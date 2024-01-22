The term "arthouse," when applied to the filmmaking world, is a fairly loose one. However, if it's thought of as a kind of genre, it's undeniably one of the most interesting ones, with too many unique films qualifying as arthouse in nature to count. Broadly, an arthouse film is one that's unafraid to incorporate experimental elements, will usually be the artistic vision of a single auteur director, and may also be defined by having limited commercial appeal.

That's all to say that arthouse movies aren't likely to be for everyone, but such potentially divisive qualities are built into this type of film's DNA. The following movies all contain strong arthouse elements, with some feeling a little more approachable than others. All deliver powerful and/or interesting viewing experiences, however, which is the main thing, with these high-quality arthouse classics being ranked below, starting with the great and ending with the greatest.

25 'Breathless' (1960)

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

Typically, arthouse films are thought of as being particularly artistic or impressionistic dramas, but sometimes, the arthouse genre crosses over with the crime genre, and the results are often incredibly engaging to watch. One of the defining arthouse crime movies is Breathless, which follows a young man trying to convince a young woman to go on the run with him after he commits a crime.

It was a seminal film within the French New Wave movement, and to date is still recognized as one of the most significant works by legendary French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard. It had a style and rhythm to it (largely thanks to the offbeat editing) that was unlike anything else at the time, with Breathless and other films belonging to the French New Wave movement ultimately paving the way for New Hollywood classics in the late 1960s and throughout the ‘70s.

24 'Three Colours: Blue' (1993)

Director: Krzysztof Kieślowski

Few arthouse directors were quite as successful throughout the 1990s as Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Kieślowski. Coming off his groundbreaking Dekalog miniseries in 1988 (two episodes of which were made into successful feature films), the ‘90s then saw him release acclaimed movies like The Double Life of Veronique and the Three Colours trilogy before regrettably passing away at the age of only 54 in 1996.

Of his various films, the first in the thematic Three Colours trilogy, known as Blue, is arguably the best. It’s a slow-paced and emotionally devastating film about one woman dealing with grief in the wake of an unspeakable tragedy. Three Colours: Blue is heavy-going and far from an easy watch, but it does impress through its atmosphere and bold usage of color (shouldn’t be too difficult to work out which color is used most frequently here).

23 'Dancer in the Dark' (2000)

Director: Lars von Trier

Dancer in the Dark takes elements from classic musical films and twists them into something darker, all the while telling a brutal and tragic story that’s sure to upset just about anyone who watches it. The film revolves around a great injustice following a woman who gets accused of murdering her landlord, all the while she’s slowly going blind and is desperate to prevent her only son from developing the same condition later in his life.

Even by the standards of the ceaselessly pessimistic Lars von Trier, Dancer in the Dark is exceedingly downbeat, but it also pushes to places that will impact even jaded viewers who think they’ve seen and experienced it all, when it comes to movies. It’s a bold and dark musical, with both its ordinary sequences and fantastical song-and-dance scenes being uniquely filmed and presented.

22 'Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles' (1975)

Director: Chantal Akerman

As should already be clear from some previously mentioned examples, arthouse films tend to provoke and challenge viewers, and few could claim to be more provocative and challenging than Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles. If you think the title is long, just wait until you get a load of the runtime: three hours and 22 minutes, to be precise.

Certain movies that exceed three hours can fly by in an instant, especially if they have epic or exciting stories, but Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles is not concerned with such things, instead aiming to capture the tedious lifestyle of an unappreciated single mother. She goes about her routines, and viewers see her life slowly unravel in subtle ways over several days (the film itself sometimes feels like it takes several days to watch). It’s undeniably effective in what it aims to do, and the unpleasant, unsatisfying, arguably boring narrative (or lack thereof) is there by design.

