor Aleksey Kravchenko (who was only 14 when he shot the movie) hold back zero punches when it comes to depicting how war can obliterate a young boy's innocence and turn them into something different — far less human-like — altogether. Come And See is profoundly disturbing less because of how violent it is and more because of how brutally it depicts the dehumanizing effects of war through the eyes of a kid.

4 'Stalker' (1979)

Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky

The great Andrei Tarkovsky, perhaps the greatest and most influential filmmaker that the Soviet Union ever offered the world, only made a handful of movies during his short-lived career. That's because the dangerous shoot of one of his greatest works, Stalker, eventually took his life. It's a dystopian sci-fi drama where a guide leads two men through an area called the Zone to find the Room, a space that's said to grant visitors' innermost wish.

Tarkovsky, known for his methodically slow pacing, poetic filming and writing style, love for rich symbolism, and complete aversion to traditional Hollywood tropes, made one of the most distinct sci-fi films of all time with Stalker. Those looking for loud space battles and fancy gadgets might want to look elsewhere, but those who want a deeply philosophical arthouse experience in a parallel future will adore Stalker.

3 'Ran' (1985)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

Akira Kurosawa, nothing short of the best Japanese filmmaker who has ever lived, made in his lifetime an admirable number of masterpieces that can be considered perfect. The very best one, though, can be argued to be Ran. Inspired by William Shakespeare's King Lear, it's about an elderly warlord from Medieval Japan who hands over his empire to his three sons. However, he's shocked to discover how this newfound power will corrupt them and cause them to turn on each other... and him.

Already a stunning achievement, what makes Ran even more impressive is that Kurosawa made it near the end of his career, at 75 years old and almost completely blind. As such, it's jaw-dropping that Ran is one of the best-looking movies of all time, with a real mastery of color and some of the most flawlessly staged and blocked action sequences in cinematic history. Ran is one of the best war movies of all time, with a larger-than-life lead performance by Tatsuya Nakadai and a powerful critique of Imperialism, power, and violence.

2 'Persona' (1966)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

Yet another director whose name is absolutely essential in any conversation about the best arthouse films of all time, the Swedish master Ingmar Bergman was also responsible for not just a couple, but numerous of the greatest films of his era. His best may just be Persona, a psychological thriller where a nurse is put in charge of a mute actress and finds that their personae are slowly melding together.

A powerful study of duality, identity, and loneliness, Persona is rife with possible interpretations of its many symbols and surrealistic scenes. Its black-and-white aesthetic is gorgeous, common Bergman collaborators Bibi Andersson and Liv Ullmann do a stunning job, and the script's deep exploration of the human condition is the kind of stuff that movie fans are guaranteed to adore. Today, Persona is widely regarded as a masterclass of deeply humane psychological drama and a pioneer of the avant-garde movement.