21 'Blue' (1993)

Director: Derek Jarman

Blue is so singular in its presentation that it unfolds in a way where it’s entirely followable without visuals. It came out the same year as Three Colours: Blue, but is an entirely different beast of a film, being an experimental sound collage that plays out over 79 minutes with nothing but a single blue background on screen. If one enters the film with enough context about its reason for existing, the whole thing can prove surprisingly riveting and emotional.

The sounds used throughout aim to convey filmmaker Derek Jarman’s experience of living with AIDS, with the disease tragically taking his life shortly after Blue was released. It’s an experimental film that’s nevertheless able to resonate in any number of ways for patient viewers willing to give it a chance, and even compared to other films classifiable as arthouse, it stands out as something particularly different.

20 'The Holy Mountain' (1973)

Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky

A definitive arthouse classic that also arguably ranks among the greatest films of the 1970s, The Holy Mountain represents Alejandro Jodorowsky at his strangest, as well as his most uncompromising and interesting. At its broadest, The Holy Mountain revolves around a group of people traveling in search of anything and everything, be it the meaning of life, the nature of religion, and uncovering who – or what – is responsible for the existence of everything.

Its plot is vague in a way that allows The Holy Mountain to be about almost everything, at least thematically. Others may feel less receptive to the noisiness and chaos of it all, and if one were to throw a vile word like “pretentious” at the film, maybe such a thing would be somewhat understandable. Yet in any event, the ambition of The Holy Mountain is undeniable, as is the sheer amount of creative visuals on offer throughout the entirety of its psychedelic, mind-bending runtime.

19 'Funeral Parade of Roses' (1969)

Director: Toshio Matsumoto

Funeral Parade of Roses has a mysterious and eye-catching title, but the strangeness of that title has nothing on the shock to the system watching the film itself provides. It takes place in some strange version of Tokyo in the 1960s, collapsing reality in on itself, or perhaps just showing a way of life back then from a perspective that feels totally unique and head-spinning in its energy and visuals.

Even watching it doesn’t really help one’s ability to accurately summarize it with simple text, but the experience of watching Funeral Parade of Roses is unlike anything else, even compared to other Japanese New Wave films of its era. The Japanese film industry is still going strong, decades on from this film’s release, of course, but there’s been little else made in the country (or anywhere else, really), that’s felt quite like this film feels.

18 'Paris, Texas' (1984)

Director: Wim Wenders

One of many great movies directed by Wim Wenders, Paris, Texas sees the German filmmaker crafting one of many impeccable character studies filled with heart, beautiful visuals, and patient storytelling. Paris, Texas centers on one man who goes missing after losing some of his memory, and the efforts of his brother to locate him and help this man regain a hold on his life.

The emotion of Paris, Texas is hard to deny, but it is a kind of slow-burn drama that doesn’t fully come together or provide much by way of catharsis until late in the game. The performances and stunning photography present throughout the film help its slower sequences nonetheless feel engrossing, and Paris, Texas does eventually emerge as a great, small-scale story about one man’s personal journey that ultimately feels like it encompasses much of the human condition.

17 'The Seventh Seal' (1957)

Director: Ingmar Bergman

A rundown of classic foreign films and/or arthouse cinema wouldn’t be complete without at least a passing mention of Ingmar Bergman and his immense body of work. Of the numerous iconic films he made, The Seventh Seal is arguably his most celebrated; a landmark 1950s film that follows a knight who’s on a personal quest for redemption, in turn encountering Death himself and challenging him to a remarkably high-stakes game of chess.

The Seventh Seal is another lofty arthouse classic that’s all about investigating human nature and the meaning of life itself, but it’s thematically rich enough to still feel like worthwhile viewing, and that it has such a huge scope while running for 90-something minutes is also impressive. It’s undeniably a good starting point for anyone interested in getting acquainted with essential arthouse cinema and/or exploring the filmography of Ingmar Bergman.

16 'Sans Soleil' (1983)

Director: Chris Marker

Demonstrating that a film can feel arthouse while also belonging to the documentary genre, Sans Soleil proves profound and unique however you want to categorize it. Those expecting a conventional documentary, however, may be surprised at the approach this film takes, given it aims to present unusual sights and experiences from around the world while the narration doesn’t so much explain what’s being shown; more just generally ponders things about the world and life.

Sans Soleil is beautiful to look at, and though the film feels like it’s essentially nothing but tangents, what documentarian Chris Marker is pondering does always sound interesting. It’s one of his most well-recognized works, and feels like a defining example of how the documentary genre can go beyond the norm and explore some truly unusual things in ways that remain compelling and eye-opening.

15 'Werckmeister Harmonies' (2000)

Director: Béla Tarr

It’s a film about a small town in Hungary being changed forever when a circus tent is set up in the town’s center, and within is purportedly the carcass of a stuffed whale. The movie is essentially people reacting to this sudden development, and, ultimately, plenty of bad things happen as a result. It’s a strange and disquietingly tragic film, but it leaves an impact and feels appropriately patient in its pacing without running the risk of over-indulging, runtime-wise.

14 'The Tree of Life' (2011)

Director: Terrence Malick

Terrence Malick might be the most well-known American filmmaker within the arthouse genre/scene, having made his fair share of mysterious, strange, and often awe-inspiring films for over half a century now. The Tree of Life is one of his best-known works (perhaps having a star like Brad Pitt helped when it came to publicity), and it’s at once a family drama and an exploration into the birth of the universe.

Certain scenes play out as hazy, potentially subjective memories of growing up around the middle of the 20th century, while other sequences aim to depict how life itself began. The Tree of Life succeeds in being about something small-scale and something huge at the same time, and though parts of it feel obscure and maybe a little too artsy for some, the film can be undoubtedly emotional and visually spectacular during its best – and most effective – moments.

13 'Hiroshima Mon Amour (1959)

Director: Alain Resnais

Initially feeling like it might be a World War II movie, Hiroshima Mon Amour quickly establishes itself as a film much more interested in exploring an unlikely romance against the backdrop of Japan immediately following the end of the Second World War. They grapple with the destruction wrought against Hiroshima through the act of the U.S. dropping the atomic bomb over the city, all the while getting to know each other and discussing their respective pasts.

Hiroshima Mon Amour is one of many groundbreaking French films released around the middle of the 20th century, and though something like the aforementioned Breathless might’ve been outdone by the films it’s influenced, this one still feels raw and shocking. It’s an uncomfortable film at times, but also a strikingly devastating one, with Hiroshima Mon Amour being an uncompromising unpacking of various traumas and difficult questions about the potential fate of humanity itself.

12 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Director: Wong Kar-wai

A perfect distillation of Wong Kar-wai’s style coupled with a simple and even achingly relatable story about romance and the need to connect, In the Mood for Love lives up to its lofty reputation. It follows two people who learn their respective partners are both having an affair, which leads to them grappling with whether or not they too should strike up a romance, as there’s a clear connection between the pair.

In the Mood for Love is almost entirely focused on these two characters, and more concerned with letting visuals, camerawork, and music tell the story, given dialogue and secondary characters are kept to a minimum. The resulting film is subtle and engrossing, unfolding at a leisurely pace but containing a good amount of emotional tension, owing to the “will-they-or-won’t-they” trope receiving the arthouse treatment in an impeccable way.

11 'Ran' (1985)

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Ran wasn’t the final film Akira Kurosawa ever directed, but it was arguably his most epic and visually impactful work. It reinterprets the basic premise of King Lear, and within a historical setting, being about an aging warlord who decides it’s time to step down, in effect, and divide up his kingdom between his sons. They all have interests that are at odds, however, leading to betrayal, heartbreak, and a great deal of death.

Though it has some battle sequences and a good deal of tension throughout, Ran is also fairly subdued, as far as historical war/drama movies go. It takes its time and presents all its scenes in a unique way, showing how ever as he entered his 70s, Kurosawa was still an undeniably talented and boundary-pushing filmmaker. Ran also uses color better than the vast majority of films out there, and, coupled with the haunting score, this 1985 film becomes awe-inspiring to both look at and listen to.

10 'Aguirre, the Wrath of God' (1972)

Director: Werner Herzog

A downbeat adventure film that’s perhaps one of the most harrowing ever made, Aguirre, the Wrath of God sees the inimitable Werner Herzog firing on all cylinders, and doing so remarkably early in his filmmaking career, too. The basic premise focuses on a quest to find an apparent golden city within the Amazon, though the leader of this expedition has a self-destructive tendency and constantly seems to be going off the deep end.

Aguirre, the Wrath of God never feels like it’s telling the kind of story that will end well for any involved, but it still remains surprising how dark, desolate, and nihilistic it gets. These are also things that make it utterly captivating, though, and descents into the darker side of human nature have seldom been more riveting or viscerally stomach-churning.

9 'Days of Heaven' (1978)

Director: Terrence Malick

More than three decades before The Tree of Life was released, Terrence Malick reached his arguable peak with the release of Days of Heaven. This film’s undoubtedly one of the best of its decade, regardless of whether you’re looking at arthouse movies or just movies in general. And, like a good deal of arthouse films, its plot is simple, being about a young man and woman planning to scam a wealthy yet sickly farmer.

It's a film that was famously shot almost entirely outdoors, and predominantly early in the morning or late at night, which makes the lighting consistently beautiful and leads to countless staggering images shown throughout. Ennio Morricone’s score is also perfect, being one of the best he wrote outside his collaborations with Sergio Leone, and all the ingredients add up to ensure Days of Heaven is a remarkable film.

8 'Holy Motors' (2012)

Director: Leos Carax

You could call Holy Motors a work of fantasy, but you could also call it just about anything else… or forego trying to label it with a genre at all, because it’s incredibly obscure, confronting, and unwaveringly strange. It follows a man being driven around by a strange older woman, pulling off a series of tasks that require him to take on a new identity at every turn.

It’s an odyssey through modern-day Paris… maybe. Whether fantasy is at play, whether it’s secretly science fiction, whether the strange sights and sounds are in one’s head or metaphorical for something mundane – it’s all up to the viewer and one’s own interpretation, really. That could frustrate some, but others will likely find the unique journey provided by something as hypnotic and absorbing as Holy Motors rewarding on its own, maybe even regardless of any sort of deeper meaning.

7 'Stalker' (1979)

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky

A definitive and singular science fiction film, Stalker is an eerie and mesmerizing film from Andrei Tarkovsky, and stands as perhaps the greatest one he ever made during his directing career. The film follows three men who venture into an area known as the Zone, risking a great deal to venture into such a place because they believe it’s an otherworldly one that can make a person’s deepest desires come true.

Along the way, it becomes apparent that the journey is more significant than the destination, though the latter does give Stalker a slow and steady forward momentum just about all the time. Tarkovsky uses the premise to look at what makes people tick, what motivates them, and how human beings find meaning in a strange world that can sometimes seem alien.

6 'Beau Travail' (1999)

Director: Claire Denis

Beau Travail is a film that’s unwilling to spell too many things out, instead feeling intensely emotional and even somewhat mysterious at times, but nevertheless still gives viewers tons to think about both during and after the film. It’s about soldiers in the French Foreign Legion, and the complications that arise when an officer starts to become jealous of – or perhaps harbor feelings towards – a new, young recruit.

It's a character drama that implies just about everything, but the subtle approach is one of the reasons things feel more resonant; it’s a movie that exemplifies the whole principle of show, don’t tell, perhaps pushed to its logical extremes. Some viewers may need a re-watch or two before Beau Travail starts to come together in their minds, but it’s undeniably a film worthy of analysis and repeat viewings.

